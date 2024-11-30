Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
Launch monitors can help a good golfer turn into a great golfer. It's not an exact science, unfortunately, but getting the full benefit and worth out of a practice session at your local driving range can be revolutionized by access to swing data, It can help identify the strengths and weaknesses of your swing, allowing you adjust accordingly and (hopefully) iron out those weaknesses and turn them into strengths.
At Golf Monthly, we've tested lots of launch monitors over the years, so much so that we have our own guides dedicated to helping you finding the right one to fit your needs and budget - the best golf launch monitors and the best cheap golf launch monitors.
I've decided to focus on one of our favorite cheap monitors, the Rapsodo MLM which is at the budget end of the category anyway, and this is enhanced further by this Black Friday weekend deal. Currently, using an Amazon price comparison tool, we can see it is currently at the lowest and best price we have ever seen.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $249.98 Now $212.47
Not only does the Rapsodo provide excellent value for money via its accurate and reliable shot detection, but the easy set-up process and portable nature means it's the perfect companion for range sessions and home set-ups.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Using the Rapsodo is simple - after creating an account and setting up the app, just place it 6ft behind the ball you plan to hit and swing away.
The Rapsodo then captures video of you hitting and displays shot tracer-style graphics on the screen, which we found to be accurate most of the time, as well as certain key data points like ball speed, launch angle and carry distance.
If you're new to swing statistics, we'd recommend talking or booking a quick lesson with you local pro to learn about the numbers so you know what to look out for and, most importantly, what to aim for.
The app then documents each shot, with the shot library feature displaying your completed session in a very easy-to-digest grid format, which includes an overhead dispersion graph.
The ease-of-use might be my favorite part of the Rapsodo. It's so small and portable that you never have to think about bringing it here or there, it can rest easily in your bag whether you're planning on using it or not. It also comes with a nifty carry case than can clip onto your golf bag if the pockets in your bag are full.
The Rapsodo is a fantastic, affordable portable launch monitor. At just over $200, it's one of the best value deals we've seen over Black Friday weekend and although more expensive units may remove some of the anomaly readings, the level and accuracy of data received is enough to improve the practice session of any player.
