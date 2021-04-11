A look at some of the best golf accessories that are on the market to help you be fully prepared and play your best this season



Best Golf Accessories

We all love to get our hands on some new clubs but often it’s the smaller things that can add plenty to both your game and your enjoyment of it.

In years gone by there wasn’t much beyond a towel or umbrella to add to your golfing stock, these days it’s a world apart. Training aids and gadgets are becoming more and more popular as we all strike to make a few advances while some other accessories will simply make us feel good about ourselves which, in turn, should help us to play our best.

As such here is a list of the best golf accessories that you might want to include in your bag or, perhaps, maybe a new bag itself.

Additionally take a look at some of our other guides on golf equipment as well – such as the best golf tops, best golf shoes or the best golf bags.

Best Golf Accessories

FootJoy Backpack

If you’re after a strong, sturdy and stylish backpack, made by the No. 1 shoe in golf, then this is for you. We rarely have enough pockets for all our usual travel bits but there’s a place for everything here, be it shoes, laptops or clothing.

So when you’re next at the airport and you want to get your hands on things straightaway with this double-zipped premium offering. FootJoy don’t do things by halves and there’s plenty of thought and craftsmanship that’s gone into this backpack.

Putt Out Premium Pressure Putt Trainer

There’s lots to like about this product and we could all do with some improved stats on the greens. This features a parabolic ramp and only a ball that is rolled on the perfect line and pace (18 inches past the hole) will stick in the micro-target. So it really helps you to focus on your pace rather than just dribbling or bolting it in.

The three smaller dots can act as a narrower target or to allow you to adjust to slight breaks in a putt. The micro-target has a new pop down target which has been introduced to add a more vibrant target.

It can be folded away and taken anywhere and it comes in four colours.

Wilson Range Bag

This is from a company that is steeped in history and they have more major wins (62) in players using their equipment than any other manufacturer. Gene Sarazen got things going and Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, Nick Faldo and Ben Crenshaw have all followed suit – Gary Woodland is the most recent with his US Open win at Pebble Beach.

If you’re a practice ground junkie then this retro offering could well be up your street.

US Buy Now at Wilson

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

A few years ago you might have been viewed with some suspicion if you had these in your bag and you weren’t playing for your living. Thankfully that way of of thinking is changing now and they could be one of the best golf accessories for you.

What have you got to lose by just keeping these tucked away in a corner of the bag? They’re durable, visible, come in a pair to help with various drills and you even get a drill sheet and instructions on what might help your game. Definitely one of the best golf training aids you can buy and given the cheap price, it offers good value.

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

There are three colours to choose from there – navy/white/scarlet and black/scarlet and this the heather grey/bright blue. This weighs in at just 2.5 lbs and has been re-designed so it’s light even for a moon bag and now features a zippered water-bottle pocket.

The dual strap stays in the same position which makes picking it up easy and there’s plenty of room for all 14 clubs which isn’t always the case with a lightweight carry bag. As the saying goes here ’this Sunday bag isn’t just for Sundays’.

adidas Golf Braided Stretch Belt

This is the perfect accessory, thanks to its strong and stretchy construction to ensure long lasting durability and performance. The stretch strap is braided for distinctive styling and we like the three distinctive colours available (navy, white, grey).

FootJoy StaSof Glove

FootJoy has been making the premium all-leather StaSof since 1980 and it remains the company’s most popular glove among tour players.

Constructed from TactionLT Advanced Performance leather, it feels fantastic against your skin and it delivers that hint of natural tackiness you expect from high-end leather, helping you maintain a strong grip on the club.

Breathing holes on the front and back of the fingers help keep your hand cool, while the PowerNet mesh across the knuckles adds to the glove’s flexibility.

The Velcro closure tab is slightly angled to work with the shape of the hand and overall, it’s a very comfortable glove to wear.

FootJoy StaSof Glove Review

Callaway Carry+ Double Strap Stand Bag

If you carry your bag you more than likely want things to be as light as possible while still having the benefits of your usual stand bag. More and more of us are favouring the pencil-style bag and this has a three-way divider, three zippered pockets (including a generous apparel pocket) and, best of all, it has an integrated stand system to keep the bag off the ground.

So, even in the depths of winter, you can still take this out without getting it all muddy and dirty.

Often with this style of bag you only have a single strap which takes some getting used to and is never quite the same as a double strap. This features a double strap so it really does tick every box.

Masters TourDri Umbrella

We’re big fans of this two-tone umbrella which is particularly good value and something a bit different. It has a large canopy to stave off the elements and is as functional as it is colourful – there are five colour ways to choose from.

It features an auto-opening mechanism so you won’t be faffing around when the heavens open, is both lightweight and strong and has a comfy grip.

SKLZ Suspended Sport Net

If we’ve learnt anything in the past year or so it’s that we all need a good net. This, from SKLZ, is made for baseball, softball or golf and it attaches to most garage doors or open spaces through some quick connect points.

There is a fiberglass pole at the bottom that keeps it in place and reduces any kick ball so your full-blown driver will be easily collected and there’s no danger of any accidents. If we’ve also learnt anything in the past year it’s that there are plenty of sub-standard nets out there.

It’s 7.5”x7 and it can be easily rolled up and stored away when not in use.

TaylorMade Cart Towel

How many of us either rely on something out of the bathroom cupboard or something that’s been attached to the bag for the past decade? Remember the feel and spin of those new wedges a few years ago – well, here’s your first port of call to some cleaner clubs and grooves.

This TaylorMade towel will get stuck into your clubs and the soft and absorbent construction will make a marked improvement to your nearest and dearest ie your clubs.

For more towel options be sure to have a read of our best golf towels guide too.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

Titleist Divot Tool

How many old pitchmark repairers have you got sat in a dark recess of your golf bag from a goody bag from a day out somewhere nice? You’re hopefully going to use this quite often so why not treat yourself to something far more stylish than the usual two-pronged attack.

This Scotty Cameron has engraved detail and is sturdier than your old faithful and will be part of your on-course line-up for years to come.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $32.95

Ecco Shoe Bag

If you’re one of those characters who spends his pre-round build-up rummaging around the house looking for the other golf shoe then this might add a little order to your life.

You would expect something classy from Ecco and this sporty offering will keep your shoes in the best of order. There’s a separate pocket for your valuables so everything can be stored away without the need for any excess baggage – comes in three different colour options.

Also if you are a fan of Ecco in the first place be sure to give our guide on the best Ecco golf shoes a read too.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £32.90