Our guide to the best premium golf balls highlights the key performance attributes of all the best ball models from golf's top brands

Best Premium Golf Balls

These are the golf balls that many golfers aspire to – the top models played and endorsed by the best players in the world out on tour.

Yes, many just starting out will be understandably keen to find the best golf balls for beginners or the best value golf balls. At some stage, they will probably look to progress on to the best mid price golf balls as their games improve and they seek better all-round performance, before finally stepping up to the golf ball world’s top table.

Your golf club will undoubtedly also have many members who simply won’t settle for anything less than the top premium models in their golf bags. They just have to play the best golf balls whatever, regardless of where their game is at.

They know that these are the balls that the top tour pros use, typically offering the very highest levels of all-round performance in the key areas of distance, spin, feel and control.

There is one drawback – they’re pretty expensive! But if your heart is set on playing the best premium golf balls, you can either hunt around for the best golf ball deals, or perhaps consider some of the slightly less expensive options among our selections below.

Titleist 2021 Pro V1 Golf Balls

+ Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball

+ Reformulated core and new 388 dimple count enhance distance and consistency

– Hard to track down bargain prices for golf’s No.1 premium ball model

It’s all change in the latest biennial Titleist Pro V1 upgrade for 2021!

The latest Titleist Pro v1 model features an all-new core to cover design promising more greenside spin, a softer feel and a higher, more consistent flight via changes to every element.

The 2.0 ZG Process Core has been reformulated with greater distance in mind but the most eye-catching change is to the cover. The dimple count has risen from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency.

There’s then a new softer cast urethane elastomer cover for even more greenside spin and short-game control. The Pro V1 maintains a penetrating trajectory and a softer feel than the sister Pro V1x.

Titleist fans should also check out our guide to all the latest Titleist ball models.

Available in white and high optic yellow.

Srixon 2021 Z-Star Golf Balls

+ New slightly thicker cover brings enhanced spin, control and feel

+ 338 Speed Dimple Pattern reduces drag and improves aerodynamics

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The new seventh generation Z-Star features a number of improvements on the previous model. The 0.6mm cover is actually now slightly thicker, promising enhanced spin, feel and control around the greens.

Spin Skin Technology, with its urethane-compound Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating, helps the ball dig deep into iron and wedge grooves for more friction and better control.

The new cover works in harmony with a FastLayer Core that’s soft in the centre and firmer around the edge to boost ball speed and distance while keeping spin down.

Available in white or yellow.

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Balls

+ New Tour Flight Dimple Pattern improves aerodynamics and carry distance

+ Larger, more reactive core boosts ball speed without compromising softness

– Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

The updated TaylorMade TP5 now boasts a new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern. This has been engineered for improved aerodynamics and carry distance for golfers across the spectrum.

This new dimple design features a unique ‘dual-radius shape’ that optimises airflow around the ball to reduce drag and therefore promote greater distance.

The five-piece design features four increasingly stiff layers wrapped in a cast urethane cover, with the High-Flex Material (HFM) introduced in the previous generation still helping to convert compression into ball speed optimally.

This new model has a large, more reactive core for more ball speed, while remaining the softer of the two models for increased greenside spin and lower launch.

Available in white, plus yellow from April 9, 2021.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls

+ Premium level performance at an affordable price

+ New softer cover for better short-game control

– Less durable than models with firmer covers

The latest Chrome Soft model features a Graphene Dual SoftFast core. A larger inner core delivers the ideal high launch/low spin combination for longer drives, while the thinner, firmer outer core promotes greater durability and wedge spin.

An updated urethane cover delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing an even softer feel around the greens for maximum control. Also available with Triple Track alignment technology.

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review

Titleist 2021 Pro V1x Golf Balls

+ New softer urethane cover for more short-game spin and control

+ Flies higher than the previous generation Pro V1x model

– Slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1 may not be right for some golfers

The new four-piece Pro V1x features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1. The twin goals are enhanced distance plus improved feel and control.

Between those two layers, the dual core in the Pro V1x is now surrounded by a faster, low-spinning casing layer previously used in the Pro V1x Left Dash option. This helps to add speed while lowering long-game spin.

The Pro V1x dimple count has risen from 328 to 348 for a more consistent flight that will also be higher than in the previous Pro V1x model

Available in white and high optic yellow.

