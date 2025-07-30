Following a year in which Scottie Scheffler won nine times and collected around $76 million in on-course earnings, 2025 is shaping up to be almost as good thanks to four victories - two of which were Majors - and a smattering of further top-10s already.

Despite missing January due to a hand injury and taking until his ninth start to pick up a first title of the year, the World No.1 has still managed to bank just under $20 million in 16 appearances.

However, given the extraordinary figures involved in the LIV Golf League, Scheffler is not the highest earner in golf right now. He may well return to the summit at some point soon, but then he could once again be usurped before August has concluded.

Nevertheless, a real purple patch during Major season propelled the 29-year-old past all of his PGA Tour challengers and up to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, where he holds a handsome lead ahead of the Playoffs.

Once the three-event mini-schedule begins, Scheffler will be the clear favorite to win each of those as well with a chance to defend his Tour Championship title the ultimate remaining individual goal this term.

Scottie Scheffler won his first FedEx Cup in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But before the $100 million FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, the best golfer on the planet is about to add another $18 million to his net worth. And he doesn't even have to get out of bed to make it happen.

Due to his unassailable position at the top of the FedEx Cup standings - some 1,362 points ahead of Rory McIlroy who, like Scheffler, is not playing in the Wyndham Championship - the adopted Texan will receive $10 million no matter who triumphs at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday.

The PGA Tour announced an adjustment to the overall FedEx Cup Playoffs prize money this season, with the FedEx Cup leader before the Playoffs begin scooping the aforementioned check.

The overall prize purse for the closing stretch has remained at $100 million overall, but the money has been spread around, seeing the winner of the Tour Championship earning $10 million instead of the $25 million Scheffler picked up during the last campaign.

Scheffler's cash injection is taken up to $18 million by the fact that he is also guaranteed to head up the Comcast Business Tour Top-10 through the Wyndham Championship. Everyone who ends inside the leading 10 FedEx Cup places is in line to effectively double up their earnings after the regular season concludes.

Scottie Scheffler's Open victory earned him a little more wiggle room in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarkably, Scheffler's financial prospects could improve even more over the coming weeks given there is a maximum of $22.2 million up for grabs through the Tour Championship.

A $3.6 million winner's check is on the table at both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship, while the Tour Championship winner will collect $10 million. In addition, the FedEx Cup leader through the second event (BMW Championship) will secure an extra $5 million.

Should the American win it all, he will close in on Tiger Woods at the top of the PGA Tour Career Money list. Woods is in first place with $120,999,166 while McIlroy is second on $107,145,766. Third-place, Phil Mickelson is destined to be overtaken by Scheffler in the coming days given his total of $96,727,968 is roughly $6 million ahead of the current World No.1.