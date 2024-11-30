I Don't Understand How This $400 Off Driver Deal Hasn't Sold Out

In one of the best Black Friday golf deals I have seen from this period, you can still get $400 off PXG's 0311 XF GEN5 driver right now. This is a deal that has been around for a while and I cannot work out why it hasn't sold out yet because the performance of the driver is excellent. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you.

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

We actually tested the XF model back in 2022 with tester Scott Kramer saying that it will definitely turn heads thanks to the looks and overall performance of it.

"This driver is geared for those wanting maximum forgiveness... In our testing, it was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market. Playing holes with tight fairways was not an issue, even during the first round we tested it. Literally every shot seemed like it was able to find the intended target line with effortless ease. The peak ball trajectory seemed ideal for the given loft. Carry was exceptional, as was the lively landing.

The moveable weights can create more flexibility in shaping your shots, letting you set it for draw, fade or forgiveness. The feel and impact sound are better. And in the rare event you make contact high on the clubface – from the center all the way to the toe – you’ll still get excellent performance, in terms of high ball speed, spin and shot shape."

So as you can tell, we are big fans of this model, and with $400 off, taking it from $599 to $199, if you are in the market for a new driver in 2025, then this could be the ideal time to strike.