Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review

Aerojet is an all-new family from Cobra for 2023, and is comprised of three different models: the standard Cobra Aerojet driver, the Cobra Aerojet LS, and the Cobra Aerojet Max. The Max model is predominantly aimed at those golfers searching for one of the most forgiving drivers on the market that will also help to straighten up a slice.

The main technology story concerns the shape of the clubhead. As the name would suggest, speed has been a focus, with Cobra creating a more aerodynamic design to give golfers more speed. There’s also a bigger sweet spot to help improve performance, especially when the strike point is not in the centre of the clubface.

This image shows all three new Cobra Aerojet drivers - the Max version has a moveable weight in the heel (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One of the main points of difference between the Max model and the other two is the draw bias and weight in the heel, something we were keen to test. First of all, however, a few thoughts on the looks. As you’d expect, it has a really generous profile down behind the ball. For those golfers in search of a confidence-inspiring clubhead, this is one to try; it’s nicely stretched back, and has that same gloss finish to the crown with a grey carbon effect underneath, which gives it a premium look. Among the best drivers for slicers, in terms of aesthetics, it strikes a nice balance between being aspirational whilst also looking user-friendly at address.

(Image credit: Future)

The Max model is also slightly offset down behind the ball – so a fraction toed in, a look that will most likely suit those whose common miss is right. As a comparison, to me this looked a little more offset than the Callaway Paradygm X driver.

My miss is definitely right and even though Max versions usually aren’t for me, I was very interested to see what, if anything, would happen to my shot pattern. I hit it on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ. For testing, I used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and I tested all three models, each 9° with the same Mitsubishi Kai’li 60s shaft in to allow me to make accurate comparisons. I also took it out onto the course at Prince’s Golf Club to see how it performed. Here's the data from that testing session:

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the results were positive. My average dispersion was eight yards further left compared to the LS and standard models, which to me, proves the design of the head works. It did spin more and, as a result, I lost a bit of distance. However, those with slower swings may well benefit from the extra flight, helping the ball stay in the air for longer.

All three Aerojet drivers are priced at £429. For those golfers who are looking for something that’s user friendly and easy to hit, whilst at the same time not wanting to enter the top end of the market, Cobra has a really important place.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Although this driver isn’t optimized for me, if I did put it in the bag, I’d still be confident that I’d hit a lot of fairways. I’d highly recommend giving it a try, especially if you struggle with a distance-sapping slice.