This Has To Sell Out! Get Over $400 Off The PXG 0311 Driver In This Last Minute Cyber Monday Golf Deal

We are heading down the 18th as far as the Cyber Monday Golf deals are concerned, and you can still grab some big golf discounts, but you'll have to hurry.

One incredible offer, which we had to read twice, involves the PXG 0311 Gen5 and its XF sibling, which are on sale for just $179.99.

That equates to a staggering discount of $419.01, which is around 70% off the MSRP of $599.99. It also smashes the previous best price of $199.99 from last year's Cyber Monday sales.

You might be thinking this Cyber Monday deal is just a case of PXG trying to get rid of stock but, having had a detailed look, there is a decent amount of lofts and shafts to choose from, so you can make your new PXG driver bespoke to you.

Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, X-Stiff, Senior and Ladies, with loft choices from 7.5°, 9°, and 10° in the 0311 version, but only a 9° in the 0311 XF. There is only the Project X Denali Blue 50 5.5 shaft, and the PXG Z5 Black grip options available on both.

(Image credit: Future)

The PXG 0311 Gen5 drivers are also fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs, with an adjustable hosel that lets you tune the loft by +/- 1.5 degrees from the base settings.

Elsewhere, another masterpiece of a golf driver from PXG – the Black Ops 0311 is also on sale. The 0311 or 0311 Ultra Lite models are both discounted from $599.99 to $399.99, and are also easily at their lowest ever price for Cyber Monday, with the previous best being $499.99 back in September.

Save 33% ($200) PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver: was $599.99 now $399.99 at PXG The PXG Black Ops 0311 has a massive discount of 33% this Cyber Monday. It's on the standard model and the Ultra Lite version, with the Tour-inspired Black Ops Tour-1 an even better $250 off; however, it's worth noting that the Tour-1 is aimed at the more competent ball striker. We rated the standard Black Ops 0311 driver as a really good all-rounder, with its modern visual, sound and feel all being review highlights. Read our full PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver Review

Our tester, Scott Kramer, gave the PXG 0311 Gen5 Driver a glowing 4.5 out of 5 star score, stating: "The PXG 0311 will turn heads, with its sleek looks and performance, and when you see how accurate your drives are, it makes this a worthy purchase."

Our very own golf driver guru, Joe Ferguson, also awarded the Black Ops 0311 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, saying: "The acoustics and feel of the Black Ops are right out of the top drawer, as is the new aesthetic with its multi-material glossy crown, and the overall performance package is excellent."

(Image credit: Future)

Whatever option you fancy, these Cyber Monday PXG driver deals are the best pricing we've ever seen, and we are astonished they are still available.