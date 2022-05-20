Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag Review

Sun Mountain has been quietly making waves over the last few years and its reputation has been enhanced by a series of excellent products. There’s no question the H2NO Lite is one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags and indeed one of the best waterproof golf bags on the market. I tested the H2NO Lite over a series of rounds in differing weather conditions and it’s a bag that’s difficult to fault.

In truth, and in contrast to hardware, it’s relatively simple to conceptualise a golf bag – it needs to be sturdy, have enough space for your essential items and not cause discomfort when you’re carrying it around, either through uncomfortable straps or excess weight. Yes, looks are important too, but most of the best golf bags come in a range of colour options. Turning a vision into reality is the tricky part, but Sun Mountain has got its execution absolutely spot on with the H2NO Lite.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

I tested the bag in the spruce/black/aztec colour scheme and I think it’s a great look. It’s colourful without being garish and a really unique aesthetic – no mean feat given the raft of golf bags on the market in 2022. The quality of construction is also immediately obvious – it’s made from a TPU-coated waterproof fabric that ensures no rain penetrates the interior, which is a significant advantage wherever you are in the world. What’s more, all the seams are taped and sealed and the high-quality YKK waterproof zippers further bolster protection.

The first thing you notice when picking the bag up is how light it is – indeed, it comes in at just 2.3kg, which means it’s easy to carry, even when it’s packed to the rafters. On that note, the six pockets provide ample space for your belongings, but if I’m being picky, I’d prefer a bit more volume on the largest pocket as someone who likes to keep a waterproof jacket and a golf jumper in the bag. There’s room for both, but not much else – but some would justifiably argue there’s no need for anything else in that space.

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the H2NO Lite Speed carry bag, it has a velour-lined valuables pocket and a sizeable hydration pouch (pictured above). Other nice touches include the velcro leg-lock system, the lift-assist handle and a new Comfort hip pad, which stops the bag clanking against your body. The EZfit dual strap does its job with aplomb and the sturdy legs – which extend a long way out – are outstanding.

At $319.99, the H2NO Lite bag is on the expensive side, there’s no denying it. But it’s unequivocally one of the best lightweight golf bags on the market given the features, storage and protection on offer.