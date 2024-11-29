The World's Two Best Golfers Use This Driver, And It's Heavily Discounted On Black Friday

I have been scouring the web for some great deals on the best drivers to present to you, and this one really took me aback! The drivers used by men's World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, women's World No.1 Nelly Korda and one of the greatest drivers of the golf ball in the history of the game, Rory McIlroy, all have a jaw-dropping discount over on Amazon.

It's one of the standout deals we've so far in the run up to Black Friday, of which we've seen many. You can keep across all of the best bargains on our best Black Friday golf deals hub.

TaylorMade QI10 Driver | $100 off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $499.95 The weapon of choice of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, one of the best golf drivers from 2024 now has a sizable discount on Amazon that is hard to say no to... Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review

Image 1 of 3 World number one Scottie Scheffler has just come off the back of a generational season wielding his TaylorMade Qi10 driver (Image credit: Getty Images) Nelly Korda stamped her authority over women's golf in 2024 while using the Qi10 Max driver. (Image credit: Getty Images) Rory McIroy has beed using the Qi10 all season en route to his 6th Race to Dubai title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I dubbed the TaylorMade Qi10 driver, the longest of 2024 in a video I created for the Golf Monthly YouTube channel earlier this year and it has been one of the two drivers I have been personally gaming for the duration of my season, and now it is available at a crazy discount, along with the rest of its family, the Qi10 LS and the Qi10 Max.

TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver | $130 off at Amazon

Was $629.99 Now $499.99 The LS is designed to spin a little less than the other Qi10 models, thus suiting those with high club head speeds create a more penetrating ball flight. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver Review

TaylorMade Qi10 MAX Driver | $120 off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99 The most forgiving driver in the Qi10 range and one of the most forgiving drivers on the market, the Qi10 Max has an amazing $120 wiped off the original price. Nelly Korda has used this driver in 2024 to dominate women's golf, winning an amazing seven times on her way to a major victory and player of the year. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver Review

I feel that TaylorMade has done a great job on this entire family, my personal highlights being the much-improved color scheme (I wasn’t a huge fan of the Stealth red), and the super clean infinity crown which massively cleaned up the look. It wasn’t just aesthetics either, I found that each model delivered on its own individual promises in bucket loads. The Qi10 LS for example is one of the lowest-spinning drivers I have tested all year and produces a seriously penetrating ball flight from its more compact pear-shaped head, while the Qi10 Max is arguably the most forgiving driver on the market right now. The exceptionally high MOI number that is produced by the stretched-out, rounded shaping and heavy back weighting gives it a stability that seriously flatters those off-center strikes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As I said, however, the model I (and probably more relevantly Scottie and Rory!) have been gaming is the standard or ‘core’ model, which provides the absolute best of both worlds to me. It sits in a middle ground of spin, playability, and even shaping that could put it in the bag of almost any level of player. There is enough spin from the head to make it playable - even for slower swing speed players - but not so much that would alienate it from those capable of producing more club head speed, and in terms of stability it really stands out.

Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson in action with his TaylorMade Qi10 driver (Image credit: Future)

While not quite to the levels of the Qi10 Max - which is frankly off the charts - the standard model does a tremendous job of mitigating those less-than-perfect strikes throughout the round, from both a dispersion and ball speed perspective.

All joking aside, I genuinely can’t think of a better time to be upgrading your driver. Firstly, from a financial standpoint, Black Friday is facilitating some huge discounts as highlighted here, secondly, buying at this point of the year gives you plenty of time to learn and get used to your new toy prior to the start of the new season, and finally, it’s nearly Christmas! Treat yourself!