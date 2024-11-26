The Best Golf Sets For Beginners Are Reduced This Black Friday... We've Picked Out Our 7 Favorite Deals

It's hard to deny that golf isn't the cheapest sport to play. For example, a custom-fitted set of clubs can set users back thousands of dollars and, in the current climate, it can be difficult to know where to start.

However, if you are someone beginning your golf journey then one recommendation we would make is investing in a package set, an item that provides you with all the basics you need, such as clubs, headcovers and a bag.

Crucially, all of this comes in at a knockdown price and, at Golf Monthly, our team have been lucky enough to test various models available on the market. Importantly, all the package sets listed in this piece have been put through rigorous testing and, right now this Black Friday, which gets underway on the 29th November, you can grab seven of the best golf club sets for beginners with incredible offers!

Along with the deals in this piece, make sure to check out our Black Friday Golf Deals hub, where we will keep you updated with all the offers from the likes of Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and American Golf

Strata Men's Complete Golf Club Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99 Strata are well known for producing some of the best golf package sets on the market and this 16-piece set is just that! Receiving a 4.5 star rating on our site, this model features a very forgiving driver and irons, with the distance and ease of launch a particular stand-out. Although the putter could be slightly better, you get an awful lot for your money in this 'Ultimate' Set'. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Strata Women's Package Set | 17% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99 Ranked as one of the best women's golf sets money can buy, the women's version of the Strata set is also available at a reduced rate this Black Friday. Not only does it feature in an attractive and eye-catching colorway, but the clubs are easy to hit and extremely forgiving, whilst the practical and stylish bag houses it all in a neat package. Read our full Strata Women's Package Set Review

The first two models come from Strata, who produce some of the best budget golf sets money can buy. What we liked about this deal, which is amongst the thousands available on Amazon, is that Strata provide their sets in various options and price points.

Both the men and women's versions are on offer and, with all seeing a 20% reduction, they feature even more value for money! Before moving on, the men's is available in a 12-piece, 14-piece and 16-piece, whilst the women's is a 9-piece, 11-piece, 14-piece and 16-piece.

Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set | 7% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $429.99 Now $399.98 An impressive set that will definitely suit the golfer beginning his/her journey, the SGI Golf Package Set provides a confidence-inspiring look at address, whilst the forgiveness and lightweight nature means it will help those with slow swing speeds. Read our full Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set Review

Wilson Magnolia Ladies Package Set | 23% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $649.99 Now $499.98 A near-perfect introduction to the game for the beginner and keen improver looking to start playing with modern equipment. The Magnolia has everything you need from tee-to-green plus a complimenting trolley bag in a stylish blue. Read our full Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set Review

The next two package sets rank amongst the best Wilson golf clubs on the market and, from our testing, it's clear to see why. To begin with, both offer ample forgiveness and quality, whilst the eye-catching price tag is an added bonus.

In terms of the SGI Golf Package Set, it was the driver and irons that stood out, as the confidence-inspiring looks at address will help the higher handicapper. What's more, the handy alignment features on the top only aids further.

Along with the SGI, the Magnolia has a lot for your money, as the set features a high-lofted driver, easy-to-hit 3-wood, 4, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7 iron through to sand wedge, putter and a cart bag.

Stix Golf Perform Club Set | 30% off at Stix Golf

Was $499 Now $249.50 This 12-club set from Stix Golf has an impressive driver and some strong, forgiving irons that we found easy to launch. Although we suspect the clubs' good looks will fade rapidly, their premium performance will remain. Read our full Stix Golf Set Review

The final three sets we have spotted at big discounts come from a variety of brands. The first one is Stix Golf, who produce a number of package sets and, from our testing, we were very impressed by the aesthetics and, importantly, the performance, which comes from the driver and irons.

Rounding out the deals are Callaway and Cobra and, with the two sets above, both feature stylish and practical cart bags, as well as thick topline golf clubs that performed excellently on the golf course.

This Black Friday, it isn't just golf sets that are reduced, as brands like PGA TOUR Superstore and Amazon have 1000s of deals available. If you are after a particular package set, though, be sure to check out our guides on the best golf club sets for kids and best beginner golf clubs for ladies.