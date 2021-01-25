Here is our selection of the very best golf stand bags on the market in 2021

Best Golf Stand Bags

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags but here we’re looking more specifically at the best golf stand bags on the market this year.

Carrying a stand bag gives you more freedom to move around the golf course, you can walk straight up to your ball wherever it’s sitting. It’s also quicker and easier to deal with pre and post-game and it can help keep you fit.

If you like to carry, then you’ll look for something lightweight and comfortable that sits well on the back. Depending on the conditions you generally play in, you will want to consider the quality of the stand and the level of storage available. Easy access and protection of clubs will always be a consideration.

You need a bag that’s robust, stable, and will protect your equipment, perhaps you need it to be waterproof too. You also want a stand bag that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you.

What then are the best golf stand bags? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you prepare and manage your golf game in the most effective way.

Best Golf Stand Bags – Best Golf Carry Bags

Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry Stand Bag

+ Lightweight at under 2kg

+ Additional pockets for more convenient storage

– Premium price tag may put off some

Titleist have always provided high quality, stylish and versatile bags and their 2021 Players 4 Plus Stadry bag is no different.

The 2021 Players 4 Plus StaDry features a tour-inspired, low-profile top cuff, four full-length dividers and a new premium double strap for enhanced comfort and simplified adjustment while carrying.

The new strap is noticeably more comfortable and is also self balancing, meaning your clubs stay upright with no chance of falling out when you’re walking.

The StaDry waterproof construction and the high-grade lightweight aluminium legs make for a practical bag in all conditions. The bag also features eight pockets, three more than last year, including an expandable full-length apparel pocket which we found held more than enough clothing. Other pockets include a new pocket exclusively for tees, a redesigned, larger beverage pocket and a quick-access accessories pocket with magnetic closure.

This bag feels incredibly sturdy and well made too and the new strap has made it even more comfortable to carry – a great all-rounder.

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

Motocaddy HydroFlex Stand Bag

+ Fully waterproof

+ Versatile to carry or use on a trolley

– Larger overall footprint than other bags

The new HydroFlex is a versatile, waterproof, super lightweight carry bag designed to fit on any Motocaddy trolley thanks to the pioneering Easilock compatibility. This is great if you have a Motocaddy trolley but even if you don’t, the bag fits nicely on most trolleys and comes with an easily removable strap.

We think the bag looks even better than the 2020 version thanks to a style update for 2021. The brilliant waterproof technology carries over from last year, giving all the gear in your bag excellent protection from the elements thanks to the waterproof TPU-coated nylon fabric and welded seams.

The HydroFlex features include a quick release strap, full length dividers and five spacious and easily accessible pockets. A moulded hip pad provides ultimate comfort when carrying your clubs around the course and we found this incredibly comfortable despite the relatively large footprint of the bag.

It is available in three colours but easily the best part of this bag is the versatility. It’s lightweight enough that you can comfortably carry a half-set one day but also big enough that you can fill it up with clubs, clothing, water bottles and food and use it on a trolley the next day. One bag that does every job.

Motocaddy HydroFLEX Stand Bag review

Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

+ Convertible strap system

+ Extra, tailored rangefinder pocket

– Lightness means it’s inevitably less robust than some stand bags

The Hoofer has become an iconic moniker within the stand bag market.

The new Ping Hoofer stand bag comes with a whopping 22 litres of volume from its 11 pockets. From these 11 pockets, a velour lined valuables pocket, a magnetic rangefinder pocket and a top-access magnetic slip pocket are the most useful and feel well made.

The new back puck simplifies conversion to a single strap and the large apparel pockets come with a full length zip for easy access.

The cart strap channel makes it easy to put this bag onto a trolley and means all 11 pockets are still fully accessible with the carry strap still on the bag.

It is definitely one of the more classic looking bags in our list and we think it looks best in neutral colours, meaning all of your headcovers, towels and other accessories will match nicely with this bag when it is being used.

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

+ Comfortable self-adjusting strap system

+ Full length dividers

– 14-way top might not suit all

With a self-adjusting strap system and four full length dividers, the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover is a bag designed for ease of use and we certainly found this when using it.

The Strap Slider System allows the bag to stay stable while carrying and adjusts itself as you move. Meanwhile the FlexTech stand system is easy to use and means the bag is easy to access while walking.

This is another bag that works as good on a trolley thanks to the way the base is made, the easily removable strap and the 14-way divider. While the 14-way divider might be too big for those who carry often, it means there is never any club crowding in the bag.

Ten pockets include a suede lined valuables pocket, two large apparel pockets and a large insulated cooler pocket meaning there is plenty of space to store all the essentials and more.

Callaway HyperDry C Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight at 1.8kg

+ Stylish and feet on legs add stability

– Less storage space than some stand bags

The excellent Callaway HyperDry C S Stand Bag delivers on a number of levels. It really is incredibly lightweight at just 1.8kg, it’s waterproof and it looks great in seven different colour options.

We found this bag to be super comfy to carry, not only because it weighs so little but also because of the excellent padded strap. The straps are self-adjusting, so it sits nicely on your back and stays put throughout the round.

It’s sleek and easy to lift and it’s nice and compact for fitting in a car or locker.

With sealed seams and welded zips, your kit will stay dry in challenging conditions and, although it’s a smaller stand bag, there is ample storage in four roomy pockets.

Big Max Dri-Lite Hybrid Tour Stand Bag

+ Fully waterproof

+ Verstatility for use on Cart

– More substantial than some stand bags so not as light

With its spacious interior and modern styling the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour is the perfect water resistant solution if you like to push, carry and look great on the course.