TaylorMade 2021 TP5x golf balls

+ New softer cover promotes increased wedge spin and lower launch

+ ‘Speed-Layer System’ boosts ball speed via improved energy conversion

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

The latest TaylorMade TP5x also features the new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern for improved aerodynamics, with the new ‘dual-radius shape’ dimples optimising airflow around the ball to reduce drag and therefore promote greater distance.

The five-piece TP5x also uses the High-Flex Material (HFM) as part of a ‘Speed-Layer System’ designed to deliver added ball speed via optimal energy conversion.

TP5x remains the firmer of the two models, and is faster, longer and higher-launching in the right hands. However, it does now feature a slightly softer, cast urethane cover.

This helps it grip wedge grooves better, promoting increased spin and a lower launch around the greens.

Available in white, plus yellow from April 9, 2021.

Srixon 2021 Z-Star XV golf balls

+ New 338 Speed Dimple Pattern offers improved performance on windy days

+ Reformulated inner core boosts speed and distance without compromising feel

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The latest Srixon Z Star XV also features that thicker 0.6mm cover for enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens.

In that cover, it retains the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material introduced in the previous model. This helps the ball to restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, absorbs impact vibrations and makes it less susceptible to damage.

The Z-Star XV’s four-piece design now features a reformulated and more resilient inner core to improve ball speed and distance without compromising feel.

It also now features the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern used in other Srixon ball models. This reduces drag and improves aerodynamics meaning a better flight performance with all clubs, even when the wind gets up.

Available in white or yellow.

Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball

+ X model is more workable than the Chrome Soft

+ Ideal for faster swingers seeking maximum distance

– Added workability makes it less stable than the Chrome Soft model

The X model’s design differs from the Chrome Soft. Rather than having a dual core, it features two mantle layers between the core and cover.

The softer inner mantle layer combines with a firmer outer mantle to increase ball speed off the face for those with faster swing speeds, and therefore total distance. Although it still promises high levels of greenside spin and control, it doesn’t feel quite as soft as the Chrome Soft.

It is also available with Triple Track alignment technology.

Callaway make so many outstanding models that we created a comprehensive best Callaway golf balls guide to help you understand the current range.

Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball



+ Offers more spin and a softer feel than the Tour B X model

+ REACTIV urethane generates extra wedge spin and control

– Maximum performance benefits only for 105+mph swing speeds

The B XS is the ball played and designed by 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods. There’s even a special Tour B XS – TW Edition, created in Tiger’s honour. It delivers the precise specifications and requirements that Woods demands, and comes with ‘Tiger’ imprinted on the ball.

Tiger loves a spinny golf ball and that’s why the B XS suits him best. It also comes with the new REACTIV smart urethane cover that reacts differently depending on the force of the impact.

This means it’s highly resilient on high-impact drives for more power and distance, but with excellent shock-absorbing properties for added playability and control around the greens. Indeed, it is Bridgestone’s highest-spinning ball for greenside shots.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review

Titleist AVX golf ball

+ Softer feel than the Pro V1 will appeal to some

+ Scores highly in the durability stakes

– Lower launch and spin on full shots won’t suit all

The Titleist AVX is an alternative premium ball offering to the ever-popular Pro V1 models. Its high-performance ‘distance with soft feel’ credentials stem from proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies.

Where it differs from Pro V1 is that it offers a lower spin and launch as well as a softer feel. This makes it the ideal premium Titleist ball for those who launch it too high or spin their irons and wedges too much.

The AVX’s unique catenary aerodynamic design (the dimples do look very different) delivers a piercing, low trajectory and a consistent flight on all shots.

Titleist AVX Ball Review

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS golf ball

+ Four-piece design is engineered for a long, straight ball flight

+ Thin cover promotes low spin on full shots but higher spin around the greens

– Not as workable as the Chrome Soft X or as soft as the Chrome Soft

Callaway has extended its Chrome Soft range for 2021 with the addition of an LS version of the X model that delivers lower spin.

The Chrome Soft X LS is a four-piece ball in which the SoftFast Core, Dual Mantle System and refined urethane cover combine to increase ball speed and total distance.

Around the green, the thin yet durable urethane cover is engineered for high spin, low launch and added control.

As you might expect from the LS name, it spins less than the standard X model and will be less workable. Straightness is the name of the game!

Available from April 1, 2021 in white and yellow with or without Callaway’s Triple Track alignment markings.

