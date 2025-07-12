I Can't Believe This New Putter Is Already Discounted By 34% On Amazon's Final Prime Day

In this day and age it is a rare thing to find a 2024 golf club on offer in a sale, especially on Amazon, but this TaylorMade Kalea Gold S only got released fairly recently and yet has an amazing 34% off at the moment. A year feels like a long time in the world of golf but we tend not to see discounts on new-ish clubs for a couple of years so it is great to see a deal of this standard on a club that isn't very old.

TaylorMade’s Kalea Gold Spider S putter launched in 2024 and completes the range of clubs designed specifically for women, engineered by incorporating feedback from female golfers to create the best clubs for players of all abilities.

It features a striking, multi-material mallet design with a large footprint. While it might look a bit different if you're not used to this style, its contrasting colors of blue, silvery-grey, dark blue, navy, and gold give it a distinctive appearance.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I tested this putter across several rounds and I was impressed by how easy it was to achieve consistent results from various distances, adapting well to different green speeds.

Because of my putting style, I did have to make a slight adjustment to my hand position to prevent the trailing edge from lifting. Once I got used to this, I enjoyed the solid feel and the benefits of its highly stable design.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I liked the sound and soft feel off the face, thanks to its unique insert with grooves that help promote a forward roll. Lining up putts was easy, as the ball is nicely framed by the putter's rectangular cavity.

The grip also deserves a mention. Its flat-fronted, tacky feel contributed to the excellent control I felt, which definitely helped sink more putts from various distances. Overall, if you're looking to improve your distance control and consistency on the greens, this putter is worth considering.

