In this TaylorMade SIM2 irons review, Joel Tadman tests the SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS irons to see how the performance has improved over SIM.

TaylorMade SIM2 Irons Review

We saw a fairly big design shift in the new TaylorMade SIM2 drivers and this is also the case with the two new SIM2 Max irons.

The Speed Bridge on the SIM irons has been replaced by a polymer cap that supports the entire topline, which TaylorMade says allows it to be faster and more stable on a wider area.

The diagonal bar that the Speed Bridge created remains to a degree, but only cosmetically forming part of the cap’s shape. From the back, both irons look like a hollow cavity back from the future, with subtle details like carbon fibre panels poking through.

At address, little has changed versus what we saw in SIM. The SIM2 Max is the smaller of the two models but still has generous sole width, offset and a thick topline that ensure it looks easy to hit while the SIM2 Max OS appears larger and has noticeably more offset to create more slice correction.

The SIM2 Max has the same 7-iron loft at the outgoing SIM Max at 28.5° while the SIM2 Max OS has got half a degree stronger, now 26.5° in the 7-iron.

Our testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor suggested that along with the looks, the performance hasn’t changed a great deal either.

The SIM2 Max was admittedly just under 2mph quicker in ball speed than SIM Max with a slightly lower launch and similar spin at just over 5100 mark. This resulted in carries that were two yards longer on average.

We found the SIM2 Max OS to be around 400 rpm lower spinning than SIM Max OS with all the other key parameters basically exactly the same. The 0.5 deg stronger loft resulted in one extra yard of carry on average.

The feel has definitely improved a touch too. The SIM irons felt great, but SIM2 arguably has a more powerful sensation at impact married with a slightly more low-pitched sound.

Direction also seemed easy to control with both the SIM2 irons but especially the SIM2 Max OS. The large hitting area really boosts confidence and stability on offer is noticeable – when you strike the heel or toe the face holds firm and the ball holds its line through the air. Only the poorest of strikes will result in a missed green.

In truth, however, these irons feel like a small evolution of SIM and much like with the drivers, SIM set a very high bar that was always going to be difficult to beat.