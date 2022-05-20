Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag Review
The Sun Mountain H2NO Lite is at the upper end of the stand bag price spectrum, so does it warrant the outlay?
The Sun Mountain H2NO Lite stand bag ticks every conceivable box, from style to functionality. It's hard to fault. There are a raft of useful features and it's 100 per cent waterproof, as well as weighting just 2.3kg.
Sun Mountain has been quietly making waves over the last few years and its reputation has been enhanced by a series of excellent products. There’s no question the H2NO Lite is one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags and indeed one of the best waterproof golf bags on the market. I tested the H2NO Lite over a series of rounds in differing weather conditions and it’s a bag that’s difficult to fault.
In truth, and in contrast to hardware, it’s relatively simple to conceptualise a golf bag – it needs to be sturdy, have enough space for your essential items and not cause discomfort when you’re carrying it around, either through uncomfortable straps or excess weight. Yes, looks are important too, but most of the best golf bags come in a range of colour options. Turning a vision into reality is the tricky part, but Sun Mountain has got its execution absolutely spot on with the H2NO Lite.
I tested the bag in the spruce/black/aztec colour scheme and I think it’s a great look. It’s colourful without being garish and a really unique aesthetic – no mean feat given the raft of golf bags on the market in 2022. The quality of construction is also immediately obvious – it’s made from a TPU-coated waterproof fabric that ensures no rain penetrates the interior, which is a significant advantage wherever you are in the world. What’s more, all the seams are taped and sealed and the high-quality YKK waterproof zippers further bolster protection.
The first thing you notice when picking the bag up is how light it is – indeed, it comes in at just 2.3kg, which means it’s easy to carry, even when it’s packed to the rafters. On that note, the six pockets provide ample space for your belongings, but if I’m being picky, I’d prefer a bit more volume on the largest pocket as someone who likes to keep a waterproof jacket and a golf jumper in the bag. There’s room for both, but not much else – but some would justifiably argue there’s no need for anything else in that space.
Much like the H2NO Lite Speed carry bag, it has a velour-lined valuables pocket and a sizeable hydration pouch (pictured above). Other nice touches include the velcro leg-lock system, the lift-assist handle and a new Comfort hip pad, which stops the bag clanking against your body. The EZfit dual strap does its job with aplomb and the sturdy legs – which extend a long way out – are outstanding.
At $319.99, the H2NO Lite bag is on the expensive side, there’s no denying it. But it’s unequivocally one of the best lightweight golf bags on the market given the features, storage and protection on offer.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, commissioning and feature writing. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel with The Masters and USPGA respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
