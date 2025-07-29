Up Your Golf Clothing Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From the Peter Millar End Of Season Sale
Hit the fairways in style with some of the best golf clothing from the Peter Millar range, with up to 50% off, plus an additional 20% on selected items, these deals will have you looking pristine at a fraction of the cost.
Peter Millar is renowned for delivering some of the best designer golf apparel on the market. We know from our testing that its products not only deliver exceptional technical performance, but are backed up with comfort, innovative design and stunning good looks. I also think the garments from the brand have obvious versatility for off-course use as well.
Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the brand has been at the forefront of golf clothing for over 24 years. Since dropping its first cashmere sweater back in 2001, it has grown to be one of the most recognized clothing brands in golf, with signature boutiques across the United States, and flagship locations from New York to Palm Beach.
It's safe to say Peter Millar knows the score when it comes to golf clothing – from its iconic polo shirts to the best golf rain jackets like the top-scoring Peter Millar Rain Walker jacket.
However, this top drawer performance often comes at a cost, so with the launch of the Peter Millar End of Season Sale, now is the time to stock up. There are huge discounts, with up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% on selected items, which is applied automatically at checkout.
Below, I've highlighted 5 of the best deals available on some of our favorite items from testing, and would suggest you grab these golf clothing deals before they are gone.
The Merge Hybrid jacket is one of the best lightweight golf jackets. The Merge scored top marks in our review, and it offers core warmth through its quilted, insulated front and back panels. Power stretch knit shoulders, sleeves and sides deliver exceptional mobility during your swing. It's also treated for water resistance, and has two-way zip front and side zip pockets. Available in three color choices – Navy, Grey and Blue Sea.
The Peter Millar EB66 are some of the best golf pants on the market. They scored a five out of five star review, and they are, at this price an absolute bargain buy. Perfect for golf, travel and everyday wear, Peter Millar says they are a benchmark in style that has stood the test of time. The signature stretch performance fabric delivers mobility and a classic look. Only available in Blue Fade, Sand or Sailor Blue, but plenty size choices.
The Pine Camo Performance hoodie is lightweight, stylish and versatile hoodie option designed with the golfer in mind, but it looks perfectly at home away from the course too. It scored a glowing review and bagged a place in our Editors Choice Awards. Available in Oslo Grey and sized from S-XXL.
Peter Millar built it's reputation on its quality sweaters and the Coolspun Cotton Quarter-Zip is no different. It's a multi-season jumper that will be a classic addition to your golf apparel wardrobe. At home on the golf course and for everyday use too, it comes in four color choices and plenty sizes.
Check out our best golf sweaters choices.
The classic polo is a versatile staple of any golfers wardrobe, and the Peter Millar Vega polo is one you'll want to add to yours. It's packed with performance including four-way stretch, wicking and UPF 50+ protection. Finished with a spread collar, three-buttons and a custom-designed geometric print for added style. It comes in two color choices and sized from S-XXL.
Check out the best golf polo shirts.
This is just a selection of what Peter Millar has available in its end of season sale. So if you’re after something specific there is plenty of golf apparel and accessories to choose from, so it’s worth checking out Peter Millar for more.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.