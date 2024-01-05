Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
We take a look at the reimagined Chrome Soft ball from Callaway in 2024 and see how it stacks up
The Chrome Soft remains a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and a wonderfully soft feel. Not too much has changed for 2024, but why would it?
-
+
Exceptional soft feel
-
+
Great all-rounder
-
+
Really enjoyable with short finesse shots
-
-
Could suffer an identity crisis with introduction of Chrome Tour
-
-
No notable improvements from last model
The Chrome Soft franchise has been a very successful one, being the first ball to make real genuine inroads into the premium ball market share, and winning multiple tour events along the way. So, even with the introduction of the new Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X balls, it was no surprise to see the Chrome Soft remain looking to cement its place amongst the best golf balls on the market.
From a technology standpoint the 2024 Chrome Soft features a new Hyperfast Soft core that has been designed to give as much speed as possible to the new Chrome Soft. Callaway says it has achieved this by using a new rubber system where a new base polymer has been combined with a mixture of other ingredients to create optimal compressions for speed.
The Chrome Soft also has a new softer urethane cover providing a softer feel for increased and more consistent spin profile.
From a testing perspective, I honestly couldn’t feel much of a difference between this ball and the previous iteration in terms of softness. Both feel buttery and have a distinctly muted audio that has made the Chrome Soft very popular for a long time.
What most interested me was seeing how the Chrome Soft stacked up against the new kids on the block, the Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X. I also threw in my gamer the Titleist Pro V1x for good measure too.
With testing being conducted indoors on Trackman 4, I think it would be fair to say that the Chrome Soft stood its ground fairly well without necessarily excelling in the data comparisons. In terms of driver ball speed it was within 1 mph of the fastest ball in the test and achieved the same carry for me as the new Chrome Tour ball. Across all of the test clubs (driver, 7 iron and pitching wedge) it was in the top two spinniest balls and maintained its decent distance output throughout.
The Chrome Soft most definitely stood out as the softest-feeling ball of this test sample, which is something that appeals to me, but I do have a slight concern about where this ball is now positioned within the Callaway hierarchy. Whilst Callaway is saying that it sits alongside the Chrome Tour and Tour X, it seems pretty clear that the bulk of the tour usage will be around the two new balls, which is usually the real needle mover in terms of what sells well at retail, and as such potentially leaves the Chrome Soft in no-mans land.
Whilst it undoubtedly remains an excellent golf ball with a uniquely soft feel, when you have another couple of balls in the family that are retailing at the same price but have that tour validation, I feel that only the most ardent of Chrome Soft fans will stay loyal. For me, while not much has changed here in terms of feel or performance versus the prior version, it remains an excellent ball that performs at a high level from tee to green.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