This clever bag sits perfectly square on a trolley thanks to its flat, footless trolley compatible base, leg lock feature and clever positioning of the stand mechanism.

Its 14-way divider and 5 spacious water-repellent pockets give it superb cart bag capacity, while its ultra light weight of just 2kg and practical features such as air channel for breathability mean it excels as a stand bag too.

As with most Big Max products it comes with a great warranty directly from the manufacturer, so even though this bag feels well made and robust, there is peace of mind there too.

Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag

+ Stable on undulating terrain

+ Ideal for full-time carriers

– Not fully waterproof

The thing we really like about the Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag is the fact you can really pack it up if you need to take a lot of equipment out with you.

There are eight pockets to keep your gear well organised and separated and the oversize apparel pocket is spacious enough to fit full waterproofs plus an extra layer if required.

Clubs are well protected by the five-way top and full length dividers while the nicely designed top grab handle makes it easy to swing in and out of a car boot.

The quick release shoulder strap together with Cool flow hip pad make for comfortable carrying while the Easyflex base is excellent for stability on rough ground when the stand is in use.

It’s pretty lightweight at just over 2kg and it looks funky in six striking colour options. Overall, it ticks a lot of boxes.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag

+ Complete waterproof protection

+ Comfortable strap system

– 4-way top might not be enough separation for some

This is a mid-sized stand bag that, although not as light as some, provides great versatility given it is 100% waterproof and offers impressive storage options.

The fully waterproof and lightweight H2NO Lite Speed stand bag weighs in at just 2kg and features a 4-way with plenty of club storage for a bag of this size.

There is plenty of storage elsewhere too with six pockets providing ample storage and include a full-length clothing pocket, several accessory compartments and an easily accessible beverage pouch.

The fully adjustable X-Strap Dual Strap System guarantees comfort and ease of use, with the carry straps being attached to the top of the bag for a more balanced carry.

Sturdy aluminum legs add stability and activate quickly, while the Velcro leg lock system ensures seamless application on trolleys.

As will all bags in the H2NO series, it is fully waterproof to the highest specification with TPU coated fabric, sealed seams and a matching rainhood meaning all of your belongings will be protected as and when the heavens open.

Mizuno BR-DRI Stand Bag

+ Waterproof with 1-year guarantee

+ Sleek looks

– Premium priced

This lightweight offering from Mizuno is fully waterproof and very easy to carry. Weighing in at 2kg, with grab handles top and bottom, it’s very easy to manoeuvre if you’re fitting it into a car or lifting into a locker.

There are six easily accessible, roomy pockets with waterproof zips to protect your kit while the full-length dividers and 4-way top will protect your clubs.

We found this a comfy bag to carry with good hip padding and easily adjusted, detachable straps.

With rain hood on, this is a pretty waterproof bag and the 1-year guarantee on that is a bonus.

This is one to consider if you’re after a durable, waterproof stand bag with decent storage – one of the best golf stand bags out there.

Honma Sport Stand Bag

+ Six-way top ideal divider system

+ Leg lock system for use on a trolley

– Not the lightest on the market

The Honma Sport Stand Bag is a solid, mid-size stand bag that, with its leg lock system, can also function well on a cart or trolley.

At 2.8kg, it’s a little heavier than some others mentioned here, but it’s a little bigger than many too with five sizeable pockets allowing you to take a good amount of kit onto the fairways.

The six-way top is great for separating and protecting your clubs while the straps and padding make it comfortable to carry.

Available in four distinctive colours, it’s a nice looking bag and something a little different.

Wilson Staff Exo II Stand Bag

+ Significant storage on offer

+ Wide range of colour options

– Not fully waterproof

The EXO II carry bag is an innovative, premium stand bag that features a five-way top with two full-length dividers, seven spacious pockets with YKK zippers and 3D foam padded straps with a 2-in-1 self-balancing strap technology for improved fit and comfort whilst carrying around the course.

It is an incredibly sturdy and solid bag thanks to the three moulded handles on the top of the bag that also make it incredibly easy to carry.

A completely redesigned stand trigger now deploys the legs further out than previous models for rock-solid stability on a non-skid base. This base is also the perfect shape to fit on most trolleys so this is a very versatile bag too.

Extra features include an umbrella holder; a pen holder; a towel ring; a glove holder; and a snap-on rain hood. The EXO II is available in six standout colourways.

Ogio Fuse Aquatech 304 Stand Bag

+ Ergonomic weight distribution when carrying

+ Good storage with eight pockets

– Just over the magic 2kg weight mark (2.2kg)

With its fit disc strap system, we found this bag to be one of the comfiest on the market for carrying. Weight is distributed evenly across the shoulders and you’ll notice that difference towards the end of 18 holes.

There are no fewer than eight pockets and they’ve been placed so as to be easily accessible. It’s easy to grab the accessories or the drink you need without putting the bag on the ground.

Constructed from Ripstop Polyester, it’s a durable piece of kit and one we feel can take anything you throw at it.

Srixon Z Stand Bag

+ Stylish design

+ Space and size makes it ideal for golfers that switch between a trolley and carrying

– Weight will be a concern for some.

This eye-catching bag has a four-way top and three grab handles that make it easy to lift in and out of your car.

It has five strategic pockets, including an insulated cooler pocket and a detachable ball pocket for extra customisation.

Carrying feels easy thanks to the Comfort Suspension System on the shoulder straps, although at 2.9kg it is a touch on the heavy side if you’re a full time carrier.