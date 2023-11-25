7 Things To Buy In The G/FORE Cyber Monday Sale, With As Much As 25% Off
Looking to bag a bargain in the G/Fore Black Friday sale? You'll be pleased to know that there's 25% off of golf apparel and footwear
When we notice one of our favorite brands offering up big discounts, we always like to take note. That is most definitely the case with G/FORE this Black Friday, as they have some incredible deals on stock across their site, including a whopping 25% off golf shoes, polos, pants, shorts, layers, and accessories.
In case you fancy upgrading your golf apparel, we’ve selected a few of the best G/FORE deals, including savings of over $50 on some of the best golf shoes, as well as some incredible discounts on the best polo shirts and best golf pants. So, if you’re looking for a great deal on golf apparel, now is the time to bag yourself a bargain.
Shoes
G/FORE G.112 P.U Leather Golf Shoes | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $225 Now $168.75
First things first, this deal features in three colors (Snow/Knockout Pink, Slate, Charcoal) and features amongst our best G/Fore golf shoes. In testing, we found this to be a great performing shoe that's both comfortable and stylish.
Read our full G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes Review
G/FORE Gallivanter Golf Shoes | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $225 Now $168.75
When our former Editor, Mike Harris, tested out these shoes, he found that they were both stylish and comfortable, while also having a design that's a little different from the norm. So, if you’re looking to stand out from the crowd then the Gallivanter range from G/Fore is well worth considering.
Read our full G/FORE Gallivanter Golf Shoes Review Review
G/FORE MG4+ Shoe | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $225 Now $168.75
When we tested out these shoes, we found that they were very comfortable to wear, looked stylish and were completely waterproof, making them ideal for the summer months and beyond. Ranked as one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, they are now under $170.
Read our full G/FORE MG4+ Shoe Review Review
G/FORE MG4X2 Knit Hybrid Golf Cross Trainer | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $195 Now $146.25
In testing, we felt that the MG4x2 lived up to its claim of being the ultimate crossover shoe. It takes a lot of the best bits of the brand’s MG4+ golf shoe and then really turns up the fashion dial.
Read our full G/FORE MG4x2 Shoe Review
Apparel
G/FORE RGB Tech Jersey Polo | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $120 Now $90
Available in two colorways, a dark blue and a light blue hue, this polo, that's made from super soft jersey material, features an eye-catching pattern and moisture-wicking material that's ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable while out on the course.
G/FORE Tour 5 Pocket 4-Way Stretch Straight Leg Pant | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $185 Now $138.75
If you're looking for a new pair of golf pants that have been designed with comfort and durability in mind, these ultra-lightweight golf trousers, that are made from stretch warp knit fabric, are an excellent option.
G/FORE Performer Nylon Jacket | 25% off at G/FORE
Was $255 Now $191.25
When choosing a lightweight golf jacket, you want it to be two things - non-restrictive and warm - which is exactly what this jacket offers. We tested this jacket and found that it's a stylish, practical and easy-to-move-in.
Read our full G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit Jacket Review
Beth Mahoney is a freelance writer for Golf Monthly. She has a strong background in trends, e-commerce, and SEO, and has spent the past five years working as a shopping and deals writer within the lifestyle sector, writing about everything from sport and fitness to beauty and home. She currently works as a Staff Writer at Real Homes and has bylines at Glamour, HuffPost UK, Metro, The Sun, The Mirror, and The Daily Express.
