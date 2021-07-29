In this 2021 Titleist T300 Iron review, we test it out on the range and course to fully get to grips with what performance it will offer golfers

2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review

The old T300 iron undoubtedly performed but it arguably didn’t really have the premium, slick look of the other models in the range.

Watch Joel Tadman test all four of the new Titleist T-Series irons for 2021

Titleist looks to have addressed that with the new version, adding a chrome plating for a sleeker, longer lasting look more in keeping with the rest of the new T-Series iron range.

The Max Impact technology is visible here but the extra tungsten weighting isn’t unless you look deep down into the cavity.

Again, the look of this iron can’t really be faulted. The thicker topline versus the T200 is obvious, but it’s not thick enough to hide the wide sole of the longer irons in the playing position unfortunately.

The gentle offset means this player will appeal to a wide spectrum players seeking forgiveness and distance but from an iron that isn’t obviously geared towards higher handicappers.

We tested the T300 in our fitted spec indoors on the Full Swing Golf simulator with Pro V1x balls and the results frankly blew us away.

The 7-iron loft is 29°, which produced a noticeable jump in distance versus the T200 – for us, this was about four yards but refreshingly, the spin didn’t drop as much as we expected. We’ve seen 7-irons lofted down this far spinning close to 5000 rpm, but the T300 remained above 6500 rpm, which helped maintain carry distance and stopping power.

But the real highlight was the dispersion in both directions. This iron seemed very easy to hit and as a result, you could have thrown a surprisingly small blanket over where our shots landed and finished, making it one of the best distance irons we’ve tried in recent years.

Our shortest shot over the ten counting shots we hit carried 174 yards while our longest carried 178 yards. This front-to-back dispersion is near enough unheard of with a game improvement iron and is testament to the forgiveness on offer.

The flight was marginally lower than the T200, but not enough to cause concern, and we found it to fly a yard to two longer than the old T300.

The feel off the face is hot and powerful with a noticeably spring versus the T200 but it doesn’t quite have the loud, overpowering sound of the old model, which was good to hear.