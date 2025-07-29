Up Your Golf Clothing Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From the Peter Millar End Of Season Sale

Hit the fairways in style with some of the best golf clothing from the Peter Millar range, with up to 50% off, plus an additional 20% on selected items, these deals will have you looking pristine at a fraction of the cost.

Up Your Golf Clothing Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From the Peter Millar End Of Season Sale
(Image credit: Future)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

Peter Millar is renowned for delivering some of the best designer golf apparel on the market. We know from our testing that its products not only deliver exceptional technical performance, but are backed up with comfort, innovative design and stunning good looks. I also think the garments from the brand have obvious versatility for off-course use as well.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the brand has been at the forefront of golf clothing for over 24 years. Since dropping its first cashmere sweater back in 2001, it has grown to be one of the most recognized clothing brands in golf, with signature boutiques across the United States, and flagship locations from New York to Palm Beach.

It's safe to say Peter Millar knows the score when it comes to golf clothing – from its iconic polo shirts to the best golf rain jackets like the top-scoring Peter Millar Rain Walker jacket.

However, this top drawer performance often comes at a cost, so with the launch of the Peter Millar End of Season Sale, now is the time to stock up. There are huge discounts, with up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% on selected items, which is applied automatically at checkout.

Below, I've highlighted 5 of the best deals available on some of our favorite items from testing, and would suggest you grab these golf clothing deals before they are gone.

Peter Millar Merge Hybrid Jacket
Save 50%
Peter Millar Merge Hybrid Jacket: was $245 now $122.50 at Peter Millar

The Merge Hybrid jacket is one of the best lightweight golf jackets. The Merge scored top marks in our review, and it offers core warmth through its quilted, insulated front and back panels. Power stretch knit shoulders, sleeves and sides deliver exceptional mobility during your swing. It's also treated for water resistance, and has two-way zip front and side zip pockets. Available in three color choices – Navy, Grey and Blue Sea.

View Deal
Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Pants
Save 50%
Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Pants: was $160 now $80 at Peter Millar

The Peter Millar EB66 are some of the best golf pants on the market. They scored a five out of five star review, and they are, at this price an absolute bargain buy. Perfect for golf, travel and everyday wear, Peter Millar says they are a benchmark in style that has stood the test of time. The signature stretch performance fabric delivers mobility and a classic look. Only available in Blue Fade, Sand or Sailor Blue, but plenty size choices.

View Deal
Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie
Save 50%
Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie: was $150 now $75 at Peter Millar

The Pine Camo Performance hoodie is lightweight, stylish and versatile hoodie option designed with the golfer in mind, but it looks perfectly at home away from the course too. It scored a glowing review and bagged a place in our Editors Choice Awards. Available in Oslo Grey and sized from S-XXL.

View Deal
Peter Millar Coolspun Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater
Save 50%
Peter Millar Coolspun Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater: was $195 now $97.50 at Peter Millar

Peter Millar built it's reputation on its quality sweaters and the Coolspun Cotton Quarter-Zip is no different. It's a multi-season jumper that will be a classic addition to your golf apparel wardrobe. At home on the golf course and for everyday use too, it comes in four color choices and plenty sizes.

Check out our best golf sweaters choices.

View Deal
Peter Millar Vega Performance Polo
Save 50%
Peter Millar Vega Performance Polo: was $115 now $57.50 at Peter Millar

The classic polo is a versatile staple of any golfers wardrobe, and the Peter Millar Vega polo is one you'll want to add to yours. It's packed with performance including four-way stretch, wicking and UPF 50+ protection. Finished with a spread collar, three-buttons and a custom-designed geometric print for added style. It comes in two color choices and sized from S-XXL.

Check out the best golf polo shirts.

View Deal

Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie Review

The Peter Millar golf apparel range has always scored highly in our testing

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This is just a selection of what Peter Millar has available in its end of season sale. So if you’re after something specific there is plenty of golf apparel and accessories to choose from, so it’s worth checking out Peter Millar for more.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.