Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
Joel Tadman tests the new Bushnell Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder out on the course
We think it’s worth paying the extra for the Shift version as it can easily be disabled for competition play and the enhanced accuracy via the new algorithm will help you understand the changes in distance elevation creates during social rounds at your home club and on away rounds too when you’re only able to eyeball the terrain.
-
+
Exceptional clarity in the display
-
+
Easy to pick out the target quickly from the background
-
+
Simple to use and adjust the settings
-
-
Many competitors offer a similar experience for less money
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
In terms of technology, Bushnell's latest rangefinder has Slope-Switch Technology is easy to access via a button on the side and benefits from an improved slope algorithm for more accurate distances. A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag. The Bite magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to a golf buggy without the need for any aftermarket accessories.
Bushnell continues to lead through innovation in the laser rangefinder category with the Tour V5 Shift, which has been slimmed down to make it more compact in your hand. Its Fast Focus system returns yardages quickly, with the new flashing red ring in the display providing an extra dose of assurance that you’ve successfully locked on to the flag.
In terms of ease of use, like with the best laser rangefinders it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot – the flag is picked out quickly from the background. The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.
The impressive range of 400+ yards to a flag is more than you’d ever need and it’s rainproof too, which is always handy when playing in the UK. We even tested the Tour V5 Shift on the course using a tape measure and when measuring from a point 50m and 100m away, the Bushnell V5 Shift was exactly correct. Like the best golf rangefinders with slope, with the toggle on the side you can take into account changes in elevation quickly and easily.
If you play a lot of golf in a buggy, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the buggy frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for us yet.
The new design of the fastening strap on the grey and vibrant orange carry case hasn’t gone unnoticed – meaning it fastens closed much more easily. All in all, this rangefinder provides a simple yet premium experience. You won't struggle to pick out the flag or other points of interest and the shape is much more ergonomic. You may find that budget golf rangefinders claim to offer a similar experience but it's unlikely they will offer the speed, clarity and accuracy of the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022
The biggest names in the game are all set to be in action at the home of golf
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Toptracer Launches New Insights-Driven Game Mode
The new Toptracer30 game mode tests golfers with realistic virtual on-course scenarios
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'One Reason These Players Are Going' - Multiple Major Champion On LIV Golf Defectors
Former US Open champion Curtis Strange wants LIV players to admit it’s all about the money
By Jeff Kimber • Published