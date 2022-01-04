TaylorMade Stealth Driver Review Video

We tested the standard TaylorMade Stealth driver up against the previous generation SIM2 Max as well as the SIM Max from 2020. We then took it to the range and out onto the course to find out what golfers can expect if they choose to invest and whether it is one of the best golf drivers on the market.

Over the last few years, golfers have become used to seeing TaylorMade introduce new driver technologies in a bid to unlock more distance off the tee. For 2022, this promise comes in the shape of an all new carbon fibre face. By using 60 layers of lightweight carbon fibre (and making the face bigger), TaylorMade is saying the three Stealth drivers (the Stealth Plus and Stealth HD models make up the range) should deliver a better energy transfer through impact for a higher COR and more ball speed.

Aesthetics

To highlight this new technology, the face of the Stealth driver is red. Whilst this might not be to everyone’s taste, the chosen colour is not too bright and down behind the ball is fairly recessive. We liked it. However, what might be more of an issue for some is the stealthy matt black finish. This creates an ultra-premium look both on the shelf and down behind the ball but at address, the Stealth looks compact and for us, was a little less confidence-inspiring than the previous generation. The gallery of images below offers a good view of the TaylorMade Stealth driver...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 The red Carbon Twist Face is the most obvious and striking difference between this and other TaylorMade drivers (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 The matt black crown contrasts the red face at address (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 The TaylorMade Stealth headcover (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 Neil tested the TaylorMade Stealth driver on the course at Bramshaw GC (Image credit: Future)

Feel

When we heard TaylorMade was using carbon fibre in the face of its’ driver, we were immediately concerned about the effect on the acoustics. Would the new design feel dull and lifeless?

Thankfully, the engineers at TaylorMade clearly understand the importance of the feel of their metalwoods. If anything, we thought the Stealth models were a fraction higher pitched than the previous generation SIM2. The good news is, the new models still sound powerful and satisfying, wherever they are struck on the face.

Performance

Our product testing started indoors, on the launch monitors at Kings Golf Studio. We tested the Stealth driver up against the SIM2 Max and 2020 SIM Max to see how the performance compared. We used the same Aldila Ascent 60S shaft in each, we used Titleist Pro V1x balls and each head was set at 9˚. Here is the key data:

(Image credit: Future)

It is important to say here that whilst we weren’t trying to swing the club any harder, we did deliver an extra three miles per hour in clubhead speed with the latest model. As you’d expect, this (along with a reduction in spin versus the original SIM) translated into more distance.

What impressed us most about the new driver was that despite the average Smash Factor dropping to 1.46, the ball speed remained high. The spin rate was consistent and as such, so was the ball flight. It was long and consistent throughout our indoor testing.

However, where the Stealth driver really impressed was during our on course testing at Bramshaw Golf Club. On a cold, December morning we used the driver 11 times (as shown here by the Arccos data) and hit the fairway on seven occasions.

Neil's Arccos data shows total driving distance for each shot hit (the green columns are for fairways hit) (Image credit: Future)

The fairways we didn’t hit, we didn’t miss by much and we managed to get through all 18 holes without losing a ball. It was during the on course testing that we again noticed the consistency of the flight (especially in the wind) and the impressive overall distance.

It was this combination of distance and control, in a 9˚ set up that was not fitted, that made the TaylorMade Stealth driver stand out. How much of this was down to the new carbon face is hard to tell and whilst we wouldn’t say the performance is a giant leap forwards in comparison to last year’s SIM2, we are convinced the Stealth driver raises the bar for TaylorMade.

Whilst the aggressive, stealthy looks might not be to everyone’s taste, there is no doubt that TaylorMade has produced a driver that delivers a premium level of performance in an overall package that we thought was highly aspirational.