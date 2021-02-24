We take a look at who currently coaches the American rising star.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler’s Coach?

A player firmly entrenched in the world’s top-50, it appears the sky is the limit for young Scottie Scheffler out on Tour. He has already shot a 59 at The Northern Trust in 2020 which is a rare feat indeed, and he also had a very good chance to win the 2020 PGA Championship before Collin Morikawa’s final-round heroics.

A first win on the PGA Tour should be on the horizon but who exactly coaches him at the moment? Let’s take a look.

Scottie Scheffler’s current coach is Randy Smith, who has been coaching for a very long time now.

Inducted into the PGA of America’s Hall of Fame in 2005, Randy Smith is the all-time leading PGA of America National Award winner with 18 national awards. He has also coached professional golfers Justin Leonard, Colt Knost and Harrison Frazar in the past.

At the moment he is Golf Professional Emeritus and Director of Instruction at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, Texas. He has been in this role for a while too and it was here he met Scheffler.

When Scheffler was around 5, his family moved from New Jersey to Dallas and the youngster started playing the game on public courses there. Eventually the family joined Royal Oaks when Scheffler was around 8 and that is when he met Smith.

Speaking to Travis Fulton in an interview Smith said;

“It was really an odd situation. Somebody at the shop said,’Randy there’s a family going to come out and want to see the facilities out here, they want to meet you.’ I said meet me?”

“But they had this little kid who is the next coming, I had heard… And sure enough they come out, I had just finished a lesson with Justin Leonard at the time and this little kid comes out with a bag as tall as he is, and they set him up to hit some balls down from me and I couldn’t help but glance over. And this little kid is making swings that are the same swing every time.

“I watched him hit balls and within 15-20 minutes I had that a-ha moment. It was totally different.”

One of the most significant aspects of Scheffler’s swing is his footwork and how his feet often move during swings.

Smith acknowledges how this has always been the case. He also did not want to take that away because it plays into Scheffler’s aggressiveness in the golf swing.

Given how Smith did not want to change all that much, and how he only wanted to fine-tune Scheffler’s golf swing from a young age, it comes as no surprise that they continue to work together.