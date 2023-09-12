Adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that adidas are the purveyors of some of the best spikeless golf shoes that money can buy, with the brand worn by some of the biggest names from the world of golf. For 2023, we see a new addition to the market, with the MC80 bringing a slightly different style to what is an already competitive market.

First things first, the aesthetics are inspired by adidas's archives from the 1980s and certainly remind me of a brogue style shoe. Cutting to the chase, the MC80 certainly scores high marks when it comes to the shelf appeal department and, if the pair that I tested doesn't appeal to your tastes, there are plenty of other colorways available that will suit.

(Image credit: Future)

Slipping the shoe on out the box, it's clear that there is an incredible amount of comfort, with the Lightstrike and Boost technology in the midsole providing an almost memory foam mattress feel on the soles of my feet. They almost reminded me of the G/FORE Gallivanter, in the sense that the sole is extremely well cushioned, with both certainly featuring in the most comfortable golf shoes category.

What's more, the overall fit was excellent, with a size 8 giving me plenty of freedom to move my foot in and away from the swing. The only slight downside was the leather back which, although it looks stylish, did occasionally rub on my heel when first out the box.

This may sound like a problem but, thankfully, over time and once worn in, the MC80 molded to my feet perfectly, which meant the amount of rub generated on my heel was nil after a round or two.

(Image credit: Future)

Moving away from the looks and comfort, one of the main stand outs was the stability that this shoe gives you. For a spikeless model it does, in fact, get close to the performance of the best spiked golf shoes, with the TPU spikeless outsole doing a fantastic job of keeping me planted through the swing.

It's not just the several sections of grip though, but also the Torsion stability bar, which is prominent in a number of the best adidas golf shoes and running shoes. Essentially, it helps with the weight transfer and allowed me to fully commit to every shot from the fairway, rough and bunker.

(Image credit: Future)

There are clear signs of quality throughout the MC80, with the last notable point being the rich leather upper. It's incredibly soft but, after multiple rounds, shows minimal wear around where the foot arches in the swing, the main point where wear is noticeable. Also, despite the fact the shoes picked up dirt easily, they are so easy to maintain and keep looking squeaky clean, with any dirt being easy to wipe off.

Overall then, it is difficult to fault the MC80s! Not only do they look the part, but their quality and premium feel shines throughout. If you are looking for a summer shoe then there aren't many better, with the modern classic looks a definite head-turner when on and off the golf course.