I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday

As both the putters and training aids category manager, just two weeks ago I took it upon myself to test all of the best putting mats in order to determine which were the best out of all the models available. With winter here and the off season fully upon us, now is the perfect time to spend some time working on your game and one of the best ways you can do that is by purchasing a putting mat.

Luckily, out of all the models I tested, 5 of them are now available at a great discount during this Black Friday but I'd move fast if you don't want to be left disappointed. Unfortunately the two models that aren't are the PuttOut AirBreak and the PGA Tour Deluxe Putting Mat aren't but if they do we will update this post.

Sam De'Ath testing the PrimePutt Putting Mat (Image credit: Future)

While you may think all putting mats would be the same, there are actually a few things to consider such as the amount of features, how realistic the surface actually is and of course your budget.

For the most realistic experience, you'll want to check out the PrimePutt putting mat. This putting mat is currently is available in four different sizes with the largest spanning up to 15ft in length. These mats use a nylon synthetic grass and I think produce the most realistic roll from all the putting mats tested. They also have cleverly designed cups for a realistic full-depth cup experience. The lack of markers on these mats also help create a sense of realism. For Black Friday only, these mats are 15% which on the larger mats will save you just under $100.

PrimePutt Putting Mat | 15% off at PrimePutt

Was $489 Now $415.65 The PrimePutt putting mat is the most realistic putting mat on the market. The synthetic nylon grass resembles a real green and the the cups that slot in replicate a real cup very well. Read our full PrimePutt Putting Mat review

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a putting mat which has some really cool features and could keep you entertained for hours, the Me And My Golf Breaking Balls putting mat is the way to go. This mat comes equipped with three balls that have been weighted in a certain way to produce break when hit. This really helps keep your practice interesting rather than just hitting straight puts on repeat.

The mat has multiple distance markers on it, as well as alignment markers to help you set your breaking putt off on the correct line. There is also a scoring zone which you want your balls to finish in after they roll over the hole on mat and I've found this to be particularly useful when working on pace control. There are two sizes available with savings of 54% on the smaller 7.5ft mat.

The Perfect Practice Putting mat was a putting mat that I loved mainly down to the premium quality build and the extra feature of the return ramp that none of the other putter mats don't have. The wooden frame of the Perfect Practice putting mat will look perfect in an office or lounge area but it also boasts an extremely smooth roll. There are two holes to put to with the one on the right much smaller than the regular sized hole on the left. This really helped me dial in my practice and without doubt made me better under pressure when it came to it on the golf course.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | 24% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $179.99 Now $135.99 Made from a premium wooden frame, the Perfect Practice putting mat is one of the most aesthetically pleasing putting mats. The two holes on offer make your practicing interesting and stop it becoming monotonous. Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat

If you're looking for a far more simple putting mat that is easy to stow, set-up and offers a green speed that resembles some of the quickest greens on the PGA Tour, you'll want to look at the EyeLine Golf Roll The Rock Putting Mat. This putting mat comes equipped with a small draw string bag for easy transportation and unravels to 8ft in length. One of the features I think is really cool about this mat is that it can be brushed back towards the hitting spot to slow the speed of the mat down. This also helps show a track of the ball so you can understand your start line and understand your putting tendencies. A 20% saving on this mat is one that really caught my eye and is a deal likely to only run until the end of the weekend.

The PuttOut Medium putting mat, is the perfect option for those looking to improve their putting this winter without wanting to break the bank. Now 15% off, this is the cheapest option from all of the best putting mats that I tested. There are multiple distance marker points along the mat, as well as a crossline alignment aid to help you square the putter face up at address. At just $59 this is a great option to keep your putting sharp this off-season.

PuttOut Medium Putting Mat | 15% off at Amazon

Was $69.99 Now $59.49

The PuttOut Medium Putting Mat is the perfect option for those looking for a solid putting mat on a budget. The alignment features and good surface make this one of the better options at a cheaper price point.