Honma X4 golf ball

+ Ultra-soft core and complementary mid-layers pave the way to more distance

+ Dimple design offers enhanced performance into the wind

– Not the softest-feeling cover in the premium ball sector

Honma’s X4 is a four-piece urethane ball in which the primary goal is to counter the issue of distance loss off the tee, but without sacrificing spin in the short game.

Distance off the tee comes via an ultra-soft core, a High-Performance Polymer (HPP) inner mantle layer and a High Flex outer mantle layer, which combine to increase repulsion off the face.

To ensure all-round playability, the urethane covers provides a nice soft feel around the greens, with its 326-dimple design also providing more consistency into the wind.

Wilson Staff Model golf balls

+ Seamless 362-dimple urethane cover smooths airflow for a lower trajectory

+ V-COR core composition helps generate maximum velocity off the clubface

– Ball flight may be too low for some tastes and swings

The Wilson Staff Model is an all-new tour-calibre ball available in white and a unique, raw, unpainted finish – the R version.

At the heart of this four-piece ball lies an advanced V-COR core composition, which magnifies energy for optimum velocity and greater distance.

The urethane cover features a seamless 362-dimple pattern, which is designed to smooth airflow around the ball for a lower flight trajectory.

The Staff Model delivers maximum distance, a high-level of spin and exceptional control. The unpainted R model then leaves absolutely nothing to chance on the aerodynamic front, with not even the tiniest of inconsistencies in any paint finish to potentially affect performance.

Mizuno RB Tour golf ball

+ The unique C-Dimple design promotes superior performance in the wind

+ Will work well for those who hit down on the ball a little more

– Relative lack of tour presence for a premium-priced ball

The Mizuno RB Tour and RB Tour X balls both feature the brand’s new drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C-Dimple). These help to keep fast-flowing air close to the ball’s surface for improved performance.

This is particularly noticeable on iron shots where reduced drag generates a more penetrating flight and extra carry distance. A high-traction urethane cover then comes in handy around the greens.

The RB Tour offers low driver spin and will suit more downward attack angles – those who tend to hit down on the ball a little more.

Mizuno RB Tour X golf ball

+ The unique C-Dimple design promotes superior performance in the wind

+ Will work well for those who hit up on the ball a little more

– Relative lack of tour presence for a premium-priced ball

The RB Tour X also features Mizuno’s new drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C-Dimple) to keep fast-flowing air close to the ball’s surface for improved performance.

On iron shots in particular, this can help reduce drag and deliver a more penetrating flight and extra carry distance.

The RB Tour X offers mid/low driver spin for flat-to-upward attack angles.

Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball

+ Designed to reduce driver sidespin for longer, straighter drives

+ REACTIV urethane generates extra wedge spin and control

– Maximum performance benefits only for 105+mph swing speeds

The Tour B X is the Bridgestone ball used by 2020 ‘man of the moment’, Bryson DeChambeau. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that it is the longer of the two Bridgestone balls targeted at the fastest swingers.

REACTIV is a smart urethane cover that reacts differently depending on the force of the impact. It provides shock-absorbing properties for improved wedge spin and control, while being highly resilient on high-impact drives for more power and distance.

Bridgestone’s Gradational Compression core boosts both distance and forgiveness via higher initial ball speeds and reduced sidespin, particularly with the driver.

Honma Future XX golf ball

+ Six-piece construction optimises all-round performance

+ Inner layers are cleverly engineered to assist golfers of varying swing speeds

– The promised towering ball flight may not suit all golfers

Honma’s best premium golf balls in the current range are the Future XX. The ball boasts an incredible six-piece design engineered to provide more distance and short-game spin than any previous Honma ball.

The first three layers incorporate a highly resilient core – suitable for varying swing speeds – a soft second layer and a slightly firmer third layer. This combo encourages high levels of energy that translate into faster ball speeds and more distance.

The fourth and fifth layers become gradually firmer for consistent spin. The soft urethane cover then completes the package by offering high levels of short-game spin and improved feel.

Vice Pro golf ball

+ A very good value premium ball option

+ Extra-thin urethane cover for feel and short-game spin

– Those with slower or very fast swings won’t get the most out of the Pro model

Both Vice Pro models feature a High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for higher ball speed and more driver distance.

The three-piece Pro model features 318 large dimples for a stable trajectory and is suitable for moderate-to-high swing speeds.

