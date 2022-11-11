Best Golf Gadgets 2022

Best Golf Gadgets

The word gadget has become more and more part of the golf world over the last few years as technology has grown. GPS technology, in the form of rangefinders, watches and handheld devices, is incredibly popular, as are gadgets built around shot tracking and game improvement training aids. Speaking of which, gone are the days when just the professionals used the best golf launch monitors (opens in new tab), because these gadgets can be bought and used by anyone, with many coming at relatively cheap price points. Additionally there are a whole host of gadget accessories out there to the point where it is a paralysis by analysis situation - there is so much choice that you don't know what to choose.

This is where this guide comes in as for several categories we have picked out our favorite gadgets. These are models we have had our hands on and tested thoroughly, so their inclusion is based upon very good performance across a variety of factors (read more on this in the how we test section). Without further ado, let's get to the gadgets.

GPS/Rangefinders

One of the best golf gadgets you should add to your setup is something built around GPS technology and getting you the right yardages when hitting shots. Therefore we have included a couple of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) on the market, along with a rangefinder and GPS device. If you don't have a GPS tool yet, these gadgets are ultra convenient to use, give excellent information with accuracy, and once you invest in this area, you won't have to again for a number of years.

Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder Seamlessly combines GPS hole maps with fast and accurate functionality Reasons to buy + Hole overlays assist with strategy, especially off the tee + Accurate and surprisingly easy to use Reasons to avoid - Complex functionality takes some getting used to Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Garmin US (opens in new tab)

First up is the Garmin Approach Z82, which provides 2-D overlays for both full-color Course View and Green View detail through the lens. When looking through the viewfinder, a full-color 2-D Course View mapping is displayed on the left-hand side of the lens view, showing distances to hazards and the green. The flag finder feature meanwhile, will lock on the flag and give precise distances to the pin.

Other features include a Laser Range Arc, which will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course.

There's also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and also a Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots. This is undoubtedly one of the very best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) you can buy. While it's premium priced, the user experience is second to none and the way GPS technology and hole maps have been incorporated into a rangefinder is extremely impressive.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Best Watch And Sensor Combination Reasons to buy + Watch is small but is still easy to read and use + Sensors are accurate and not too large on the end of the grip Reasons to avoid - Can occasionally miss shots Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Or perhaps you would rather go for a golf watch instead, a model like the Shot Scope V3 for example, which is a big step forward from the already-brilliant V2. It’s much smaller and nicer to wear, and offers up GPS yardages as well as automatic shot tracking functionality thanks to tags in your clubs.

During play, the only thing you need to remember to do is hit the PinCollect button when retrieving your ball from the hole as everything else is done automatically. This marks the pin position and saves editing time afterwards.

The GPS distances are quick to update and comparable with other some of the best golf watches we have tested. You will also be able to access a plethora of data on the app, including birds-eye views of the courses you’ve played and where your shots have gone.

Bushnell Phantom 2 Slope GPS Simplicity in abundance Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Nice variety of features + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Screen graphics are very basic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The original Phantom was a very popular model because of how simple it was to use and now Bushnell (opens in new tab) has gone a step further with the Phantom 2 Slope GPS. It comes preloaded with 38,000 courses and up to six hazard yardages per hole.

One of the most significant new features is Dynamic Green Mapping, which provides front, centre and back distance measurements no matter which direction the user approaches the green. This is especially useful when you find your golf ball well off the beaten track and conventional 100 or 150 yard markers are well out of sight.

Whether you’re playing your home course for the umpteenth time or you’re playing a new track for the first time, we found having these accurate yardages from any angle gives you the confidence to pull out the correct club and execute the shot. The screen is slightly larger than its predecessor and, because the text is 40 per cent larger, it’s easier to read and should give users no problems even in bright sunlight.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Displays wind speed and direction and even adjusts for slope Reasons to buy + Modern, cutting-edge styling + Wide ranging features suitable for off-course use Reasons to avoid - Hole map graphics look dated Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab)

The S62 leads the way among the best Garmin Golf watches and it is not hard to see why many, us included, put it right up there as one of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) you can buy. It’s easy to get the watch set up and the touch screen works well alongside the side buttons to navigate through the various options. With a larger screen compared to the S60, it is easy to navigate around and see hole details more clearly on the color maps.

In terms of other features, it comes with a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, gives information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggests to you the strategy on the course. Once paired with your phone, the watch can also take into account the wind conditions in real time when suggesting a club, which is next-level stuff.

Another huge benefit is the versatility because it works just as well off the golf course as on it. There are also loads of fitness tracking options if you wanted to use it as a more rounded sports watch too. It can also receive email and text notifications.

Launch Monitors

Launch monitors are becoming all the rage of late and no longer are these gadgets purely costing thousands of dollars. Don't get us wrong, some models still come with premium price points, but with models like the Mevo and Rapsodo below, you can get launch monitor information for a lot less. And from our testing these gadgets prove to be very accurate an easy to use.

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor One of the most compact units on the market Reasons to buy + Lots of data for the price + Simple to use + Impressive partnering app Reasons to avoid - No internal camera or WiFi connection Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

No longer do you need to break the bank for a launch monitor and the Mevo is a case in point. It is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance.

It won't provide simulator functionality, video capture or skills challenges but as a more basic option for golfers that want accurate feedback on shots hit, it's one of the best around given how compact it is and how simple it is to set up and use on the range.

Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Used by Tiger and Rahm Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Accurate + App experience is one of the best around Reasons to avoid - Currently doesn't have a ball normalisation feature - Full app experience comes with a hefty price tag Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

As used by none other than Tiger Woods, Full Swing’s Kit is a launch monitor that uses Doppler radar to analyse your shots. It’s extremely straightforward to use. Having downloaded the free Full Swing app and paired it to the launch monitor, you place it on the ground 10 feet behind the ball and hit away. There’s no need for stickers on the club face, levelling calibration or alignment sticks - just set it down, line it up, pair it and you’re good to go.

Our testing revealed just how accurate and reliable the performance is here and the app experience really sets this package apart. Above all, this launch monitor is fun to use. It’s uncomplicated and functions quickly and effectively. It comes with a carry case, which makes it easily portable, and you can even pair it with your bluetooth earphones to hear the data parameter you want after each shot.

Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor A compact, versatile radar-based option that can be used indoor and out Reasons to buy + Accurate, especially outdoors + Large display + Fairly easy to set up + Video feature with stats overlay on app Reasons to avoid - A little larger and heavier than the competition, so not quite as convenient to put in a golf bag Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

This ultra-portable, doppler radar launch monitor is a new model that improves on what we saw with the SC300 by using atmospheric pressure sensors to provide more accurate data. It connects directly to the free MySwingCaddie V2 app on your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth so users can track their performance in real-time. There's a voice output option of distance and a remote control that enhances the user convenience. It even includes video playback and analysis as well as increased battery life of up to 20 hours. For more launch monitors like this, check out our guide on the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab).

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Best Budget Launch Monitor Reasons to buy + Turns yours smartphone into a launch monitor with accurate, quick data feedback + Very easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Currently not available on Android devices Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab)

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. It also films your swing and stores up to 100 videos for free (you can get more storage with a subscription) and offers video playback with shot tracer.

It works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors. After setting up an account and logging in, rest your phone in the front slot and position it approximately six feet behind the ball.

The lines on the screen and the GPS overhead view help you align it correctly and select your hitting direction for enhanced accuracy. We should also mention the portability because its small size and lightness means it can easily go in your bag all the time.

Training Aids

Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you make big improvements. Thankfully the world of golf is inundated with golf gadgets all with the aim of helping golfers in different ways. Whatever aspect of your game needs work there will be a gadget to help and below are some of our favorites. Alternatively, be sure to have a read of our best golf training aids (opens in new tab) guide as well.

Dewiz Golf Swing Monitor Reasons to buy + Innovate device that connects feel and real + Real time feedback on your hand position initiates rapid change + Variety of training modes Reasons to avoid - Takes time to get used to how it works - Challenge feature could be better Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dewiz uses real time biofeedback to help golfers modify their swing and implement changes quickly and more effectively. It comprises this wristband, which you wear on your lead arm and features an internal motion sensor chip that analyses movement in three dimensions. It generates a 3D image of your swing and displays it in the app, which you pair to via Bluetooth.

In our testing the app was an easy process and the wristband is comfortable to wear and stays in position securely. You’re able to set certain numerical parameters for elements of your swing like the transition, tempo, length of backswing to encourage a new and improved movement or feel. If you don’t achieve them, Dewiz will instantly provide a short electronic pulse to let you know, discouraging you from doing it again.

Overall, the Dewiz is a highly effective tool that allows golfers to feel what they are doing in their swing and get real-time feedback on whether they are implementing changes in movement, perhaps prescribed by their coach.

Champkey Golf Swing Trainer Reasons to buy + Helps you feel the correct loading and release of the clubhead during the swing + Can be stored in your golf bag + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Regular use is key to stop falling back into old bad habits - Instructions could have been more detailed Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Built to help improve the rhythm and tempo of your golf swing, the Champkey Golf Swing Trainer is an excellent gadget you can use to develop your timing and sequencing. Everyone can struggle with tempo sometimes and that's why a swing training aid like this, can help you strike through the ball more fluidly. This training aid can be used both in the garden and indoors - if you have the room. Using a high traction rubber grip, a flexible shaft and a silica gel head, you can improve your golf swing tempo and build muscle strength with this swing trainer.

We found it did take a little time to get used to, but after a couple of sessions using this you should gain a better understanding of how to release the club at the correct moment. On reflection, we think this will really benefit mid-to-high handicappers who might lose their tempo more easily in pressure situations and slice the ball. That's where the weighted ball on the end of the Champkey Trainer comes in. And while you may also want to think about picking up one of the clubs on our best drivers for slicers (opens in new tab) guide, the Champkey Swing Trainer will help to correct the plane of the clubhead on the downswing and reduce the chance of a slice.

The PuttOUT Pressure Trainer is the perfect tool to pair with the PuttOUT mat along with a mirror and gate. The trainer works on its own well, too, as it will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It's frustratingly difficult but, once you've mastered it, you'll be a demon on the greens.

You can also get Premium (opens in new tab) and Platinum (opens in new tab) versions which are made from slightly different materials and are just as fun to use.

Game Trackers

Artificial Intelligence has changed the way we play golf in the 21st century and, thanks to an array of golf GPS apps and tracking devices (opens in new tab), individuals can see their stats like never before, accessing all kinds of data about their game to really pinpoint where strengths and weaknesses lie. We have included some of our favorite gadgets in this area below.

