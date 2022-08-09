Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Review

The wedge market is packed full of brilliant options, meaning when a new product is released, it is under pressure to deliver if it wants to be regarded as one of the best wedges currently available. I can confidently say the new TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge makes the grade and is up there near the top of the pile.

Joining the brand's extensive line-up, which includes the blade style Milled Grind 3, it's the third generation of the Hi-Toe design following the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot and the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw, and it really moves the user experience to another level. I tested the new Hi-Toe 3 thoroughly at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome - the venue for next year's Ryder Cup - and also Royal Troon Golf Club to get a sense of the performance on offer.

The first thing to say is that this wedge looks incredible. Previously, I would never have considered an aged copper finish but this has definitely changed my mind. Whether over the ball or just sitting in the bag, it's a feast for the eyes and will blend in with the Raw face as it rusts over time.

How the standard and full face Hi-Toe 3 wedges look at address (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to wedge performance, spin is one of the most desirable traits. While some of 2022's offerings have been a little underwhelming in this regard, the Hi-Toe 3 excelled. Having tested a few TaylorMade wedges over the years, I'm convinced this is due to the raised micro-ribs that were first introduced in the TaylorMade Milled Grind 3.

(Image credit: Future)

They are positioned between the grooves to add texture to the face for increased friction and therefore spin around the green. I really felt this at work and was able to hit those low, spinny chips, even with a lob wedge.

Furthermore, on wedges of 54° and higher, full-face grooves allow for more forgiveness and spin on off-centre strikes. The taller toe design, coupled with this extra relief, is particularly useful when faced with a short shot that requires you to open the face in the bunker or the rough.

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade says this new wedge will allow golfers to hit the entire catalogue of short game shots, and I have to agree. Moving away from the green, when pitching or hitting full shots, the balance and higher centre of gravity made it easier to control trajectory and distance. On shorter shots, you can really feel the four-way cambered sole interact differently with the ground depending on how you set the face angle at address. You get high bounce and forgiveness without the leading edge sitting too high off the ground on square-faced shots while the trailing edge relief means you can comfortably and confidently open the face knowing you're not going to skull shots over the green. It really is an incredibly versatile wedge that would suit any level of golfer.

(Image credit: Future)

The only drawback for me is the limited bounce options available. The four-way cambered sole does a great job of providing a decent level of versatility and affording clubface manipulation, but with only a standard bounce option available on the 50°, 52°, 54° and 56°, it likely won't suit those who, in particular, tend to get a little steep or want to get especially creative.

In total, the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge is available in lofts from 50° to 60° and three bounce options - standard, low and high - in the 58° and 60°. It goes on sale September 9th with an RRP of £139. You can even customise the wedge through TaylorMade's MyHi-Toe 3 program, choosing your own finish, grip, shaft length, personalised text and paint fill for an additional £50, which is a cool option for those who want something unique in their bag.