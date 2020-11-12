Here we have put together a list of some of our favourite women's golf bags.

Best Women's Golf Bags

When women step out on the course, they want one of the best golf bags for them - it's like an extension of their handbag. It must be a comfortable companion in a style and colour that suits them and with the potential to organise equipment so they know exactly where everything is for quick access.

If you carry your clubs then the weight of the bag and how comfortably it sits on your back is an important consideration, whereas a cart bag must be easy to lift and fit securely on your trolley without any twisting.

Women might want to chop and change between seasons and some bags are dual purpose, designed to carry or use on a trolley. As such we recommend also checking out our posts on the best lightweight golf bags and the best golf trolley bags.

You should also consider the ease of accessibility to your clubs and whether the amount of storage is sufficient. The good news is that many of the latest bags have waterproof features to protect your gear from wet weather and come with a matching rain hood as standard. Below are some of the best women's golf bags on the market.

Available in six standout colourways and weighing in at just 4.5lbs, this stand bag is true to its name. It is designed so that golfers can carry their clubs in comfort with quick release shoulder straps and a COOLFlow foam hip pad.

The bag’s 5-way top has full-length dividers to keep clubs secure, the grab handle makes for easy transportation, and the EASYFlex base allows exceptional stability when the legs are activated.

It has no fewer than 8 pockets including an oversized apparel pocket, one that fits a large bottle, another for valuables, and a customisable ball pocket. The Cobra Ultralight is such a good model for both men and women, that it is also one of our selections of the best golf stand bags on sale right now.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £139

Read our full Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag review

The K1-LO stand bag is one of the lightest carry bags on the market due to the carbon fibre construction that allows weight to be stripped back so that golfers can benefit from an impressive light load.

Comfort is key and the K1-LO is designed with high-density foam shoulder straps and the dual system means that you can distribute weight evenly across your shoulders.

The top of the bag has a four-way divider and with five pockets there is ample space for necessary golfing accessories. It also features a water bottle pouch, a handy Velcro patch for a golf glove and a matching rain hood.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £189

Read our full Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag review

The bold-looking Chev Org 14 cart bag is designed to keep golfers organised, as it has plenty of storage options and the 14-way top with padded dividers provide protection and easy-access to every club in the bag.

The putter well features a TPE insert to protect the shaft and the top divider is flatter to allow wedges to sit flush rather than hang down.

With accessibility in mind, when this highly durable bag sits on a trolley, all 11 pockets are front facing and these include 2 full-length apparel pockets, a water resistant velour-lined valuables pocket, a large cooler pocket and a moulded rangefinder pocket.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $259.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £169.95

Read our full Callaway Chev Org 14 Cart Bag review

OGIO did not want to take a men’s bag and make it pink, so they have built this cart bag specifically for women in two modern and fashionable prints.

Clubs can be accessed easily via the 14-way top and there is room for everything in a total of 15 pockets (8 of these are zippered). It is easy to transport using the two integrated handles and the adjustable single shoulder strap.

This female-friendly bag has a soft-lined valuables pocket with a hidden ring pocket, a marker holder, tee holder, Velcro glove patch and a quick-access pocket with a magnetic closure.

We like it so much we also included it in our comprehensive best Ogio golf bags guide.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £199.95

Read our full OGIO Women’s XIX Cart Bag review

Big Max Dri Lite Sport Bag

At just 2.3kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market.

It is colourful and stylish with the protection of BIG MAX’s water resistant Dri Lite technology that keeps your gear completely dry on all but the very wettest of days.

A 14-way full-length divider top and a dedicated putter well allow easy access to all your clubs. There are 9 spacious pockets, there is even one for your battery, along with an umbrella and glove holder. This practical bag comes in 7 attractive colour combinations and is ideal for year-round use.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £179.99

Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Sport Bag review

Motocaddy HydroFLEX Bag

Motocaddy HydroFLEX Bag

For women that want the best of both worlds in a bag, one that can be carried or used on a trolley, then the HydroFlex is a great option and one of the best golf stand bags on the market.

It is unbelievably lightweight at a mere 2.2kg and made in a waterproof fabric with thermo sealed and heat-welded seams to protect gear from the elements.

Five full-length dividers keep clubs adequately organised and with 5 pockets, there is ample room for golfing accessories, as well as a beverage pouch and internal umbrella sleeve.

A quick-release four-point fully adjustable carry strap provides ultimate comfort when carrying, or a trolley can take the strain thanks to the compatible Easilock base system.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £186.84

Read our full Motocaddy HydroFLEX Bag review

Designed specifically for women in an elegant and feminine pattern, the Diva cart bag is made in a durable fabric with reinforced potential ‘wear’ areas and has an array of features that contribute to a stress-free round.

A 15-way top with individual dividers including a dedicated putter compartment makes it easy to organise and access your clubs, and it is simple to transport due to the integrated grab handles.

There are no fewer than 15 forward facing pockets including one for a rangefinder so it is always close at hand, a waterproof valuables pocket, plus two full-length pockets for extra clothes.

PowaKaddy Premium Tech Cart Bag

The Premium Tech weighs in at 2.9kg, it has a modern feel in four colour combinations and is designed to provide golfers with all the organisation and storage they need in a golf bag.

An easy lift 3 handle divider top incorporates a large integrated putter compartment, whilst the 14-way divider organiser provides each club with a protective place.

There are 13 spacious pockets all conveniently positioned for quick access to golfing essentials. These include a water-resistant valuables pocket, insulated cooler pocket, apparel pockets, and multiple accessory pockets. The front bottom pocket can even be unzipped off for customisation.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £199

Read our full PowaKaddy Premium Tech Cart Bag review

Ping Traverse Cart Bag

Strong yet lightweight at approximately 6lbs, the Traverse is a stylish, slim and maneuverable cart bag that comes in eight eye-catching colourways, including garnet/heather grey that matches the colour scheme of PING’s G Le2 range of women’s clubs.

Clubs are safeguarded in the padded and roomy 14-way top, which also has a convenient and clever cart-strap pass thru that keeps your bag secured to a trolley without blocking access to any of the 13 pockets that offer plenty of storage space. This includes two large apparel pockets, a gusseted zippered ball pocket, and another useful pocket for your rangefinder.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $214.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £139

Read our full Ping Traverse Cart Bag review

TaylorMade Women's Flex Tech Lite Stand Bag

FlexTech refers to TaylorMade’s patented stand that ensures no club crowding or sticking with a smooth release, collapsible base system, and this also allows the legs to stand sturdily on all types of terrain.

Women can organise their clubs in the 4-way top that has full-length dividers and there is room to spare for clothing and accessories in 8 pockets, all of which are easy to access while walking.

It offers all-round comfort as it is lightweight at just over 4lbs and provides a custom-fit thanks to the self-adjusting strap that keeps the bag stable on your back. Unquestionably it is one of the best TaylorMade golf bags out right now.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £139.99

Read our full TaylorMade Women’s Flex Tech Lite Stand Bag review

Honma Camo Mole Cart Bag

This is a lightweight option from the Honma bag range, weighing in at 2.9kg. It is made with a premium synthetic leather fabric in a striking camouflage mole pattern, and it comes in a choice of four, head-turning colourways.

The 5-way top has two full-length dividers and these along with the cuff are nicely padded so clubs are protected and can be organised effectively. It has 8 pockets for storing clothing and accessories, plus placements for an umbrella and towel.

An integrated lift handle makes the bag easy to manoeuvre and a detachable single padded strap means that golfers have the option of carrying.

Read our full Honma Camo Mole Cart Bag review

