Up Your Golf Clothing Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From the Peter Millar End Of Season Sale

Peter Millar is renowned for delivering some of the best designer golf apparel on the market. We know from our testing that its products not only deliver exceptional technical performance, but are backed up with comfort, innovative design and stunning good looks. I also think the garments from the brand have obvious versatility for off-course use as well.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the brand has been at the forefront of golf clothing for over 24 years. Since dropping its first cashmere sweater back in 2001, it has grown to be one of the most recognized clothing brands in golf, with signature boutiques across the United States, and flagship locations from New York to Palm Beach.

It's safe to say Peter Millar knows the score when it comes to golf clothing – from its iconic polo shirts to the best golf rain jackets like the top-scoring Peter Millar Rain Walker jacket.

However, this top drawer performance often comes at a cost, so with the launch of the Peter Millar End of Season Sale, now is the time to stock up. There are huge discounts, with up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% on selected items, which is applied automatically at checkout.

Below, I've highlighted 5 of the best deals available on some of our favorite items from testing, and would suggest you grab these golf clothing deals before they are gone.

Save 50% Peter Millar Merge Hybrid Jacket: was $245 now $122.50 at Peter Millar The Merge Hybrid jacket is one of the best lightweight golf jackets. The Merge scored top marks in our review, and it offers core warmth through its quilted, insulated front and back panels. Power stretch knit shoulders, sleeves and sides deliver exceptional mobility during your swing. It's also treated for water resistance, and has two-way zip front and side zip pockets. Available in three color choices – Navy, Grey and Blue Sea.

Save 50% Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Pants: was $160 now $80 at Peter Millar The Peter Millar EB66 are some of the best golf pants on the market. They scored a five out of five star review, and they are, at this price an absolute bargain buy. Perfect for golf, travel and everyday wear, Peter Millar says they are a benchmark in style that has stood the test of time. The signature stretch performance fabric delivers mobility and a classic look. Only available in Blue Fade, Sand or Sailor Blue, but plenty size choices.

The Peter Millar golf apparel range has always scored highly in our testing (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This is just a selection of what Peter Millar has available in its end of season sale. So if you’re after something specific there is plenty of golf apparel and accessories to choose from, so it’s worth checking out Peter Millar for more.