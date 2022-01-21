Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review

Wilson’s new Triad golf ball has been designed for those golfers after the feel and control of a urethane model without having to pay the premium price of a Tour golf ball. To find out whether it delivers on its aim we tested the Wilson Triad on the course and on a launch monitor up against another 3-piece urethane golf ball, the TaylorMade Tour Response.

(Image credit: Future)

The Wilson Triad has been designed as an all-rounder for ‘the competitive golfer striving to break 80.’ The brand says the construction of the ball should deliver high speed and low spin off the driver and long irons and a more stable flight for better accuracy. Of course, the urethane cover, which is ultra-thin, should provide good spin control in the short irons and wedges. And finally, the Triad has a uniform density throughout its three layers for a better roll on the greens.

That’s the theory but how did it perform during our test? We started by hitting it on a SkyTrak launch monitor up against a competitor model - the TaylorMade Tour Response. We hit a series of 50-yard and 100-yard pitch shots, then we hit 7-iron and driver shots to see how both golf balls performed in different areas. We finished off on the green to see how the ball felt and rolled.

(Image credit: Future)

With the driver, the Triad actually span a fraction more than the Tour Response (about 200 rpm). It had a slightly lower launch so the overall flight was very similar. In terms of pure distance, however the Wilson came out on top by 6 yards overall. We were impressed by the consistency of the flight as well - but exactly how much of that was down to the ball versus the driver/shaft set up is hard to say.

In the 7-iron, again, the performance was very similar. Like with the driver the Triad span a fraction more than the Tour Response (about 300 rpm) but, for us, both golf balls carried 171 yards. This is up there in terms of distance with any of the best golf balls on the market this year.

For the 100-yard pitch the TaylorMade Tour Response delivered almost 1000rpm more spin from exactly the same flight (both balls launched at 33˚ and had a peak height of 24 yards). However, with the 50-yard pitch the spin performance was almost identical.

Interestingly, we also hit a few 50-yard pitch shots with a Titleist Pro V1x to see what you give up in this area when you drop down a price-point. The Titleist delivered over 1000 rpm more spin which for such a slow clubhead speed is significant.

So, it might not be up there with some of the best premium golf balls when it comes to spin control when attacking the greens but we still think the Wilson Triad (and TaylorMade Tour Response) offers good spin control when attacking the green from close range.

(Image credit: Future)

The final part of our testing took place on the green. Off the face of the putter this has a lovely, soft feel. We were really impressed by the touch on and around the greens and, whilst we tested this in winter, it was clear this ball will offer good control, even on the fastest summer greens.

With a recommended retail price of £39 per dozen, the Wilson Triad comes in a little less than you’ll find with the Tour-level premium balls on the market. However, this is very much a product that is clearly aimed at the serious golfer looking for good performance from tee-to-green and is a strong contender as one of the best mid-priced golf balls of 2022. With plenty of distance and consistency in the long game and a good feel on the green, the Wilson Triad is a worthy contender in this segment of the market.