The latest golf ball model to be released into the mid-priced urethane-covered market comes from TaylorMade and the Tour Response 2022. The simple idea is to take some of the technologies found in the Tour-level TP5 and TP5x ball and add them to a design aimed at regular golfers at an affordable price.

We wanted to find out what to expect from the performance so we tested the Tour Response 2022 up against golf balls from a range of other brands on a launch monitor and on the golf course to see how they stack up. Our video review reveals what you can expect from the performance.

TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 Golf Ball Review

The first thing to talk about is the price. The Tour Response 2022 comes in with a recommended retail price of £39.99 so whilst it may undercut many Tour-played models, it’s hardly a budget alternative. At this price, we would still expect a very good all-round performer.

We started our testing by hitting some 50-yard pitch shots on a SkyTrak launch monitor. Interestingly, the spin rate of 5574 rpm was around 500 rpm less than the original Tour Response that it replaces. The spin control was similar to the Wilson Triad golf ball (another mid-priced urethane-covered option). On the golf course, we felt this translated into impressive short game control and was similar to what we’d expect from some of the best golf balls on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

It was during our 7-iron testing that we started to notice a jump in ball speed versus the previous generation. The Tour Response 2022 was 3 mph faster and offered around 300 rpm less spin. This translated into five extra yards of carry from a flight that was also a fraction higher. The new version of the ball has the same dimple pattern as the brand’s TP5 and TP5x and we thought the flight was strong throughout the long game.

It was a similar story off the tee. The Tour Response 2022 was faster off the face by about 3 mph versus the previous generation with a fraction less spin. This created six extra carry yards and seven additional yards in total. It was also a little faster and longer than the Wilson Triad ball - we carried the TaylorMade nine yards further.

At this point it is important to say that with a relatively low, 70-compression core I was concerned that at my driver clubhead speed (around 112mph), I would suffer a noticeable drop-off in distance versus the type of premium ball - like the Titleist Pro V1x - that I usually play… But I was pleasantly surprised.

Neil took the yellow version of the Tour Response 2022 golf ball onto the course to test (Image credit: Future)

During my on course testing there was a slight drop-off in distance in comparison to what I’d expect from one of the best premium golf balls that’s tailored to my game but it wasn’t huge. For anyone looking for a mid-priced urethane-covered ball, we think this aspect of the TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 makes it a very appealing option.

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe

This Tour Response is also available in a unique ‘Stripe’ option. It features a lime green and grey coloured band that wraps around the ball. This bold look might not be for everyone but we loved it as a striking alternative from TaylorMade. It creates a very clear alignment aid off the tee and on the green. When you putt, the stripe clearly shows how effectively the ball is rolling end-over-end. As you can see, it is also available in the same yellow finish that you'll find in the brand's TP5 and TP5x balls.

The last thing to talk about is the feel and as you might expect it offers a lovely soft touch off the putter face. Interestingly, it was noticeably firmer than the 50-compression, Ionomer-covered TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball. But we felt it struck a good balance that we think most golfers will enjoy using year-round.

(Image credit: Future)

All in all, TaylorMade has made some impressive improvements in the new Tour Response that makes it one of the best mid price golf balls on the market right now. The long game performance in particular has been taken up a notch. For a relatively low-compression ball, we were impressed by the strength of the flight and the overall distance. When you couple that with the spin control offered by the cast urethane-cover, you have a solid all rounder that provides regular golfers with a good value for money alternative.