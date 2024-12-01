Cyber Monday Is Tomorrow, But Here Are 25 Early Golf Deals I Recommend...

With Black Friday done and dusted, it means Cyber Monday is not far away and, therefore, I feel it is my duty to say that this is the last shopping event before Christmas... Consequently, if you need to get the golfer in your life a gift, now is the time to do it!

Usually, we see a lot of different retailers and brands come up with sales for Cyber Monday and 2024 is the same, with there being hundreds of early deals out there. Therefore, I thought it best to find some of my absolute favorite products and let you know about them. (I have also collated some of my favorite sales below as well, whilst I also want to shout about our Cyber Monday golf deals live report which is finding you the best deals as we speak).

Now, I also want to make very clear that, at Golf Monthly, we only write about products we have had in our hands and tested ourselves. Whether that be me, or a member of our experienced gear testing team. This is so we can actually give you honest advice on which products, and deals, are good. So, on that note, let's get to the top sales, and then the 25 products I have picked out, shall we? Happy shopping!

Cyber Monday sales

Club deals

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 This driver is packed with technology and customization options. It performs too. In testing, we found it was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market. The peak ball trajectory was ideal for the given loft and the carry was exceptional. Personally, I think this is a bargain for any golfer searching for maximum forgiveness. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver | 27% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98 If you're a low-spin, high-speed player then this driver is for you. In testing, we particularly enjoyed its solid feel and penetrating ball flight, with the compact head and sleek aesthetic looking awesome too! What's more, with 27% off a driver that came out in 2024, it's not to be ignored. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed LS Driver Review

Titleist T300 2021 Irons | $200 off at Carl's GolfLand

Was $999.99 Now $799.99 This is a fantastic deal for mid-to-high handicappers who are looking to upgrade their set. In testing, we found the T300 made approach shots easier both through extra distance but also added control of direction. The strong flight cuts through the wind with ease and we loved the explosive feel off the face. Read our full 2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review

TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge | 22% off at TaylorMade

Was $179.99 Now $139.99 This is a remarkably versatile club. In testing, the wedge delivered high levels of spin control and plenty of versatility from the four-way cambered sole. The copper finish also looks outstanding and it is actually on offer with $40 off at TaylorMade's website right now. Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Review

Shoe deals

adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Were $159.99 Now $127.99 The third generation of the Codechaos 25 has fantastic outsole grip, superb comfort and an awesome aesthetic. We think this is a fantastic spikeless golf shoe available now for a great price. There are several sizes and colors to choose from as well. Read our full Adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoe review

Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe | 68% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $160 Now $51.99 Offering all round grip and ankle support, the Puma Proadapt Alphacat is a solid spikeless shoe that combines a fashion-forward design with a practical and comfortable fit. We'd recommend getting these half a size bigger than you normally would, and there is a monstrous 68% saving on them sweetening the deal. Read our full Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe Review

Tech deals

Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder | 34% off at Amazon

Was $299.95 Now $196.95 Nikon has a reputation for creating some of the best cameras available on the market and, recently, they've used their high-end optics in the golf rangefinder market. The result is a lightweight, simple and fuss-free rangefinder. Grab yours now for a great price. Read our full Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder Review

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon

Was $249.98 Now $212.47 This piece of tech is game-changer—the Rapsodo literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor. It provides you with a wide range of stats like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor and more, and this is actually the lowest price we have ever seen this product as well. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50 off at Garmin

Was $199.99 Now $149.99 Garmin products are known for their accuracy and this is fantastic deal on a helpful companion to have while you're out on the links. It's simple, lightweight and dead-easy to use. Plus, it looks cool too! Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 36% off at Amazon

Was $359.99 Now $229 If you have an android phone, you should definitely consider this Galaxy5 Pro watch. It's packed full of features along with all the other benefits of a smart watch. Right now, the white colorway is available for a huge 36% discount. Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review

Ball deals

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | $5 off at Carl's Golfland

Was $54.99 Now $49.99 The Chrome Soft offers good spin and excellent control. In testing, it kept up with Titleist Pro V1 and, as you'd expect, it provides an extremely soft feel. The $5 is modest admittedly but, with golf balls, every little percentage off matters. Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review

Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Were $49.99 Now $39.99 The Bridgestone's 2022 Tour B RXS performed exceptionally well in our testing a while ago. It impresses in the long game and around the greens, and it’s simply exceptional in the wind. Right now you can get a dozen for under $40. Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review

Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore Why not stock up on golf balls over winter? You can grab two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That is a good saving indeed and is ideal for those golfers who want more distance off the tee, but want to stock up for 2025 golf. Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review

Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $54.99 Now $44.99 The Titleist AVX golf ball is an improvement on the previous version as it does offer a little more control around the green from the premium cover. It is ideal for those who prefer soft feel from a low spinning ball. Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 The RB Tour from Mizuno provides a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens. The fact you can get a ball of this level at less than $35 is amazing to see. Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review

Bag deals

Titleist Players 4 Plus Stand Bag | 37% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.99 Now $189.95 A premium stand bag with plenty of storage. It'll keep your kit safe and dry in light rain and it's exceptionally lightweight for easy carrying. The current deal on Rock Bottom Golf is 37% off and there are several colors to choose from as well.