7 Things To Buy In The G/FORE Cyber Monday Sale, With As Much As 25% Off

When we notice one of our favorite brands offering up big discounts, we always like to take note. That is most definitely the case with G/FORE this Black Friday, as they have some incredible deals on stock across their site, including a whopping 25% off golf shoes, polos, pants, shorts, layers, and accessories.

In case you fancy upgrading your golf apparel, we’ve selected a few of the best G/FORE deals, including savings of over $50 on some of the best golf shoes , as well as some incredible discounts on the best polo shirts and best golf pants . So, if you’re looking for a great deal on golf apparel, now is the time to bag yourself a bargain.

Shoes

G/FORE Gallivanter Golf Shoes | 25% off at G/FORE

Was $225 Now $168.75 When our former Editor, Mike Harris, tested out these shoes, he found that they were both stylish and comfortable, while also having a design that's a little different from the norm. So, if you’re looking to stand out from the crowd then the Gallivanter range from G/Fore is well worth considering. Read our full G/FORE Gallivanter Golf Shoes Review Review

G/FORE MG4X2 Knit Hybrid Golf Cross Trainer | 25% off at G/FORE

Was $195 Now $146.25 In testing, we felt that the MG4x2 lived up to its claim of being the ultimate crossover shoe. It takes a lot of the best bits of the brand’s MG4+ golf shoe and then really turns up the fashion dial. Read our full G/FORE MG4x2 Shoe Review

Apparel

G/FORE RGB Tech Jersey Polo | 25% off at G/FORE

Was $120 Now $90 Available in two colorways, a dark blue and a light blue hue, this polo, that's made from super soft jersey material, features an eye-catching pattern and moisture-wicking material that's ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable while out on the course.