Vice’s ‘stick to the green’ (S2TG) technology promises excellent levels of control in both models.

Vice Pro Plus golf ball

+ Lower launch than the Pro model for a penetrating trajectory

+ Extra-thin urethane cover for feel and short-game spin

– Only suitable for golfers with 110+mph swing speeds

Both Vice Pro models feature a High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for higher ball speed and more driver distance.

The four-piece Pro Plus features two mantle layers, whose elastic properties reduce driver spin and increase carry distance. It launches lower than the Pro model to give faster swingers a more penetrating flight.

Vice’s ‘stick to the green’ (S2TG) technology promises excellent levels of control in both models.

Vice are not as well known as some other golf ball brands so to get fully informed on the current range have a read of our best Vice golf balls guide.

Vice Golf Pro Plus Balls Review

Best Premium Golf Balls From 2020

Titleist Pro V1 golf ball

+ Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball

+ Designed to offer total performance for all types of golfer

– Unwavering demand makes bargain prices harder to track down

The latest Pro V1 has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to the previous version.

This has been achieved by a reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core and a mid casing layer that is now 14 per cent thicker. The latest Pro V1’s cast urethane cover, however, is 17 per cent thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising the Pro V1’s renowned soft feel and greenside controllability.

The Pro V1 flies slightly lower than the Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory.

Titleist Pro V1 Ball Review

Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

+ Firmer feel matches better with softer-feeling putters

+ Offers a higher, low-spinning trajectory than the Pro V1

– The slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1 may not be right for some golfers

Like the Pro V1, the latest Pro V1x has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to its predecessor.

Again, there’s that reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core at the heart of the ball, with the casing layer directly beneath the cover now 11% thicker. As with the Pro V1 model, the cast urethane cover is now 17% thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising on soft feel and greenside control.

The Pro V1x model is ideal for those seeking tour-level, all-round performance with a slightly firmer feel and higher flight than the Pro V1.

Additionally if you are a fan of Titleist, take a look at our guide on the best Titleist golf balls too.

Titleist Pro V1x Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5 golf ball

+ Complex five-piece design for optimal performance

+ Very soft feel brings greater scope for workability than the TP5x

– Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

Both TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x balls feature a five-piece design boasting a new woven-in ‘high-flex’ material called HFM. HFM improves energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Then there’s a new Tri-Fast core featuring an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. The result is more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5 has a softer feel, launches lower on iron shots and spins more compared to the TP5x, especially on wedge shots. As a result of its softer feel, it will also prove more workable than the TP5x.

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5x golf ball

+ Impressive driver ball speeds and low spin

+ Engineered for a higher launch and more piercing ball flight

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

Another model that we included in our best TaylorMade golf balls guide, TaylorMade’s TP5x balls share the TP5’s same essential five-piece design, with the new woven-in ‘high-flex’ HFM material improving energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Again, there’s the new Tri-Fast core with an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials to generate more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5x can create faster ball speeds than the TP5 in the right hands, and delivers a higher, more piercing ball flight. It will feel a little firmer though, and won’t spin quite as much as the TP5 on wedge shots.

Srixon Z-Star golf ball

+ Spin Skin coating improves short-game spin

+ New Slide-Ring (SeRM) cover material is more scuff- and scratch-resistant

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The 6th-generation Srixon Z-Star balls are the first to use the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in the cover. This helps the ball restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, while absorbing impact vibrations better.

This unique SeRM blends into a Spin Skin coating to improve not only driver distance but also feel and spin.

The new FastLayer Core is soft in the centre, becoming gradually firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and maximum distance for faster swingers. The Z-Star has a 90 compression – slightly softer than the Z-Star XV model.

Available in pure white or tour yellow.

Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball

+ New Slide-Ring (SeRM) cover material is more scuff- and scratch-resistant

+ Four-piece construction for complete tour performance from tee to green

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The Z-Star XV also uses the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in its cover. As well as helping the ball restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, it also absorbs impact vibrations better and makes the ball less susceptible to damage.

This unique SeRM is blended into the Spin Skin coating to improve short-game spin performance without compromising distance.

The new FastLayer Core becomes firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and maximum distance for faster swingers. The Z-Star XV has a 102 compression – slightly firmer than the Z-Star model.

Available in pure white or tour yellow.

