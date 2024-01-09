TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver Review
Gear expert Joe Ferguson takes a look at the hero product in the new Qi10 range from TaylorMade for 2024
The Max model really is the headline product of the new Qi10 range. With a vastly different head shape to the TaylorMade norm and exceptional levels of forgiveness, this driver could be a real market disruptor. Incredibly easy to launch and with impressive stability, this driver will hold a lot of appeal to many golfers.
The launch of a new series of TaylorMade drivers is one of the most hotly anticipated events in a gear writer's calendar. It feels like the whole world is waiting to see if TaylorMade has yet again produced one of the best golf drivers in the game. So when the box finally arrived on my doorstep containing the new Qi10 family, I was very interested to open it up. In there was the new Qi10 series of drivers, featuring the Qi10, the Qi10 LS, and the subject of this review, the Qi10 Max.
WATCH: Joe Ferguson tests and compares all three TaylorMade Qi10 drivers
Having been fortunate enough to receive a full product briefing by the TaylorMade team, it's very apparent that the Qi10 Max is very much the hero product of this particular family, so much so the whole series was named after this model. The quest for 10k MOI was what the TaylorMade engineers set out on hence the ‘Q’ for quest, the ‘i’ for inertia and the ‘10’ for 10k, giving us the Qi10.
To give you some context, the previous attempts to push MOI higher had plateaued around the 8500 mark and it had always been felt that pushing for higher and higher MOI went hand in hand with a loss of speed and excessive spin. The engineering of the Qi10 Max aims to dispel the notion that speed and forgiveness are opposing forces. So essentially what TaylorMade hoped to have achieved here is its most forgiving driver of all time with no compromise on ball speed.
So what has TaylorMade done? Well to start with, they have stretched the head shape creating a 8mm longer profile front to back which begins to move that CG into a deeper, more MOI friendly location immediately. This also creates a 9 percent larger footprint on the Qi10 Max than the Stealth 2 HD. On top of that, it has engineered the inside of the head to be able to push mass into more extreme locations, again boosting MOI. The 60 layers of carbon remain, making up the face, as does Twist Face technology.
In terms of looks, many - myself included - will be pleased to see the back of the red face that adorned the Stealth and Stealth 2 range. While it certainly had its fans, I felt it was divisive and lacked broad appeal. Instead it has been replaced with a clean, dark navy face which will sit better with a larger majority in my opinion. A nice addition to the face is a subtle white line that runs along the top edge of the face, giving an excellent reference for alignment.
The top of the club is vastly different from its predecessor with a new infinity crown spelling the end of the road for the thick border strip at the top edge of the club. Instead a clean, uniform, gloss black finish covers the entirety of the crown giving a much less fussy aesthetic.
Down behind the ball, I really liked the new shaping of the Qi10 Max. As well as being pretty enormous, it is extremely rounded, similar in shape at least to a Titleist TSR2. The sheer size of the footprint will give less competent ball strikers real confidence that they can make good contact here.
In terms of performance, I was eager to put the Max to the test and was fortunate enough to be able to test the product on a sunny, warm afternoon in South Carolina. Testing was done using the TaylorMade TP5X golf ball and data was collected with a Trackman 4 launch monitor.
First things first, the Qi10 Max is astonishingly forgiving. Some of the poorer strikes I administered to the ball were hugely flattered by the high MOI of the driver. Ball speed remained pretty constant no matter where I hit it on the face and dispersion was pleasingly tight both from a length and directional perspective.
The feel and sound were both impressive, with the Qi10 Max unleashing a powerful and meaty sound at impact but at a decent pitch. Feel was enjoyable with impact producing a deep and lively sensation, but the real stand out takeaway from strike was the stability. The resistance to twisting, even when struck at the very extremities of the face, was genuinely impressive.
Spin levels were somewhat predictably on the higher side when hit at my normal 9 degree base loft but definitely not out of control. I was averaging around 3000rpm at 9 degrees, but a simply tune down in loft easily brought me into the mid 2000s, which produced a strong flight and reasonable distance.
Nothing much to report regarding ball speed, it remains very comparable to the Stealth 2 HD before it, albeit slower than the other two models in the new range for me.
TaylorMade has deliberately left any nod to a draw bias out of the name or marketing for this product, believing that the consumer perception of any flight bias may deter some, but it is certainly set up from a CG point of view to neutralise a right miss. Instead of draw bias, TaylorMade is referring to this as ‘straight distance’ in an attempt to be more inclusive. Whatever you want to call it, there is an evident draw bias, not as prevalent as some in this category, but it is certainly in there.
The Qi10 Max justifies its position as the hero product of this range, delivering incredible levels of forgiveness and stability without compromising speed. I can see this driver in the hands of a broad spectrum of player, from the weekend warrior all the way to some tour professionals (Collin Morikawa has one in the bag), albeit with a lower base loft than they may be used to.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
