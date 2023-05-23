Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Joel Tadman tests this feature-packed stand bag out on the golf course over multiple rounds and reports back on the experience
While not fully waterproof, the carrying experience with the Fairway 14 was an enjoyable one. It works well when carried or strapped to a cart or buggy and has ample storage space for all the kit you’d need to have with you.
Callaway has one of the most comprehensive stand bag ranges on the market. Whether you want one for your push cart or like to carry, prefer a lightweight golf bag or one that's feature-packed, there’s a model for you. The Fairway 14 arguably strikes a good balance across everything a golfer assesses when choosing the best golf stand bag for their needs.
I say this because tipping the scales at 6 pounds, it works well as a carry bag. But with the leg retaining straps and 14-way Lowrider top, it doubles as an excellent cart bag. This unique feature comprises a rubber overmold around the top of the bag that ensures its integrity is maintained when strapped to a push cart or electric trolley. The only draw back of this being that the legs start further down the bag than usual, which means they didn’t protrude out as much as I’d have like when not in use. Callaway has tried to counter this with some pretty large feet on the ends of the legs, but it still wasn’t as stable as others I’ve tried.
The inclusion of a 14-way top with individual dividers will continue to ‘divide’ opinion, pardon the pun, but unique to this bag are rubber grip blocks where you’d typically place your longer clubs and putter - presumably to prevent shaft wear.
The carrying experience with this bag was very enjoyable. The clip-on straps with the Xact fit system meant they had a self-levelling property to them, which was one less thing to worry about when trying to shoot a good score - plus they are easily adjustable. The shoulder pads themselves have a padded ribbed effect so they feel cushioned and mean you shouldn’t get sweaty carrying on hot days.
I noticed and appreciated the little touches like the metal pull zips, the alloy towel ring, the pen holder and the chunky grab handles, which make it easy to put in and out of the car or move around at will. The fabric is rugged and durable, but it is not waterproof. That said, I tested this bag on a particularly rainy day at Essendon Country Club and nothing in the pockets got wet. There is a lined waterproof valuables pocket on the side for your most sacred items.
The other thing I like about the Fairway 14 is the storage space on offer from the seven pockets. The main apparel pocket is generous and while the ball pocket could be bigger, I liked having a concealed magnetic pocket for my rangefinder and a snug-fitting cooler pocket that ensured my water bottle didn’t fall out. There’s also a pass-through cart strap for when using the bag on a buggy.
For £250 you get a lot of bag for your money. At this price, you’d be right to expect fully waterproof protection, but it makes up for it with its versatility, comfort and storage, not to mention its stylish looks. The vibrant red, white and black colorway I tested perfectly aligned with my allegiance to Manchester United while also matching the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver headcover I was using on the day, but other options are available.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
