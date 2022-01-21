Best Golf Apps For Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearable tech devices in the world. One of the best ways to use your Apple Watch out on course is through the use of a great golf app. Whether it's automatic shot tracking or to give you GPS yardages, there are loads of ways to use your Apple Watch to its fullest on the golf course.

You can also check out of guide on the best golf apps for iPhone if you don't have an Apple Watch, which also features some of the best golf games you can enjoy.

The best golf apps for Apple Watch are no use if you don't have an Apple Watch in the first place! This is the latest Apple Watch series and, according to a vast majority of online reviews, the best Apple Watch yet.

It's not a major upgrade over the Apple Watch 6 in terms of features, but it does have a larger display in new Apple Watch 7 sizes. For the first time, the Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm versions, complementing the large screen. The large screen makes for using the best golf apps a really pleasant experience.

The best golf apps for Apple Watch are no use if you don't have an Apple Watch in the first place! This is the latest Apple Watch series and, according to a vast majority of online reviews, the best Apple Watch yet.

It’s not a major upgrade over the Apple Watch 6 in terms of features, but it does have a larger display in new Apple Watch 7 sizes. For the first time, the Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm versions, complementing the large screen. The large screen makes for using the best golf apps a really pleasant experience.

Arccos Caddie App Specifications Price: Free In-App Purchases Available?: No

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, the Arccos Caddie app syncs with Arccos Caddie sensors to automatically track your shots while delivering Smart Distance club averages and game insights. The system also includes an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder and caddie advice for any hole on earth to help golfers of all skill levels make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

You'll need a set of Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors to use this app, but once they are paired up you should quickly see how much A. I. and data can help you work on your golf game and see where you can improve.

Using this app on your Apple Watch is a breeze and the watch will automatically detect each shot. It will then also display a front, middle and back yardage to the green ahead as well as suggest which club you should hit for you next shot.

VPAR App Specifications Cost: Free In-App Purchases Available?: Yes

VPar is the go-to app for live scoring, GPS for 30,000 courses, stat tracking and challenges. The app allows you to set up live leaderboards and tournaments with your friends, a brilliant feature that can enhance your weekly roll-up or society and, in this day and age, is a great solution from having to handle and swap a scorecard.

On Apple Watch, this app displays accurate front, middle and back yardages as well as the ability to log your score from the convenience of your watch. It also allows you to track your stats like driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts to help you gauge what part of your game needs improving.

This is the must app for any day out with a group of friends. We liked it so much we also added it to our list of the best golf GPS apps too.

TAG Heuer Golf App Specifications Cost: Free In-App Purchases Available?: Yes

This tracks your rounds and offers you the chance to get a 3d flyover of the thousands of courses available. It’s easy to use and you can get yardages to the green and any trouble as well as real-time club recommendations.

You can also get definitive feedback on your shot distances so when you crunch a drive you can quickly work out exactly how far you’ve just hit it. So, when you get a carry two holes later, you’ll have a very good idea of how far the driver is travelling. Should you update to the premium you can enjoy on-device scoring, and keep the scores of four of your golfing pals and look after all the Stableford scores.

Hole 19 Golf GPS & Scorecard App Specifications Cost: Free In-App Purchases Available?: Yes

All your scores in one place and a great all-round addition to your golfing gadgets. This looks after score keeping, yardages, stats and checking out courses in advance and it will cost you nothing. The furthest most of us get after a round is to make a note of how many putts we take - now it’s all there in front of us to know where the real good and bad bits of our game are.

On Apple Watch, Hole 19 provides clear and accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of the green as well as allow you to score and measure how far each of your shots goes.

Golfshot: Golf GPS + AR App Specifications Cost: $99.99 In-App Purchases Available?: Yes

The Golfshot app now features a one off purchase price to use all its features, rather than the Lite and Pro version that was previously available.

Golfshot brings to you Auto Shot Tracking with Apple Watch. The app automatically tracks every shot you take that features a more seamless experience complete with flyover review of each hole.

Get the most comprehensive and powerful set of GPS features to play your best golf while managing your game all in one place. Enjoy real-time distances to the green, hazards and targets on over 40,000 courses worldwide along with rich scoring and shot tracking, detailed statistics, entire course flyover previews and club recommendations.

In-app purchases include monthly subscriptions to lessons and other great golf content to help further your game.

For more golf equipment related to GPS, be sure to have a read of our best golf GPS guide.

