The Open Championship Is Here - These Are 8 Of My Favorite Limited Edition Collections

So here we are, the final men's major championship of the year - where does the time go?

It's not to the famous fairways of Scotland or the pot bunkers of the likes of Royal Liverpool or Royal St George's in England - instead, we're off to the north coast of the island of Ireland for the 153rd Open, the second in six years at Royal Portrush.

It's only the third time this great tournament has left mainland Britain, with 2025 marking the third time it's been held in Northern Ireland - all of which have been in Portrush. As you can expect, some of the biggest brands have released their limited edition merch to mark the tournament and much of it features subtle nods to our surroundings, be that Dunluce Castle, the Belfast to Portrush railway line or simply the famous Irish clover.

An Irishman lifted the Claret Jug in 2019, but what will we have in store this year? The beauty is we're not quite sure, but our Open Championship betting tips could well give you an idea of who we think has the best chance. What is for certain is that the following collections below will be on show on the links at Royal Portrush, so here are a few of my favorites that I've seen thus far.

We saw tweed FootJoy golf shoes released ahead of the 2024 Open Championship at Troon and 2025 at Royal Portrush is no different. Harris Tweet get their own touch on both the Premiere Series Field and Packard shoes using hand-woven Harris Tweed for a truly unique design.

Mark Hogarth, Brand Ambassador at HarrisTweed Hebrides, said “Following the success of “The Stamp” Premiere Series in 2024, this year’s design is a classic plaid in a balance of muted and deep blue shades allowing the burgundy windowpane to give a vibrant accent. FootJoy worked closely with The Harris Tweed Hebrides design team to select a bold pattern to match both the heritage and unique nature of Royal Portrush Golf Club.”

(Image credit: Future)

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard 'Harris Tweed' : $265 at FootJoy A classic looking shoe that oozes class reaches another level thanks to the unique, high-end tweed finish. From a functionality standpoint, the cushioning underfoot and padding on the heel are features that will provide you with immense comfort as you walk even when you consider these are a naturally firmer feeling shoe. Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoe Review

TaylorMade

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) A photo posted by on

TaylorMade's limited edition release pays tribute to the railway lines that have brought millions of tourists to the north coast of the island throughout the years - with Portrush proving arguably the most popular seaside holiday destination in Northern Ireland alongside Newcastle in County Down, home of the famous Royal County Down. Both towns along with countless others along the coastlines relied heavily on the railway system in the early 20th century as tourists, largely from the Belfast area, would flock to the coast on weekend breaks and during the summer.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TaylorMade tip their conductor's hat to this history, releasing a retro-style railway-inspired tour bag for the week alongside a number of neat headcovers that reference both the railway and the emerald isle of Ireland that hosts just the third Open Championship to be held outside Great Britain - all of which have been at Royal Portrush.

TaylorMade Steam Line Staff Bag: $599.99 at TaylorMade Subtle nods to the infamous Portrush steam line train and Northern Ireland appear throughout TaylorMade's staff bag for this week, including a vintage train ticket etched into the design, a clover celebrating Northern Ireland and interior pocket lining inspired by the Portrush train seat cushions.

Callaway

In my eyes, it's typically between Callaway and TaylorMade for who can release the coolest limited edition gear ahead of each major championship - ahead of Portrush, I think Callaway have won this particular battle.

A post shared by Callaway Golf (@callawaygolf) A photo posted by on

Callaway released a short film called Charm which pays tribute to the small town of Portrush and documents how the Championship golf course is an essential piece of the local way of life. Narrated by actor and North Coast native James Nesbitt, the film touches on the people and sites that make Portrush what it is - from the green staff procuring the Championship links to the wild dunes to surrond the course and the famous Harbour Bar, one of many good options for spectators to grab a beer after their walk around the links this week.

Their staff bag and headcovers this week is inspired by the beautiful surrounds of Portrush with nods to nearby Dunluce Castle, scenic blue skies (which we see from time to time), bright orange life rings as a nod to the sea and the most famous local symbol of all of the island of Ireland – green clover.

Although the staff bag isn't on public sale yet, you can buy each headcover along with the limited edition July Major Chrome Tour golf balls.

Nike

As always, three of Nike's premier golf shoes get a major-specific makeover ahead of Portrush.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: nike) (Image credit: Nike)

All three pairs of the Nike Victory Tour 4, Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 and Air Max 90 Golf shoes feature a mixture of white, metallic gold, and sail, with the Victory Tour 4 coming primarily covered in white.

Releasing to the public on the Thursday the 17th of July, the Victory Tour 4 shoes that the likes of Rory McIlroy will be wearing have been designed with inclement weather in mind - the sandy colored textured overlays and rugged toe guards, built to withstand the inevitable downpour.

Sun Day Red

It's a rather low key release from Tiger's brand for The Open championship when we compare it to Summer Championship Collection for the US Open and the their new Azalea Gold Collection released for The Masters back in April.

(Image credit: sun day red)

Named 'The North', the collection celebrates the purity of golf on the rugged links courses of Ireland, with brand Senior Creative Director Caje Moye stating the fashion on offer reflect the dramatic Irish landscapes—thistle purples, deep sea blues, and stone greys—while engineering every detail for the unpredictable conditions that define links golf.

It's the only collection I've seen thus far that tips the hat to the presence of heather on the majority of Irish links courses, a flower that provides a sea of purple on some areas of the best courses on the island in mid-to-late summer after the bright yellow flower on the plentiful gorse bushes dies away in mid-May.

Sun Day Red Icon Chain Stitch Hoodie: $160 at Sun Day Red Inspired by the subtle purple of the heather bushes than often line the rough of Irish links golf course, the Icon Chain hoodie is an incredibly soft, midweight hoodie, engineered for versatility across a range of activities, both on and off course.

Srixon

(Image credit: srixon)

The Srixon Summer Collection is the only brand, from what I can see anyway, to incorporate the classy dark red and navy color that many would associate with Royal Portrush.

Their staff bag for the week is also available in a smaller stand bag version for day-to-day use, whilst a raft of ruby red and navy blue limited edition headcovers have been added as the cherry on top of the cake in the collection.

Srixon Summer Major Stand Bag: $350 at Srixon A special-edition collection of bags and accessories paying homage to golf’s oldest tournament, and one of the most challenging and spectacular links courses in the world.

Fanatics

It's hard for me to speak in detail about the Open Championship merch on the Fanatics website simply because there is so much of it.

With the likes of adidas, Malbon, Under Armour, Peter Millar and New Era featured, I promise you there is something in there for everyone - and if there isn't, it's very much a you problem.

Fanatics The Open Relaxed Fit Golf Windbreaker - Navy: £85 at Fanatics This navy windbreaker caught my eye as I trawled through hundreds of Open-themed merch on the Fanatics site. Fitting for Northern Ireland, this windbreaker can help you prep for whatever weather will be thrown at us this week at Royal Portrush.

PRG

(Image credit: prg)

Arguably my favorite piece in this entire article are the limited edition headcovers from PRG. Their releases for the tournament are marked by three unique collections - the Elite Fully Loaded Collection and Elite Track Line which features unique accessories designed to highlight the iconic yellow Open Championship pin flags as well as the now infamous Lee Wybranski collection that features the official poster artwork created for the 153rd Open from the world famous artist. The PRG x Lee Wybranaski US Open collection sold out in record time earlier this summer so expect to see the Open Championship collection be equally in demand.

The accessories are available on site at Royal Portrush as well as on the R&A website.