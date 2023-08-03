Titleist 2023 T200 Iron Review
Our verdict on the latest players distance iron from Titleist, the T200, which has undergone a notable makeover
The T200 is a players’ distance iron that delivers power from a compact footprint. The feel remains firm while the stability of the head keeps approach shots heading towards the green on a playable flight.
-
+
Improved shelf appeal
-
+
Compact yet powerful
-
+
Ample forgiveness
-
-
Some will want a softer feel
-
-
Not as long as we were expecting
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The T200 continues to be Titleist’s main offering in the compact mid handicap iron space, providing plenty of speed without the chunky looks. The latest iteration aims to address shortcomings in feel, with the 2021 T200 iron offering up a loud and clicky feel at impact. To do so, Titleist has re-engineered the Max Impact design feature to make the head more stable while the polymer back plate has also been reconfigured to better manage the vibrations that occur when the forged face strikes the ball.
My first impressions would be that iron has improved in looks slightly - it appears a little more modern and sleek. A common complaint of the old T200 iron was if you tap the back plate with your finger nail it made a hollow, plastic-like sound. This has been vastly reduced in the new iteration via the use of epoxy to attach it more securely. At address, the profile remains similarly appealing on the eye - compact overall but a little more substantial than the T150 iron. The finish is also noticeably lighter.
When I went to test the T200 on the excellent range at Peterborough Milton Golf Club up against the prior version, I wasn’t blown away. Don’t expect a soft, forged like feel from the T200. Some irons in this category manage to get close to this, like the Ping i525 or the Mizuno JPX923 Forged, but the T200 still has a harder feel to it.
In terms of improvements, they’re fairly minor. You could make a case for the head being more stable and the sound a little quieter, but it’s hard to conclude with any certainty. There’s more tungsten in the head now and it extends further towards the heel - so it was capable of preserving ball speed on off-center hits while also reducing any curvature away from the target. The flight was certainly very straight and if you can return the face close to square with a fairly neutral path, you’ll be almost guaranteed to hit the green (provided you’ve chosen the right club).
Performance wise, the new T200 didn’t offer any notable gains over the prior version either. A little more spin and height means you get more stopping power without losing distance but there wasn’t anything that obviously stood out. Even despite the new T200 7-iron coming in half a degree stronger at 30.5°, this didn’t deliver a jump in ball speed during our testing. In fact, it was closer to the T150 in terms of carry than it was the T350 iron.
Ultimately if you want a distance iron in a compact chassis, the T200 delivers but I don’t think the performance will stand out against its competitors. There’s certainly potential, though, to combo these irons with the T150 irons to provide the added speed and forgiveness in the longer clubs where this iron excels.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published