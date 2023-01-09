Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
In this Cobra Aerojet Max driver review, Neil Tappin finds out how well this draw-biased option helps straighten up a slice
For anyone who wants to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes a really good balance between being aspirational and user friendly, and whilst not as eye-catching as some previous Cobra models, it still has a premium look.
+
Effective in helping to straighten a slice
+
Confidence-inspiring profile at address
+
Surprisingly long
Offset design won’t suit everyone
Aerojet is an all-new family from Cobra for 2023, and is comprised of three different models: the standard Cobra Aerojet driver, the Cobra Aerojet LS, and the Cobra Aerojet Max. The Max model is predominantly aimed at those golfers searching for one of the most forgiving drivers on the market that will also help to straighten up a slice.
The main technology story concerns the shape of the clubhead. As the name would suggest, speed has been a focus, with Cobra creating a more aerodynamic design to give golfers more speed. There’s also a bigger sweet spot to help improve performance, especially when the strike point is not in the centre of the clubface.
One of the main points of difference between the Max model and the other two is the draw bias and weight in the heel, something we were keen to test. First of all, however, a few thoughts on the looks. As you’d expect, it has a really generous profile down behind the ball. For those golfers in search of a confidence-inspiring clubhead, this is one to try; it’s nicely stretched back, and has that same gloss finish to the crown with a grey carbon effect underneath, which gives it a premium look. Among the best drivers for slicers, in terms of aesthetics, it strikes a nice balance between being aspirational whilst also looking user-friendly at address.
The Max model is also slightly offset down behind the ball – so a fraction toed in, a look that will most likely suit those whose common miss is right. As a comparison, to me this looked a little more offset than the Callaway Paradygm X driver.
My miss is definitely right and even though Max versions usually aren’t for me, I was very interested to see what, if anything, would happen to my shot pattern. I hit it on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ. For testing, I used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and I tested all three models, each 9° with the same Mitsubishi Kai’li 60s shaft in to allow me to make accurate comparisons. I also took it out onto the course at Prince’s Golf Club to see how it performed. Here's the data from that testing session:
Overall, the results were positive. My average dispersion was eight yards further left compared to the LS and standard models, which to me, proves the design of the head works. It did spin more and, as a result, I lost a bit of distance. However, those with slower swings may well benefit from the extra flight, helping the ball stay in the air for longer.
All three Aerojet drivers are priced at £429. For those golfers who are looking for something that’s user friendly and easy to hit, whilst at the same time not wanting to enter the top end of the market, Cobra has a really important place.
Although this driver isn’t optimized for me, if I did put it in the bag, I’d still be confident that I’d hit a lot of fairways. I’d highly recommend giving it a try, especially if you struggle with a distance-sapping slice.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
