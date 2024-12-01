Cyber Monday Golf Deals Live: plenty of early deals live from top brands

Hello golfers, welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Cyber Monday, which is due to begin in just a few hours! If you are a golfer then this is actually a great time to fill all the spots in your equipment setup because there are a lot of golf deals live right now, with huge discounts on some of the latest models.

As a lifetime golfer myself, and someone who has covered golf shopping events for a number of years, I know a good deal when I see it, and I know when a deal seems too good to be true. As such, I only ever write about products that I personally have tested, or a member of the Golf Monthly testing team has reviewed as well, that way I know I can be honest and insightful about the performance.

I have scoured the deals everywhere of late and have included some of my top picks in the US and UK below, the $400 off PXG driver and $10 Scottie Scheffler training grip are two worth mentioning for example. If you want the full list of our top picks, then check out our best Cyber Monday golf deals hub, or keep scrolling down on this page to read our live report to get the fastest updates on new deals spotted by myself or the rest of the gear team.

Top US deals

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99

Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.

Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $329.99

The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. An easy to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.

Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon

Was $249.98 Now $212.47

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.

Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Top UK deals