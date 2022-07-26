TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter Review
Our verdict on the new TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 putter
Forgiveness levels weren’t quite up there with the Spider EX but this putter certainly performs on all lengths of putt while also providing a more refined look and solid feel. It’s no wonder TaylorMade’s Tour players have immediately started to put these putters in play.
Produces sun glare from certain directions.
Forgiving mallets have long been the backbone of TaylorMade’s putter offerings but the new TP Hydro Blast, which made our best putters (opens in new tab) guide recently, looks to offer golfers more choice both visually and in terms of head shapes.
There are seven in all and while there’s only one classic blade (the Soto), there are a number of mid mallet putters (opens in new tab) for golfers that want something more refined and compact than the options within the Spider franchise.
One of which is the Bandon 3 that we tested recently. It has a short neck hosel, which provides a little more toe hang than the plumbers neck found on the Bandon 1, which we certainly preferred as a blade user.
The sandstone finish on the head is absolutely stunning. For something that looks so raw, it still manages to be elegant and premium, although it does reflect the sun more than we’d have liked when putting in a certain direction.
It sits completely flush to the ground and while the alignment assistance on offer from the short black sightline is limited, the winged shape helped us present it squarely to the ball.
Off the face, it feels solid and offers up a surprisingly firm and loud sound at impact given the deep grooves on the face insert. This remained consistent across its length, though, and the speed was enough to impart a short, controlled stroke and still get the ball to the hole.
The Bandon 3 provides a feel close to that of a blade (opens in new tab) in terms of how it releases but with the forgiveness of a mallet, which is a combination we really enjoyed. As a result, we were particularly prolific from short range but also holed a surprising number of 10-15 footers.
The stock Lamkin Sink Fit Skinny grip fitted our hands comfortably and provides a firm but tacky feel, which enhanced our control of pace and the face. A SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 is available as a custom option for golfers that want a thicker size.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
