This Excellent GolfBuddy Rangefinder Is Only $120 On Amazon Prime Day, But This Discount Will Expire Very Soon!

Rangefinders are a vital bit of kit for the modern golfer, but deciding which one to choose - and how much to pay - can be tricky. You see a rangefinder that costs hundreds of dollars and then one that costs a fraction of that, and the natural assumption is that the expensive one must be way better and do a lot more things.

That isn’t always the case, but even when it is, you have to ask yourself whether you need all of those extra bells and whistles and if you’re likely to ever use them. In all likelihood, you probably aren’t.

With that in mind, the GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro does most of what you are likely to need it to, and for golfers that don’t want to spend too much on a device that they’re only really going to use to “point and shoot” then it is a very strong option in that budget market. And it’s stronger than ever right now because you can pick one up for around $120 during Amazon’s Prime Day sales wee. But be warned, we are in the final day of the sale, so this discount is going to expire very soon! Speaking of which you can browse Amazon's golf deals with the link below if you are in the market for a bargain...

We’ve spotted several excellent deals on rangefinders at varying prices, but this might be the best one, all things considered. There are cheaper rangefinders out there, some which may be more suitable for a new golfer that doesn’t want to spend much, but when it comes to value for money this GolfBuddy product takes some beating.

My colleague Dan Parker tested this product a few months ago and his report was glowing. The first thing that jumps out is the price, as you're getting a lot of functionality and performance for what you are paying.

The carry case is compact and rugged, while the device itself has a decent weight to it. Often with budget priced lasers you'll find they are very lightweight and can be tricky to use, especially in windy conditions or if you have shaky hands. The GolfBuddy Laser 2S isn't the heaviest but it has enough weight to remain steady when the wind is blowing.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of performance, this device has three modes. 'Standard' displays your straight-line distance, while 'Pin Finder' mode will lock onto the pin, even if you've got trees or other obstacles behind the pin to deal with. That mode also gives you a quick vibration through the device to confirm it's the pin.

Lastly, 'Scan' mode allows you to continuously scan for five seconds to assess the lay of the land in front of you. This mode is very useful when you need to quickly check out where bunkers are or where the run out of a fairway might be without having to constantly press the button. It also has slope functionality, which can be toggled on and off in all three modes, meaning the device can easily become competition-ready.

There is one more feature to mention, a triangulation function aptly named 'Buddy Mode'. This gives you an accurate yardage even when you aren't stood near your ball. This is ideal for those who tend to ride in carts as you won't have to trek back and forth from ball to cart and vice versa whilst working out the yardage and what club to hit. An added bonus of this is you can help your playing partners out if they quickly ask you for yardage.

All in all, this device was already great value and now it's even better. If you're in need of a new laser, or indeed are looking to buy your first one, we can highly recommend this one.

