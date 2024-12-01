Cyber Monday Is Tomorrow, But Here Are 25 Early Golf Deals I Recommend...
Get a head start on Cyber Monday with these 25 amazing deals currently live ahead of the last shopping event before Christmas.
With Black Friday done and dusted, it means Cyber Monday is not far away and, therefore, I feel it is my duty to say that this is the last shopping event before Christmas... Consequently, if you need to get the golfer in your life a gift, now is the time to do it!
Usually, we see a lot of different retailers and brands come up with sales for Cyber Monday and 2024 is the same, with there being hundreds of early deals out there. Therefore, I thought it best to find some of my absolute favorite products and let you know about them. (I have also collated some of my favorite sales below as well, whilst I also want to shout about our Cyber Monday golf deals live report which is finding you the best deals as we speak).
Now, I also want to make very clear that, at Golf Monthly, we only write about products we have had in our hands and tested ourselves. Whether that be me, or a member of our experienced gear testing team. This is so we can actually give you honest advice on which products, and deals, are good. So, on that note, let's get to the top sales, and then the 25 products I have picked out, shall we? Happy shopping!
Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon: Big savings on wide range of golf equipment
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 51% off on all golf equipment
- Costco: Become a member for $65 a year (plus $45 shop card)
- ESPN+: 12 months of ESPN+ for the price of 9
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 70% off select products
- Callaway: Great offers available on clubs, golf balls
- TaylorMade: Discounts on Qi10, Stealth 2 and more
- Garmin: Shop the holiday sale
- adidas: Buy 2, get 30% off with exclusive code
- Rock Bottom Golf: 25% clearance sale
- Nike: Up to 34% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
Club deals
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
This driver is packed with technology and customization options. It performs too. In testing, we found it was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market. The peak ball trajectory was ideal for the given loft and the carry was exceptional. Personally, I think this is a bargain for any golfer searching for maximum forgiveness.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $399.98
If you're a low-spin, high-speed player then this driver is for you. In testing, we particularly enjoyed its solid feel and penetrating ball flight, with the compact head and sleek aesthetic looking awesome too! What's more, with 27% off a driver that came out in 2024, it's not to be ignored.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver Review
Titleist T300 2021 Irons | $200 off at Carl's GolfLand
Was $999.99 Now $799.99
This is a fantastic deal for mid-to-high handicappers who are looking to upgrade their set. In testing, we found the T300 made approach shots easier both through extra distance but also added control of direction. The strong flight cuts through the wind with ease and we loved the explosive feel off the face.
Read our full 2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review
TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge | 22% off at TaylorMade
Was $179.99 Now $139.99
This is a remarkably versatile club. In testing, the wedge delivered high levels of spin control and plenty of versatility from the four-way cambered sole. The copper finish also looks outstanding and it is actually on offer with $40 off at TaylorMade's website right now.
Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Review
Cleveland HB Soft Milled #10.5C Putter | 25% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $149.98
In testing, we found this putter delivered consistent speed on off-center hits and provided excellent feel in a center-shaft design too. It's competitively price and, right now, you can grab a chunky 25% off.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Milled Putter review
Shoe deals
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $189.95 Now $99.95
This is one of our favorite spiked golf shoes. It's an incredibly well-rounded shoe offering superb stability and excellent comfort, thanks to the molded midsole. Aesthetically, it has a sleek and stylish looking aesthetic, and it's also worn by Bryson DeChambeau!
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Were $159.99 Now $127.99
The third generation of the Codechaos 25 has fantastic outsole grip, superb comfort and an awesome aesthetic. We think this is a fantastic spikeless golf shoe available now for a great price. There are several sizes and colors to choose from as well.
Read our full Adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoe review
Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe | 68% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $160 Now $51.99
Offering all round grip and ankle support, the Puma Proadapt Alphacat is a solid spikeless shoe that combines a fashion-forward design with a practical and comfortable fit. We'd recommend getting these half a size bigger than you normally would, and there is a monstrous 68% saving on them sweetening the deal.
