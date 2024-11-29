In Costco's Black Friday Golf Sale, There Is A Golf Simulator Deal Not To Be Missed

There's a plethora of deals available on golf gear this Black Friday, with the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore and Amazon dropping their prices on various products.

Another brand to drop their prices is also Costco, who have some fantastic deals in their Black Friday golf sale, chief among which is the Foresight Sports Golf Simulator, which is available with an incredible discount of $3,000!

Now, to fully take advantage of this discount, you need to be a member at Costco, which is incredibly easy and we have laid it all out below, but first, what's included:

In terms of the offer, it is specifically the Foresight Sports Golf Simulator Eagle Package, which includes Full Simulation Enclosure, Hitting Mat and Turf, GCQuad Launch Monitor and High Definition Projector, FSX Gaming Performance Analysis Software, Premium 30-Course Package with Lifetime License, Game-optimized PC with Wireless Keyboard, Mouse and Stand.

Now $3,000 off at Costco Featuring a full simulation enclosure, hitting mat and turf, the Foresight Eagle Package is a top of the range golf simulator. We tested Foresight's GCQuad and were blown away by the tour-level accuracy, analytics and just how portable it is for such a powerful simulator. We think is a excellent deal for those looking to make a serious investment in a powerful golf simulator. Read our full Foresight Sports Golf Simulator Review

To begin with, the Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor is one of the best golf launch monitors on the market and is used by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

The reason for its popularity can be traced down to a number of factors, with one of those being how portable the GCQuad is and how much accurate data is at your fingertips. What's more, there is even an Essential Putting Analysis feature, which is a unique tool that tracks putting data such as speed, path, lie, loft and the angle of attack of your putting stroke.

So, you may wonder, how does it all work? Well, the GCQuad has four cameras that take 200 pictures from several different perspectives during impact. That allows features of the club and ball to be pinpointed and provide almost instantaneous shot data. Unlike radar based launch monitors, like the Trackman 4 or Full Swing Kit, the GCQuad takes pictures of the clubface, which provides precise information like the path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location.

As you may know, Golf Monthly test 100s of products and, when it comes to producing club data, the GCQuad is the gadget of choice.

Speaking about the launch monitor, GM tester Sam De'Ath stated: "Myself and Joe Ferguson have used Foresight Sports GCQuad for our equipment testing in the past and will be looking to do so with all of the 2025 product. We found it's one of the most reliable and accurate launch monitors on the market and, therefore, trust it when using the data for our reviews."

As mentioned, the deal at Costco includes an incredible $3000 off and, with the upcoming winter, now is a great time to invest in what is one of the best golf simulators!