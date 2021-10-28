Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals

Lots of savings to be had ahead of Black Friday 2021, check out the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals spotted so far...

Need some new golf gear or are you looking to buy a great Christmas present for the golfer in your life? You're in luck with the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals.

Black Friday, and the weeks leading up to the day, offer some of the best golf deals available with big savings on all kinds of different items, whether that be clubs, apparel, accessories and more.

We've scoured the net to find you the best savings available to buy right now with Amazon, featuring big brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Srixon and more...

Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals - US

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder | WAS $299.99 | NOW $190.23 | SAVE $109.76 at Amazon Save over $100 on this superb Callaway Rangefinder. Featuring slope measurement and 6x magnification, the Rangefinder gives incredibly accurate yardages.

Izzo Swami 6000 GPS | WAS £$159.99 | NOW $119.61 | Save $40.38 at Amazon  If a small, reliable GPS device is what you're looking for then you're in luck. Featuring a 2-inch color screen and yardages on over 38,000 courses, plus some cool features like scoring capabilities and an integrated magnet, the Swami may be for you.

Golf Buddy Voice 2 Talking GPS | WAS $129.99 | NOW $94.97 | SAVE $35.02 Another super-cheap pick up right now is the Voice 2 from GolfBuddy, coming in below $95! Yes you guessed it, it talks to you and gives yardages on over 40,000 courses, all coming in a tiny package

Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | WAS £299.99 | NOW $185 | SAVE $114.99 at Amazon This push cart is only 14.5lbs and folds into a super compact cube for easy transport in the trunk of you car. Save your back and a massive $115.

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | WAS $129.99 | NOW $78.21 | SAVE $51.78 at Amazon Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just $78. It features a 4-way top, full-length dividers, a rain hood and weighs just 3.2lbs!

Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals - UK

UK Deals

Zoom Focus X Laser | WAS £199.99 | NOW £174.95 | SAVE £25.04 at Amazon A massive saving on one of the best laser rangefinders of 2020 (it's still great). Pick up the Zoom for just £175 now. Read our full Zoom Focus X rangefinder review for more details.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | Was £209 | Now £167.99 | SAVE £41.01 at Amazon If you love statistics and tech then you'll love the Shot Scope V3 GPS watch. Save a mighty £41 at this bargain price and take your game to the next level.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | WAS £129.99 | NOW £97.45 | SAVE 31.55 at Amazon Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for less than £100 right now. This model is often on sale but never goes below this price - well worth a buy if you need an upgrade.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | WERE £49.99 | NOW £38.93 | SAVE £11.06 at Amazon The popular TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy, and this fanastic deal is about as good as you'll get. 

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls | WERE £39.99 | NOW £34.95 | SAVE £5.05 at Amazon You won't find the latest Z-Star XV for any cheaper than this right now. It's one of the best golf balls on the market this year, offering up long distance and great control around the greens.

Callaway SuperSoft Golf Balls | WERE £22.99 | NOW £20.68 | SAVE £2.31 at Amazon One of the most popular and best value golf balls on the market, the SuperSoft offers cover, core and flight technologies for a great price.

Didn't find what you're looking for?

Check out our best Black Friday golf deals or head to our golf buyer's guide section for all of the best deals as well as leading insight on equipment.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is a Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently looks after the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey with a handicap index of 2. He once made an albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and has made one hole-in-one.

