Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review

In terms of technology, Bushnell's latest rangefinder has Slope-Switch Technology is easy to access via a button on the side and benefits from an improved slope algorithm for more accurate distances. A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag. The Bite magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to a golf buggy without the need for any aftermarket accessories.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Bushnell continues to lead through innovation in the laser rangefinder category with the Tour V5 Shift, which has been slimmed down to make it more compact in your hand. Its Fast Focus system returns yardages quickly, with the new flashing red ring in the display providing an extra dose of assurance that you’ve successfully locked on to the flag.

In terms of ease of use, like with the best laser rangefinders it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot – the flag is picked out quickly from the background. The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.

The impressive range of 400+ yards to a flag is more than you’d ever need and it’s rainproof too, which is always handy when playing in the UK. We even tested the Tour V5 Shift on the course using a tape measure and when measuring from a point 50m and 100m away, the Bushnell V5 Shift was exactly correct. Like the best golf rangefinders with slope, with the toggle on the side you can take into account changes in elevation quickly and easily.

The Tour V5 Shift can even attach to the face of a club if you wish!

If you play a lot of golf in a buggy, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the buggy frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for us yet.

The new design of the fastening strap on the grey and vibrant orange carry case hasn’t gone unnoticed – meaning it fastens closed much more easily. All in all, this rangefinder provides a simple yet premium experience. You won't struggle to pick out the flag or other points of interest and the shape is much more ergonomic. You may find that budget golf rangefinders claim to offer a similar experience but it's unlikely they will offer the speed, clarity and accuracy of the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift.