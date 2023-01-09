Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
In this Cobra Aerojet LS driver review, Neil Tappin compares this model with the standard and Max versions to see exactly who would benefit from putting this in the bag
The LS model is sure to appeal to confident ball strikers. It produces a more muted sound that we love, and delivers both in terms of speed and on its low spin promise.
For anyone who is in the market for a new Cobra driver in 2023, there are three models to choose from in the new Aerojet range. We’re used to seeing this pattern with most brands, where you have a standard version, a more compact, low spin (LS) version, and a draw-biased Max version. We’ve tested the standard Cobra Aerojet driver and the Cobra Aerojet Max, but our focus here is on the LS model.
As the name would suggest, the technology story here is around speed. Cobra has focused on creating a more streamlined shape to help golfers swing the club faster. Meanwhile, a new ‘PWR-Bridge’, a 13g weight that sits low in the sole, behind the face, moves the centre of gravity forward, which should reduce spin and improve ball speed.
The LS version, which is designed to be the fastest of the three models, has a 457cc clubhead, so it’s 3cc smaller than the other two. That’s hardly a big difference and yet it has a significantly smaller footprint down behind the ball. Having said that, it is closer in size to something like the Srixon ZX7 Mk II driver than the more compact Titleist TSR4.
For those golfers who tend to veer towards a more traditional looking driver but don’t really want one that looks too compact, the LS strikes a really good balance. I like the classic shape, and the grey/blue colour scheme is very smart – more dialled back for Cobra, perhaps, but no less premium-looking.
With most driver ranges, there’s very little, if any, difference between the three models in terms of sound and feel. However, I found the LS version to be a touch more muted at impact than the other two. This feels like a smart idea as in my experience, faster swingers tend to lean towards the more muted, powerful sounding models. As a faster swinger, I definitely prefer the sound of the LS version.
So, how did it perform? I hit it on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ. For testing, I used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and all three models were set to 9° with the same Mitsubishi Kai’li 60s shaft in. I also took it out onto the course at Prince’s Golf Club to see how it performed.
Despite the LS model having the more aggressive shape, during testing I was actually faster with the standard version. I put this down to having a bit more confidence with the standard model, as it gave me a very consistent flight. In truth, there wasn’t a massive difference, and there’s no doubting the LS is still fast.
As you’d expect, the LS version knocked off plenty of spin, approximately 600rpm less compared to the standard model, and it produced a much lower ball flight – about 14 yards – from exactly the same set-up. Of all the new heads that I’ve tested this year, including the Callaway Paradym TD driver, this is one of the lowest spinning. So, whilst it may have carried six yards shorter than the standard model, I’d expect significantly more roll after landing.
A final point worth making concerns the price. All models retail at £429 in the UK. It’s a small increase on last year’s LTDx driver, but it still sits at an attractive price when compared against the other best drivers of 2023, and, in my experience, despite the lower figure you’re not giving up anything in terms of performance.
Personally, I’d opt for the standard version, especially after factoring in on course testing. Whilst the LS version is more workable, which the better player and more consistent ball strikers will like, I think I’d get on better with the standard model, which gave me that little extra playability and accuracy.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
