Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D Driver Review

2024 sees the launch of the new Paradym franchise from Callaway Golf, the Ai Smoke. I’ve managed to get my hands on the Max D model and wanted to see what it had to offer.

The Max D is most comparable with the Paradym X from last year with its high MOI and slight draw bias, so I was interested to see how much, if at all, things have moved on.

In terms of the looks of the Max D, I really like the new grey colorway that features in all three models of the Paradym Ai Smoke range. To my eye at least, Callaway has eradicated what was a slightly displeasing clash on the crown of the Paradym X driver between the navy body and the dark grey leading-edge banner.

(Image credit: Future)

The new light grey body blends seamlessly into the same (albeit refined) dark grey top edge, giving a really neat and tidy palette to the Max D in the address position.

The head is also extremely confidence-inspiring with a very large overall footprint which Callaway has achieved by stretching it outwards in all the right places. This presents a genuinely larger looking head than the 460cc it actually is, and the stretching backwards has allowed Callaway to increase the MOI in the quest for stability. The size and stretched look wouldn’t ordinarily be to my taste, but Callaway has shaped this driver really well and the stunning new grey finish mitigates any reservation over the new dimensions.

(Image credit: Future)

The shelf appeal has been enhanced with a really nicely designed sole featuring a more high definition smoke effect graphic and more of that lovely grey! The blue accent color is a great choice and is used subtly, only on the rear weight and the small branding. In my opinion, this is about as premium as a driver can get from a retail visual point of view and will rival any of the best drivers in that department.

The technology story in this driver is all about forgiveness as the tag line ‘Sweeter From Every Spot’ would suggest. Callaway has gone heavier than before into player testing and collated all sorts of parameters such as speed, path, and angle of attack from a huge cross section of players - information that has been fed into the Callaway Ai super computer and leading to a whole new face! This face creates micro deflections in specifically targeted areas which essentially makes more sweet spots on the club face, hence ‘Sweeter From Every Spot.’

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the stretching of the club head, a rear weight has also been strategically placed to further increase MOI and create a draw bias.

Having read the tech briefing, I was keen to see if this translated into real life, so I headed to the practice ground of Royal North Devon Golf Club for some initial hits.

From my first round of testing, the answer was undoubtedly yes. Rarely have I found a driver so extremely easy to get off the ground! This thing was going skywards! It should be noted that this driver wasn’t designed for someone at my speed - I generally average just shy of 120mph - but even compared to some of the other high MOI offerings I’ve been testing this launch season, this was extreme. I really think this will be one of the best drivers for slower swing speeds in 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

The draw bias was evident without being excessive, with balls generally just gently tapering left on their descent. Feel and sound haven’t changed much from the Paradym X, but why would they? The pleasingly muted, deep thud of impact remains in the Max D.

I wanted to test further and gain some numbers, so I headed into the studio at Churston Golf Club and fired up the GC Quad launch monitor. As predicted, launch was very high at around 15 degrees and the spin number was big too, averaging over 3200rpm. As I said, this needs to be taken with a small pinch of salt as I am very much not the target market for the Max D and this level of launch and spin will prove extremely useful to many.

(Image credit: Future)

The forgiveness of this model is off-the-charts good, with my ball speed deviating less than 3mph throughout the entire session despite some very ropey passes being made at the ball, making this one of the most forgiving drivers I have personally tested.

For the right category of player, I think this could be an absolute game-changer. One of the most user-friendly drivers I have ever picked up, if you struggle with launch and spin then this is a must try.