I recently wrote about my experience as an 'improving' golfer, specifically sharing the 7 struggles that only high-handicap golfers can understand, so I understand how crucially important it is to absorb the best expert tips in order to shoot lower scores.

After putting in plenty of time on the range and in the gym, working on the 10 best golf drills and the 10 power-boosting golf exercises, I feel like my game is moving in the right direction - but I'm never one to rest on my laurels.

So, in the interest of supercharging my progress, I reached out to five of the Top 50 Coaches in the UK and asked them to each share some expert tips that can help high-handicap golfers like me to shoot their best score this weekend...

5 Expert Tips Every Golfer Needs To Shoot Their Best Score

The coaches listed below are true giants in their field, each ranked among Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches with decades of combined experience between them.

They have helped a vast number of amateur golfers to improve their game, and now they have shared their extensive wisdom and expertise with you to assist in your journey towards key milestones - like how to break 90 in golf.

How To Play A Knock-Down Shot

Tip from... Tip from... Ben Emerson Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Pro Ben Emerson is a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach with a modern approach to the game. His methods have seen him become one of the most revered coaches in the country, and even has a few celebrity clients on his books. In his coaching career of more than 20 years, Ben has helped golfers of all ages and abilities to improve their performances and enjoy the game.

If you want to hit a knock-down shot successfully, and keep the ball flight low under the wind, you must focus on some key alterations to your set-up and strategy.

First, I would advise taking more club than you would for a standard shot as this allows you to swing a little bit more easily.

At set-up, the perfect ball position is slightly back and the hands are forward. Try to get your weight shifted over to your lead side earlier and keep your chest on top of the ball a little more than with a standard shot.

The knock-down shot is a great option when conditions are challenging, or you feel like you need a little extra control on the course (Image credit: Tom Miles)

How To Putt With The Claw Grip

Tip from... Tip from... Alex Elliott PGA Pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex spent three years caddying on the European Tour before taking his PGA qualifications. Since then he has created a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.

The claw grip for putting is a great thing to try for amateur golfers who are struggling on the greens. Start with the grip of the putter sitting in the palm of your lead hand (left for a right-handed golfer), then place your trail hand onto the club by cradling the grip in the crease between your thumb and index finger.

I like to feel as though the elbow on my lead side is a little more tucked into my body with this grip, but the putting stroke comes from my lead wrist.

The trail hand (the one performing the claw) is just there as a guide, so this is a great option to try for anyone who wants to learn how to grip a putter or simply wants to try something new.

If the claw grip for putting is good enough for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, it's certainly worth a try (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Fairway Bunker Shots

Tip from... Tip from... Sarah Bennett Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Specialist Coach Sarah Bennett is an instantly recognisable name in the field of professional golf coaching, having been the PGA Captain and Women's PGA Captain in her stellar career. As a player, she performed on the Ladies European Tour for 25 years, competing against some of the best professionals on the circuit. As a PGA Honorary Member, Women's PGA Chair and one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, Sarah Bennett has helped copious amateur and professional golfers to reach their full potential on the course using her wealth of experience and knowledge of the game.

There is likely to be a loss of distance on long shots from the sand, so work on taking one club more than the yardage.

However, do be mindful that you must have enough loft to clear the lip, too, and choose your line wisely.

I prefer to reduce the depth of foot shuffle into the sand on fairway bunker shots, so not as much shuffling as in greenside bunkers. Where the lip doesn’t affect the demands of the shot, there should be minimal change to the normal ball position.

Crucially, a slight increase in weight distribution on the lead leg will assist with a pure strike. Keeping the lower body stable with limited leg movement and the upper body ‘stacked’ on the backswing help to promote ball-then-sand contact.

Fairway bunkers are scorecard wreckers for high-handicap golfers, but this tip can make escaping a much simpler task (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Chipping From A Tight Lie

Tip from... Tip from... Anders Mankert PGA Master Professional And Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Anders is the owner and head professional at Leicester Golf Centre, with a coaching career spanning more than 28 years. In 2024, Anders received the title of Master PGA Professional - becoming only the 65th person in history to be awarded that accolade. His vast coaching experience has transformed the golf swing of many amateurs and professionals.

When learning how to chip in golf, it's important to consider how to approach shots from different lies. For a tight lie, stand fairly close to the ball in order to get the handle more vertical, so that only the toe end of the sole is in contact with the ground.

Doing so will aim the face slightly right, so aim everything else – your feet, hips and shoulders – left, and get more of your weight onto your lead side.

Using a sand or lob wedge, play the shot along the line of your feet (out to in), and without much wrist action. The toe end just picks the ball off even the barest of lies an absolute treat.

Sharpen up your short game and get up and down from tight lies with this expert tip (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Hit More Greens On Par-3s

Tip from... Tip from... Steve North Director of Academies for Golf Saudi Steve spent almost two decades as the St. Andrews Links Golf Academy before embarking on a new venture as the Director of Academies for Golf Saudi in late 2024. Steve has worked with an incredible number of golfers, spanning the entire ability spectrum, helping each to improve their golf. His extensive experience and expertise are revered across the industry, with plenty of golfers crediting their improvement to his coaching.

In order to hit more greens, you should consider aiming more for the middle of the putting surface regardless of where the flag is.

The problem is that the eyes will often be drawn to the flagstick, which can then bring trouble into play if it’s in a dangerous position. The centre of the green is never far from the flag.

When going through your pre-shot routine, consider taking an extra club, too. I see most club golfers coming up short. I recommend picking a target on the horizon behind the green, such as a hill in the distance.

This can give you a more positive feeling over the ball and help you to visualise a great shot, taking the focus away from any hazards. A swing thought of ‘finish the swing’ might also help.

If you can hit the green on par-3s as a high-handicapper, you will be practically stealing shots from the course (Image credit: Future)

I hope these 5 expert tips from our expert coaches will help you to tighten up your technique, crank up your confidence and shoot lower scores - they have already helped me on my journey towards the magical land of a sub-20 handicap.

If there is anything else you want help with as you make your way down the handicap ladder, drop me a comment in the box below and I will endeavour to seek out the expert advice that could help you achieve your goals.