I Don't Understand How This $400 Off Driver Deal Hasn't Sold Out
Amazingly you can still get PXGs 0311 XF Driver with $400 off, which is a deal that somehow hasn't sold out yet
In one of the best Black Friday golf deals I have seen from this period, you can still get $400 off PXG's 0311 XF GEN5 driver right now. This is a deal that has been around for a while and I cannot work out why it hasn't sold out yet because the performance of the driver is excellent. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you.
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
We actually tested the XF model back in 2022 with tester Scott Kramer saying that it will definitely turn heads thanks to the looks and overall performance of it.
"This driver is geared for those wanting maximum forgiveness... In our testing, it was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market. Playing holes with tight fairways was not an issue, even during the first round we tested it. Literally every shot seemed like it was able to find the intended target line with effortless ease. The peak ball trajectory seemed ideal for the given loft. Carry was exceptional, as was the lively landing.
The moveable weights can create more flexibility in shaping your shots, letting you set it for draw, fade or forgiveness. The feel and impact sound are better. And in the rare event you make contact high on the clubface – from the center all the way to the toe – you’ll still get excellent performance, in terms of high ball speed, spin and shot shape."
So as you can tell, we are big fans of this model, and with $400 off, taking it from $599 to $199, if you are in the market for a new driver in 2025, then this could be the ideal time to strike.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
-
-
Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch
Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ryggs Johnston Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
Ryggs Johnston had a hugely successful college career before turning pro, originally joining the PGA Tour Americas before earning his DP World Tour card – here are 15 things to know about the US star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch
Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced
By Matt Cradock Published
-
These Deals Are So Good! Here Are The 5 Products We Are Buying On Black Friday Weekend
From golf shoes to headcovers, to jackets and clubs, here's the Golf Monthly team's favorite Black Friday Deals we've actually bought
By Dan Parker Published
-
I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Miss Out! Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Is Now Under £100
On Black Friday weekend, we've found that one of our favorite cheap rangefinders is under triple figures!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Believe Scottie Scheffler’s $10 Training Grip Is Crucial To His Generational Ball Striking, And Here’s Where To Get One…
Forget new drivers, irons, or golf balls this Black Friday weekend, PGA Professional Joe Ferguson explains why this could be the best $10 you EVER spend on your golf…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published
-
I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday
Putting mat expert Sam De'Ath breaks down some of the best models on offer this Black Friday that he has recently tested
By Sam De'Ath Published