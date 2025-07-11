Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight - This Is Your Last Chance To Pick Up These Golf Balls, Training Aids and Accessories Under $50
We've searched through Amazon Prime Day's best golf deals and found all these for under $50
While Amazon Prime Day is a great place to find bargains on more expensive items such as drivers, rangefinders and golf shoes, it’s also a chance to save a few dollars on those less expensive but essential items, such as the best golf balls. A lot of good training aids are below that $50 mark as well, and if in doubt, a good golf book will do as well.
Because golf gear can be so expensive, we've searched Amazon for the best golf deals under $50 and include golf balls from some of the biggest brands around, including TaylorMade and Srixon. And all with at least 25% off the retail price, ensuring that you’re not only looking after your game but also your bank balance! With Amazon Prime Day ending in just a few hours it's time to stock up before they’re gone.
We rated the Z-Star Diamond highly when we reviewed it. Off the tee it produces a low spinning shot with plenty of distance, while with the irons it delivers bag of spin and control and all with a soft yet still responsive feel.
This deal is for a dozen white balls but Amazon is also offering deals on two and three dozen options, although I don't think the latest generation of ball is on offer.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond review here
As you'll guess the Distance+ is primarily aimed at golfers looking for extra yards. When we reviewed the ball we found it to be ideally suited to those with slower swing speeds who struggle with distance and launch. Around the greens they offer less spin that a premium ball, but then that's to be expected due to its two-piece construction. Perhaps most impressive was just how durable the Distance+ was, another plus for high handicappers.
Read our full TaylorMade Golf Distance+ review here
When we tested the Xtreme Tour from PXG the first thing we noticed was the slightly firmer feel compared to other premium offerings. However, it didn't detract from the performance. We were impressed with the strong, penetrating ball flight that made it ideally suited to windy conditions. We also approved of the handy alignment aid on each ball.
Read out full PXG Xtreme Tour review here
If you're looking for a ball that flies a little higher than the Xtreme Tour, then then the X model won't disappoint. We tested it and found it to offer good levels of launch and spin. Again, it delivers a firmer feel but it is an extremely durable ball because of this.
Read our full PXG Xtreme X Tour review here
Legato might not be a household name but its LTX 3085 impressed us. The 3-piece urethane covered ball served up decent distance and plenty of spin control. It's lower launch makes it better suited to mid-handicap players who are searching for a predictable ball flight. Other highlights include the alignment aid and the ball's high degree of durability.
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 review here
The key selling point here is the bold alignment aid. If you struggle in this area then this ball could offer some help when lining up your putts. But when we tested the Tour Response we found that it delivered more than just the Stripe. Distance was good, while also offering plenty of spin around the greens. All told, a solid allrounder.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
If you're looking for premium ball with an alignment aid, then the classy TP5 with the Stripe design is well worth a look. We liked it for its blend of distance, spin and feel; if you've played the TP5x you'll notice that it's a softer ball, with a higher spin rate.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
While we typically associate Mizuno with buttery-soft irons, its golf balls shouldn't be slept on. We think the RB Tour is highly under rated and love its combination of a strong, penetrating ball flight with bags of spin around the greens.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
The Vice Pro is reasonably priced but looks even better with this discount. It's a a good allrounder, offering distance, feel and durability.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
If you haven't yet made the move away from plastic tees then now is the time. The bamboo tees from Champkey are not only a far more sustainable way of teeing up your golf ball, it also comes with handy lines on the side of each tee, which acts as a marking system for teeing up your ball at different heights. Each box contains 120 tees so you'll be able to peg up in style for quite a while.
Measuring 25" x 25", the chipping net from Callaway features a number of target holes, allowing you to hone your ability to control the height of your chips and pitches, a vital skill if you want to get up and down around the greens with more regularity.
We loved this glove when we reviewed it. It's soft yet durable and delivered exceptional grip across a range of conditions, performing particularly well in hot and humid weather.
Read our full Bionic RelaxGrip 2.0 DX review here
While these glasses aren't at a discount per se, at 25 bucks they represent great value. We featured them in our best sunglasses guide, where they receive a rave review with their scratch resistant and shatterproof lenses, lightweight frame and classic looks that work well away from the course, too.
Harvey Penick's Little Red Book is one of the best selling golf books of all time. This isn't your typical instructional manual, instead Penick recounts tales from the range that blend storytelling with insights that will improve your game. The Texan was coach and mentor to both Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite and both men feature here. All told, this is a book about life as much as it golf and one for every golfer's book shelf.
We rate the Pressure Putt Trainer highly, giving it a full five stars when we reviewed it. Paired with a putting mat it allows you to hone your distance control, with only a 'perfect' putt finding its way into the micro target. The clever design features a ramp that sees made putts roll back the same distance they would have rolled past the hole, while rejecting putts that would have lipped out.
Read our full Premium Pressure Putt Trainer review here
The perfect match for the above putting aid is PuttOut's Devil Ball. The regulation sized ball (there's two in a pack) has one squared face that, if struck with a less-than-square putter face will cause the ball to deviate off line. Like any aid that provides instant feedback the Devil Ball really lets you know where you need to improve. Feels like a real golf ball too.
Read our full PuttOut Devil Ball review here
There's lots to admire about Scottie Scheffler's golf game, including his consistent practice routine. The Texan diligently begins each range session by swinging with a club fitted with this grip trainer. If the best player in the world insists on monitoring his grip daily, then us mere mortals should follow suit. It might just be the best 10 bucks you ever spend.
