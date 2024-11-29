This Will Sell Out: The Cobra Darkspeed Driver Has Dropped To An Ultra-Low Price This Black Friday

I test a lot of drivers and every now and then a driver family will come along and tick all the boxes of looks, performance, AND value, and that is exactly what the Cobra Darkspeed family does. Now, sitting amongst the best drivers in the game, this incredibly popular collection is available with a huge Black Friday discount…

Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 This is an excellent driver in the low spin, better player category. The compact head shape and minimalist, dark aesthetic look great and the performance matches it. A really penetrating ball flight and solid feel make the Darkspeed LS an awesome option, especially at this price! Read our full Cobra Darkspeed LS driver review

I, along with my colleague Dan Parker, recently had the pleasure of conducting a ‘What’s In The Bag’ interview with LIV Golfer Richard Bland, shortly after his first major victory at the Senior USPGA Championship, and he was effusive in his praise of his Cobra Darkspeed LS driver, citing it as one of the main reasons behind his victory. Shortly after our interview, Bland then proceeded to follow up his PGA win with the Senior US Open with the same driver setup!

Double Senior major champion Richard Bland with his Cobra Darkspeed LS driver. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the things Bland loved about his LS model was the unique head shaping which, unlike most other drivers on the market, doesn’t bulge too much from the toe. He prefers how the shape of the toe pulls straight back from the face, as opposed to pushing further out in a more rounded, circular visual.

It isn’t just the LS model on offer here either though, it is the full family with great deals on both the X, and Max also significantly discounted on this day of deals.

Tha Darkspeed X model is a brilliant all-rounder. (Image credit: Future)

Cobra Darkspeed X Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 The Darkspeed X is an exceptional all-round driver. Competitive ball speeds coupled with comfortable levels of spin and playability make this a great option for a huge range of golfers, and this PGA Tour superstore discount represents genuine value. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed X driver review

While the LS is an absolute spin killer, I found the X model to be a fantastic all-rounder, with a nice mid-level spin projection, and ample levels of forgiveness, suitable for a very broad spectrum of players. The Max is very much a more specialist offering for those players who struggle with a slice. In all of my testing in 2024, I honestly don’t think I tested anything with a more prevalent draw bias than this. Everything from the upright lie angle, heavy heel weighting, and face angle adjustment are combined to make this as ‘anti-slice’ as it gets in the driver market.

The Darkspeed Max may be the most draw biased driver on the market today. (Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest standouts of the whole range for me though is the incredible shelf appeal. The blacked-out visual looks incredibly premium and futuristic, and was even described as ‘if Batman designed a driver’ in our office! Furthermore, one of the unsung hero features of this range is the headcover believe it or not! Once again, blacked out with some shiny embossed text, this is as good as I’ve seen for a stock headcover and they look great in the bag.

Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best draw-bias drivers we have ever tested. It does exactly what it says on the tin and we found it next to impossible to produce a fade or slice. Wrapped up in a very sophisticated aesthetic, if you struggle with a slice, the Darkspeed Max is a must try. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max driver review

The deal I have spotted at PGA Tour Superstore amounts to nearly 30% off, which is a saving of around $150 from the RRP. In my opinion as someone who has hit literally everything on the driver market, I honestly don’t envisage a better value deal for a family of drivers that offer the holistic package that Darkspeed does.

I’ll keep my eyes peeled still, but this deal feels like one to act on relatively swiftly as there will only be limited stocks, and once they’re gone, they’re gone…