Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder Review
In this Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder review, Neil Tappin compares it to one of the leading brands on the course
A high-quality rangefinder that boasts similar accuracy to some of the leading models on the market at a much lower price. That makes this laser excellent value for any golfer looking for a new rangefinder on a budget.
Superb distance accuracy
Comes with slope functionality that can be easily disabled
Excellent value for money
Sturdy carry case included
Display not as clear as other models
Does not show battery level in the display
What separates a good laser rangefinder from a bad one is how much trust and confidence the golfer places in the yardages the laser is giving you. That often comes down to how good the optics on the laser are and it must be said, having a high-quality laser can seriously improve your game, giving you an accurate reading on your yardage, thereby increasing the likelihood of you hitting your target.
For that reason, rangefinders (opens in new tab) are a very underrated piece of kit that can help players hit lower scores. But they can also be very expensive, with some top-spec models costing upwards of $300. Budget golf rangefinders are available, but they often tend not to deliver the same level of accuracy as high-end models on the market. But interestingly, we have found an exception to that rule in the Inesis Golf 900 rangefinder, which we had the pleasure of testing out on the golf course.
This laser retails at approximately $199, making it one of the cheaper rangefinders on the market. Truthfully, that made us a little skeptical about what the Inesis 900 could deliver. But we were pleasantly surprised when we put it through a series of tests against the premium Bushnell Tour V4 Shift rangefinder (opens in new tab) to see how it compared. The Tour V4 is a high-quality piece of kit which was one of the best and most reliable rangefinders on the market when it launched in 2017. And while there were some differences between the two models, the Inesis held its own against the much more expensive Bushnell laser. (opens in new tab)
The first thing we noticed about the Inesis was that it comes in a very sturdy case that was very well designed. You’ll also receive a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 lithium battery and a clip that will allow you to attach the laser to your bag. During our round, we had no issues retrieving the rangefinder from the case and never once felt like we were faffing around trying to retrieve the laser before playing a shot.
After pulling the laser from its case, we found we were able to get a reading on a distance within seconds by simply looking into the lens and pressing the yellow button on the top of the laser. Even when your view is not totally clear, the Inesis can give you a reading by scanning the horizon behind your target. That was a nifty function that we thought was very cool and gave accurate readings even when our view was slightly obscured. Some other features to mention include a 6x magnification so you get a very clear view through the viewfinder. You can also set it up in metres or yards and finally it comes with a 2-year guarantee.
But that’s where our comparisons to the Bushnell come in. The V4 is a confidence-inspiring product that we trust to give true yardage to the flag every time on the course. When put up against the Inesis, we found minimal discrepancy between the yardages that this laser gave in comparison to the Bushnell. That is an excellent bonus of the much cheaper Inesis model, which was also able to deliver compensated yardages that consider whether you are playing up or downhill, making it an excellent rangefinder for slopes (opens in new tab). The slope functionality is turned on by pulling out a small yellow ring around the eyepiece but remember to turn this off during competition as slope functionality is not allowed during most tournaments.
One drawback we did find on the Inesis 900, compared to the Bushnell, was that it doesn’t display the battery level of the laser, which we noted can be seen on the Bushnell, which also has a slightly clearer, brighter screen. But overall, this is an impressive rangefinder that sits nicely in your hand, is easy to operate and has the right weight to it. Time will tell if it can offer the durability golfers expect from their rangefinders, but what it can offer you is excellent value for the quality of the features it boasts. That makes this an excellent pick for any mid-range handicapper or golfer looking to pick up a top-quality rangefinder on a budget.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
