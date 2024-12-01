Here's 7 Things All Good Golfers Use And Where You Can Buy Them This Black Friday Weekend...
Equipment writer and +3 handicapper Sam De'Ath breaks down what deals he would take advantage of this Black Friday weekend
No matter what level you play at, every golfer aims to get better but there's a few things low handicapped golfers do and some particular pieces of equipment they use that help them play golf to a high standard.
I played four years of collegiate golf before trying my hand playing professional golf on the mini tours in the UK for 4 years. Throughout this time I played with and spent time around a bunch of elite amateurs and even players who have gone on to win on the DP World Tour.
While there's no denying some golfers possess an immense amount of natural talent and ability, I have been witness to the fact that there are ways in which they use some of the best golf equipment in the game to assist them with getting the most out of their game.
While as you can imagine a lot of these products normally carry a fairly premium price tag, I've searched the internet to find some of the gear that I've spotted out at events that is also on offer this Black Friday Weekend - you can thank me later!
Drivers
Driving the ball well has become more and more important and in order to hit the highest level of amateur or professional golf, combining accuracy and distance has become extremely important. Having one of the best drivers on the market is a great way of ensuring that you are getting the most out of your golf swing and are hitting more fairways. The latest drivers feature designs to aid with forgiveness and maximizing distance through the use of interchangeable weights and even carbon faces as seen in the TaylorMade drivers.
Two of the best drivers released in 2024 are the Cobra Darkspeed and the TaylorMade Qi10 driver. The latter has been used by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler this year to capture a combined 11 wins across the 2024 season. The Cobra Darkspeed was trusted by the likes of Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Justin Suh on the PGA Tour throughout 2024.
Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best drivers for slicers we have ever tested, with it next to impossible to head right with it. Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra!
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
Combining the best bits of both the Qi10 Max and Qi10 LS models, the standard Qi10 is an exceptional all-rounder, with the forgiveness and head shape particular stand outs.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review
Short Game Tools
Yes, driving the ball well is very important, so is having the ability to scramble around the greens and convert birdie chances when given the opportunity. The best players I have played with and against have a knack of scoring well even when they aren't necessarily hitting the ball all that well.
Pitching and chipping the ball well requires knowing how the ball is going to react when it hits the green and the easiest way to do that is with fresh grooves on your wedges. If you've been thinking about upgrading then now is your chance to do so. Titleist Vokey wedges are often regarded as the gold standard when it comes to wedges and can now be found at 17% off alongside one of my favorite wedges I tested this year, the Mizuno T24. Both of these offerings were among some of the best wedges I have tested over the past couple of seasons and are now discounted at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Choosing the correct putter for your game isn't as simple as purely doing so on looks but a lot of the best putters I have played with use a mallet putter because of the high MOI and stability. The TaylorMade Spider range is extremely popular among low handicapper golfers and can now be found at 20% off on the TaylorMade website.
Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge | 17% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.99
It may have been replaced by the sublime SM10, but the SM9 Vokey wedge remains a top-quality option, especially as you can get one for a discount right now. When we reviewed this model it got five stars in testing because of the outstanding levels of spin and control, as well as loads of bounce and grind options.
Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge review
Mizuno T24 Wedge | Up to 28% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $129.98
A classic looking wedge that is designed to be extremely versatile and please golfers of all abilities. It has a compact head, but several high bounce options and a high-spin face mean every golfer is catered for.
Read our full Mizuno T24 Wedge Review
TaylorMade Spider Tour X Putters | 20% off at TaylorMade using the code 'My20'
The last deal available on the TaylorMade site involves their Spider Tour X range and, like the model above, you get a choice of finish, sightlines, True Path Alignment and face insert.
TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter | 22% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $449.99 Now $349.98
The clever and intuitive weight system on the Spider GT offers fine tuning of CG placement and toe hang, with this putter securing a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter Review
Balls
Using one of the best premium golf balls is an absolute given when it comes to wanting to compete at the top of the amateur and professional games. Understanding how a ball is going to fly and react in different conditions is vital in order to score well. Predicting whether your iron shot is likely to spin on the green or your tee shot will be affected by the wind is vital to understanding what club to hit and where the ball will end up once it has come to a stop.
Having complete control of the golf ball is what these elite golfers want and they're not likely to play a ball unless they have truly tried and tested it. The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and TaylorMade TP5x golf balls are among some of the most played balls in the professional game and despite them rarely being on offer throughout the year, I have found them up to 9% this Black Friday weekend.
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | $5 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
Used by the professionals, the TP5x has increased its ball speed numbers and yardages, with stability in windy conditions, arguably, the best on the market.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball review
Better Course Management
One of the biggest ways I personally see higher handicapper golfers throwing away shots on the golf course is through poor course management. While you may well have 'eye-balled' a flag and landed the ball next to it once, I promise you, playing off feel and guessing yardages is not the way to go if you want to improve.
