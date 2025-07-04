Amazon Prime Day Is A Few Days Away But Here Are 7 Early Deals I Recommend Right Now

We all know it is no secret that golf can be expensive but this Amazon Prime Day I expect there to be lots of good discounts around. Just a few days out from the event, which runs from the 8th to the 11th of July, I have spotted a number of deals on products we've tested at Golf Monthly and therefore know to be good from a performance standpoint. What credentials do I have to recommend these products I hear you ask?

Well, I have been covering shopping events for Golf Monthly and writing honest buying advice for many years now, so finding the best deals on products we know to be good is literally my job. I do not write about products we haven't used in the team, no manufacturer can pay for a good review and stand by the general Golf Monthly ethos of helping our readers make the best informed buying decisions possible.

So let's get to the picks

Callaway Fairway 14 Golf Bag: was $279.99 now $189 at Amazon While not fully waterproof, the carrying experience with the Fairway 14 was an enjoyable one in testing. Right now the yellow colorway has an excellent 32% off taking it below $200 which is great for a bag that works well on the back, on a cart as well as a buggy. The ample storage space will house everything you might need and we loved the comfortable strap system in testing as well. It self levels to give you an easy carrying experience. Read our full Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review

adidas S2G Shoes: was $100 now $53.69 at Amazon If you have read my work before you will know I am a huge fan of the S2G golf shoes from adidas. I think they look great, have enough versatility to be usable in lots of places, are comfortable and offer great value when you consider the price, even at full price which is around the $100 mark. Speaking of which you can actually get as much as 46% off select colors and sizes (of which there are loads) on Amazon right now. While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes: was $219.95 now $100.51 at Amazon It may be a couple of years old now but I personally tested the Ecco Biom H4 back in 2023 and I loved it. Whilst I think the distinct Ecco design divides opinion, this is the only element that stopped it from getting the full five stars. It is an extremely comfortable shoe with solid grip and stability, and the 100% waterproof protection is worth noting as well. At the moment you can get as much as 54% off on select colors and sizes on Amazon, which really is a top-notch deal. Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review

PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Golf Monthly's resident PGA professional and gear tester Joe Ferguson put the latest PXG balls to the test in September last year and he thoroughly enjoyed the performance on offer. He said the Xtreme Tour is a very impressive offering from PXG and a significant upgrade on the previous iteration. Slightly lower spinning than it's sibling the Xtreme Tour X, it is a strong option in windy conditions. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent. And for a premium golf ball to be 30% off for a dozen is something not to ignore. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review

Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover: was $109.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Like the Bushnell above this may appear to be a modest discount but getting a good golf travel bag for less than $100 is worth a highlight. The Bag Boy T-660 is lightweight, folds down to nothing, easy to maneuver, offers plenty of storage and the protection is solid. It has padding, as well as an internal compression strap to stabilize the bag during travel as well as reinforced corners, a skid plate and skid bars. It ticks a lot of boxes with an inexpensive price. Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood: was $299.99 now $269.98 at Amazon Finally I had to include this discount on the Qi10 fairway from TaylorMade which remains in the bags of a lot of Tour professionals because it is an absolute rocket ship. It is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 10% off. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review