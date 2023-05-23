Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review

Callaway has one of the most comprehensive stand bag ranges on the market. Whether you want one for your push cart or like to carry, prefer a lightweight golf bag or one that's feature-packed, there’s a model for you. The Fairway 14 arguably strikes a good balance across everything a golfer assesses when choosing the best golf stand bag for their needs.

I say this because tipping the scales at 6 pounds, it works well as a carry bag. But with the leg retaining straps and 14-way Lowrider top, it doubles as an excellent cart bag. This unique feature comprises a rubber overmold around the top of the bag that ensures its integrity is maintained when strapped to a push cart or electric trolley. The only draw back of this being that the legs start further down the bag than usual, which means they didn’t protrude out as much as I’d have like when not in use. Callaway has tried to counter this with some pretty large feet on the ends of the legs, but it still wasn’t as stable as others I’ve tried.

(Image credit: Future)

The inclusion of a 14-way top with individual dividers will continue to ‘divide’ opinion, pardon the pun, but unique to this bag are rubber grip blocks where you’d typically place your longer clubs and putter - presumably to prevent shaft wear.

The carrying experience with this bag was very enjoyable. The clip-on straps with the Xact fit system meant they had a self-levelling property to them, which was one less thing to worry about when trying to shoot a good score - plus they are easily adjustable. The shoulder pads themselves have a padded ribbed effect so they feel cushioned and mean you shouldn’t get sweaty carrying on hot days.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I noticed and appreciated the little touches like the metal pull zips, the alloy towel ring, the pen holder and the chunky grab handles, which make it easy to put in and out of the car or move around at will. The fabric is rugged and durable, but it is not waterproof. That said, I tested this bag on a particularly rainy day at Essendon Country Club and nothing in the pockets got wet. There is a lined waterproof valuables pocket on the side for your most sacred items.

The other thing I like about the Fairway 14 is the storage space on offer from the seven pockets. The main apparel pocket is generous and while the ball pocket could be bigger, I liked having a concealed magnetic pocket for my rangefinder and a snug-fitting cooler pocket that ensured my water bottle didn’t fall out. There’s also a pass-through cart strap for when using the bag on a buggy.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

For £250 you get a lot of bag for your money. At this price, you’d be right to expect fully waterproof protection, but it makes up for it with its versatility, comfort and storage, not to mention its stylish looks. The vibrant red, white and black colorway I tested perfectly aligned with my allegiance to Manchester United while also matching the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver headcover I was using on the day, but other options are available.