Cyber Monday Golf Deals Live: plenty of early deals live from top brands

Hello golfers, welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Cyber Monday, which is due to begin in just a few hours! If you are a golfer then this is actually a great time to fill all the spots in your equipment setup because there are a lot of golf deals live right now, with huge discounts on some of the latest models.
As a lifetime golfer myself, and someone who has covered golf shopping events for a number of years, I know a good deal when I see it, and I know when a deal seems too good to be true. As such, I only ever write about products that I personally have tested, or a member of the Golf Monthly testing team has reviewed as well, that way I know I can be honest and insightful about the performance.
I have scoured the deals everywhere of late and have included some of my top picks in the US and UK below, the $400 off PXG driver and $10 Scottie Scheffler training grip are two worth mentioning for example. If you want the full list of our top picks, then check out our best Cyber Monday golf deals hub, or keep scrolling down on this page to read our live report to get the fastest updates on new deals spotted by myself or the rest of the gear team.
Top US deals
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $329.99
The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. An easy to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.
Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $189.95 Now $99.95
Bryson DeChambeau's shoe of choice has come right down in price, so now is the time to strike and pick up a pair of five star golf shoes.
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $249.98 Now $212.47
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Scottie's Training Grip | Only $9.99
This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
Top UK deals
Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | 54% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £429 Now £199
Striking the balance between being aspirational and user friendly, the Aerojet Max is one of the best drivers for slicers on the market. It's now also a massive 54% off!
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
Garmin Approach S62 | £180 off at American Golf
Was £479.99 Now £299.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place. It can also be used off the course too.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball | Up to 18% off at Amazon
Was £50 Now £40.79
Although not the largest discount in the world, the Titleist Pro V1 is rarely on offer, such is the quality of its performance. It's now below £41, but be quick to snap up this deal.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe | 36% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £110 Now £69.99
There are a plethora of choices when it comes to modern casual golf shoes, and the Air Pegasus ‘89 G has shot to the top of our list of favorites.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe Review
It's not just golf-specific items that are reduced this Cyber Monday as, just yesterday, I found four deals on various Apple Watches.
You may wonder, how can an Apple Watch impact your performance? Well, there are a number of excellent golf apps available that can provide you yardages and information on your game. Also, the display is crystal clear and, for even more value for money, it can be used off-course! I've listed a few deals below for you, but you can check out all the models on offer here.
Apple Watch SE 2 | 40% off at Amazon
Was $249 Now $149
We've found a magnitude of deals on the SE 2 and, right now, you can grab 40% off at Amazon. Along with this offer, there's 33% off the Starlight Sportband version and 32% off the Lake Green Sport model.
Apple Watch Series 10 | 18% off at Amazon
Was $399 Now $329
The newest Apple Watch is now $70 off, with the Series 10 18% off this Black Friday weekend. Featuring 18-hours of battery life, it has a 1.96" OLED screen and is water-resistant to 50 metres.
As mentioned, there are lots of deal out there and, with this offer, it may just be the best one of the week! Currently, you can still get $400 off PXG's 0311 XF GEN5 driver, which is reduced from $599 to $199.99! Personally, I and the Golf Monthly team can't believe it's still on offer, and you can check out the full deal here.
Good morning, afternoon and evening all! Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Cyber Monday, which gets underway very soon!
Having just been through the Black Friday madness, where we saw a number of incredible deals, many retailers have carried over their offers in to Monday and, right now, we haven't been let down, as hundreds of products are still reduced at eye-catching prices.
Whether you are after golf balls, a new golf bag, or perhaps wanting to treat yourself to a new driver, there's something for everyone, so sit back, relax, and let our experts take you through the remaining few days of deals action!