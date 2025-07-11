Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight - This Is Your Last Chance To Pick Up These Golf Balls, Training Aids and Accessories Under $50

While Amazon Prime Day is a great place to find bargains on more expensive items such as drivers, rangefinders and golf shoes, it’s also a chance to save a few dollars on those less expensive but essential items, such as the best golf balls. A lot of good training aids are below that $50 mark as well, and if in doubt, a good golf book will do as well.

Because golf gear can be so expensive, we've searched Amazon for the best golf deals under $50 and include golf balls from some of the biggest brands around, including TaylorMade and Srixon. And all with at least 25% off the retail price, ensuring that you’re not only looking after your game but also your bank balance! With Amazon Prime Day ending in just a few hours it's time to stock up before they’re gone.

If you’re looking for more than discounted golf balls check our Prime Day Golf Deals Live blog where we’re continuing to find the most impressive bargains on golf products that we genuinely believe in either because we use it ourselves or it’s been favorably reviewed by one of the experienced Golf Monthly team.

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon We rated the Z-Star Diamond highly when we reviewed it. Off the tee it produces a low spinning shot with plenty of distance, while with the irons it delivers bag of spin and control and all with a soft yet still responsive feel. This deal is for a dozen white balls but Amazon is also offering deals on two and three dozen options, although I don't think the latest generation of ball is on offer. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond review here

Champkey Premium Bamboo Golf Tees: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon If you haven't yet made the move away from plastic tees then now is the time. The bamboo tees from Champkey are not only a far more sustainable way of teeing up your golf ball, it also comes with handy lines on the side of each tee, which acts as a marking system for teeing up your ball at different heights. Each box contains 120 tees so you'll be able to peg up in style for quite a while.

Callaway Chipping Net: was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon Measuring 25" x 25", the chipping net from Callaway features a number of target holes, allowing you to hone your ability to control the height of your chips and pitches, a vital skill if you want to get up and down around the greens with more regularity.

Tifosi Swank Sport Sunglasses: $25 at Amazon While these glasses aren't at a discount per se, at 25 bucks they represent great value. We featured them in our best sunglasses guide, where they receive a rave review with their scratch resistant and shatterproof lenses, lightweight frame and classic looks that work well away from the course, too.

Harvey Penick's Little Red Book: was $27 now $14.66 at Amazon Harvey Penick's Little Red Book is one of the best selling golf books of all time. This isn't your typical instructional manual, instead Penick recounts tales from the range that blend storytelling with insights that will improve your game. The Texan was coach and mentor to both Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite and both men feature here. All told, this is a book about life as much as it golf and one for every golfer's book shelf.

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer: was $29.99 now $23 at Amazon We rate the Pressure Putt Trainer highly, giving it a full five stars when we reviewed it. Paired with a putting mat it allows you to hone your distance control, with only a 'perfect' putt finding its way into the micro target. The clever design features a ramp that sees made putts roll back the same distance they would have rolled past the hole, while rejecting putts that would have lipped out. Read our full Premium Pressure Putt Trainer review here

PuttOUT Devil Ball Face Angle Trainer : was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon The perfect match for the above putting aid is PuttOut's Devil Ball. The regulation sized ball (there's two in a pack) has one squared face that, if struck with a less-than-square putter face will cause the ball to deviate off line. Like any aid that provides instant feedback the Devil Ball really lets you know where you need to improve. Feels like a real golf ball too. Read our full PuttOut Devil Ball review here

TraderPlus Golf Swing Training Grip Trainer: $9.99 at Amazon There's lots to admire about Scottie Scheffler's golf game, including his consistent practice routine. The Texan diligently begins each range session by swinging with a club fitted with this grip trainer. If the best player in the world insists on monitoring his grip daily, then us mere mortals should follow suit. It might just be the best 10 bucks you ever spend.