While the best players in the world are often dialed in enough to ask for half yards when hitting their approach shots and I'm by no means saying that the average golfer should be doing this but understanding how far you have to the flag or how far it is to carry a hazard will undeniably save the average golfer multiple shots in every round of golf.
Using a rangefinder will provide you with instant distances to the pin and other obstacles on the golf course and this Black Friday, one of the best models on the market - The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift can be found on Amazon for close to $100 off!
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 23% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $306.85
The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.
Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $199
A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. A great deal for less than $200.
Practicing With Purpose
Practicing with purpose is one of the key takeaways I took from spending time around some brilliant golfers, whether that be at a tournament during the practice days or during an off-week at home. Aimlessly beating balls on the range is a trap that many club golfers fall into but the emergence of Top Tracer driving ranges are making this a lot easier to combat.
One of the best ways I found to make my practice more entertaining and useful was by purchasing one of the best launch monitors. Yes, these devices are an investment and are by no means cheap but if you're serious about improving your game and bettering your scores on the course, using one of these when practicing will rapidly improve your game.
By understanding how far you hit each club in practice, it will make hitting shots closer on the course seem like a far more frequent occurrence, especially when also using one of the rangefinders mentioned above. While some of these monitors branch north of $20k, there are far more affordable options available at a very good discount this Black Friday. Check out the deal blocks below to improve your practice at your local range or even improve your home golf setup.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $249.98 Now $212.47
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $4999 Now $3999
Take practice range sessions to new levels of insight and detail with the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, the choice of weapon of Tiger Woods while on the driving range. Providing exceptional accuray and ease of use, the KIT launch monitor hits the sweet spot of performance whilst remaining a modest price in comparison to rival launch monitors.
Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review
Winter Home Practice
If you're like me and you're not such a fan of playing golf in the winter, you can keep your game sharp by purchasing one of the best putting mats. Whenever I speak to very good golfers, they are always doing everything they can to keep their game sharp and if that means hitting a few puts while watching a film in their lounge then that's what they will do.
I have recently tested a bunch of the best putting mats and there are some really good options on offer. One of my favorite's and perhaps the most realistic putting mat is the PrimePutt putting mat. The synthetic nylon grass has the ball roll like it would on a real green and you will even receive cups that mimic a full depth cup.
PrimePutt Putting Mat | 15% off at PrimePutt
Was $489 Now $415.65
The PrimePutt putting mat is the most realistic putting mat on the market. The synthetic nylon grass resembles a real green and the the cups that slot in replicate a real cup very well.
Read our full PrimePutt Putting Mat review
EyeLine Golf Roll The Rock Putting Mat | 20% off at Amazon
Was $89.99 Now $71.99
Made from a premium wooden frame, the Perfect Practice putting mat is one of the most aesthetically pleasing putting mats. The two holes on offer make your practicing interesting and stop it becoming monotonous.
Read our full EyeLine Golf Roll The Rock Putting Mat Review
Ramp Up Your Clubhead Speed
There has certainly been a demand on clubhead speed at the top level of the game recently and with the speed college players are breaking onto the PGA Tour with, the fastest are only going to keep getting faster.
Now, these guys are full time professional athletes and so the hours spent in the gym can not be overlooked but there are ways club golfers can get quicker without having to do some heavy squats. Speed Sticks from SuperSpeed Golf are a great way of over and under speed training to help you improve your driver swing speed. If you've ever wanted to add some length to your tee shots and out drive your friends on the weekend when the 2025 season begins, you'll want to check out the offer on this training aid below.
SuperSpeed Golf Training System | 43% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $129.97
If you can commit to the training schedule, there is genuine clubhead speed and distance to be gained here via the easy-to-use and simple training set.
Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Men's Training Set Review
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
I Don't Understand How This $400 Off Driver Deal Hasn't Sold Out
Amazingly you can still get PXGs 0311 XF Driver with $400 off, which is a deal that somehow hasn't sold out yet
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch
Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced
By Matt Cradock Published
-
-
These Deals Are So Good! Here Are The 5 Products We Are Buying On Black Friday Weekend
From golf shoes to headcovers, to jackets and clubs, here's the Golf Monthly team's favorite Black Friday Deals we've actually bought
By Dan Parker Published
-
I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Miss Out! Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Is Now Under £100
On Black Friday weekend, we've found that one of our favorite cheap rangefinders is under triple figures!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Believe Scottie Scheffler’s $10 Training Grip Is Crucial To His Generational Ball Striking, And Here’s Where To Get One…
Forget new drivers, irons, or golf balls this Black Friday weekend, PGA Professional Joe Ferguson explains why this could be the best $10 you EVER spend on your golf…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published