Read our full Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoes | 19% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $209.95 Now $169.95
With an innovative new spikeless traction system, the 2024 Pro/SLX is, arguably, the most comfortable golf shoe in the Pro/SL franchise, with the premium, athletic looks making it an excellent all-rounder! Right now, there is a modest 19% off at the moment.
Read our full FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG Shoe | 21% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $190 Now $149.98
Updated to deliver game-changing comfort and performance, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Zoom looks great and offers excellent stability and traction. This model is the US Open special edition version, which just looks awesome.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Tech deals
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 23% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $306.85
The V6 is the latest rangefinder for Bushnell and we were very impressed with it in testing. It's easy to use with bright, clear optics, as well as seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. It is one of the best golf rangefinders in the business and the 23% saving is fantastic to see.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder review
Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder | 34% off at Amazon
Was $299.95 Now $196.95
Nikon has a reputation for creating some of the best cameras available on the market and, recently, they've used their high-end optics in the golf rangefinder market. The result is a lightweight, simple and fuss-free rangefinder. Grab yours now for a great price.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder Review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $249.98 Now $212.47
This piece of tech is game-changer—the Rapsodo literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor. It provides you with a wide range of stats like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor and more, and this is actually the lowest price we have ever seen this product as well.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50 off at Garmin
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
Garmin products are known for their accuracy and this is fantastic deal on a helpful companion to have while you're out on the links. It's simple, lightweight and dead-easy to use. Plus, it looks cool too!
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 36% off at Amazon
Was $359.99 Now $229
If you have an android phone, you should definitely consider this Galaxy5 Pro watch. It's packed full of features along with all the other benefits of a smart watch. Right now, the white colorway is available for a huge 36% discount.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review
Ball deals
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | $5 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
The Chrome Soft offers good spin and excellent control. In testing, it kept up with Titleist Pro V1 and, as you'd expect, it provides an extremely soft feel. The $5 is modest admittedly but, with golf balls, every little percentage off matters.
Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Were $49.99 Now $39.99
The Bridgestone's 2022 Tour B RXS performed exceptionally well in our testing a while ago. It impresses in the long game and around the greens, and it’s simply exceptional in the wind. Right now you can get a dozen for under $40.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Why not stock up on golf balls over winter? You can grab two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That is a good saving indeed and is ideal for those golfers who want more distance off the tee, but want to stock up for 2025 golf.
Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99
The Titleist AVX golf ball is an improvement on the previous version as it does offer a little more control around the green from the premium cover. It is ideal for those who prefer soft feel from a low spinning ball.
Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
The RB Tour from Mizuno provides a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens. The fact you can get a ball of this level at less than $35 is amazing to see.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
Bag deals
Titleist Players 4 Plus Stand Bag | 37% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $299.99 Now $189.95
A premium stand bag with plenty of storage. It'll keep your kit safe and dry in light rain and it's exceptionally lightweight for easy carrying. The current deal on Rock Bottom Golf is 37% off and there are several colors to choose from as well.
Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag | 21% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $265 Now $209.95
One of the best golf bags available on the market is available for 21% off! It's stylish, versatile, robust and comes in multiple colorways too. An ideal Christmas gift for the golfer in your life.
Read our full Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag review here
Big Max Dri Lite Feather Bag | $60 off at Big Max
Was $209 Now $149
An all round fashionable stand bag that's extremely lightweight yet still provides ample protection from adversarial weather conditions. There's good storage for clubs, accompaniments and even beverages, which can be stored in the cooler pocket too.
Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Feather Stand Bag Review
Ping G Le3 Traverse Cart Bag | 26% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $269.99 Now $199.97
Ping has come up trumps with the colorway of this cart bag, as it looks very fresh and stylish. Made in a highly durable fabric and with pockets galore to house everything you might need, it currently has 26% off.
Read our full Ping Ladies G Le3 Traverse Cart Bag Review
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 37% off at Amazon
Was $109.95 Now $69.62
Need a cost-effective travel cover that's easy to use? The T-660 might just be for you. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
