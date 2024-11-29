'It Looks So Much Better In Person' - I Got My Hands On Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Apparel And It's Now 25% Off This Black Friday

Sun Day Red may be the most sought-after and exclusive golf apparel in the world. It's taken a while for the buzz to crescendo since we first saw it in February this year. Reviews on the new were mixed when Tiger Woods' new brand emerged on social media, but I think everyone's beginning to get used to the new look now and is intrigued by the high-end fashion/golf brand. If you've been questioning whether to pull the trigger and click that order button, now is the time as selected pieces on the site are now 20% off this Black Friday.

Shopping online for golf apparel can often be challenging when you don't quite know the sizing. Considering Sun Day Red merchandise is only available online (or in-store if you're lucky enough to visit the TaylorMade Kingdom in Carlsbad or Pebble Beach) I can understand if you've been hesitant about making a purchase. There's nothing worse than ordering some clothing and being excited about its arrival, only for the quality you expected when it eventually rocks up on your doorstep.

Sam De'Ath in the Sun Day Red hoodie. Unfortunately, this piece isn't on sale this Black Friday. (Image credit: Future)

However, on a recent trip to California, I got my hands on one of the Sun Day Red hoodies and it's quickly become one of my favorite pieces I've ever owned. After getting some hands-on time with the product, I can categorically say that Sun Day Red clothing is some of the highest quality garments I have ever felt and tried on, and the steep prices are worth it for the quality. I'm wearing this hoodie while writing this and I'm making everyone in the Golf Monthly office jealous while doing so.

Unfortunately, the hoodie I opted for isn't in the Sun Day Red Black Friday sale, but here are four alternative Sun Day Red pieces that are in the sale that I saw in the store and think you'll love too.

Sun Day Red Fermi 15 T-Shirt | 25% off at Sun Day Red Store

Was $50 Now $37.50 Made from a soft Pima cotton fabric, this classic fitting T-shirt comes with the new Sun Day Red logo subtly colored, but very much front and centre on the design. It's an easy-to-wear tee for pretty much any off-course activity. This 25% off sale covers all five color options.

Sun Day Red 3D Knit Lightweight Hoodie | 25% off at Sun Day Red Store

Was $200 Now $150 This is a versatile hoodie built for on and off the golf course. For playing golf, the seamless design creates a perfect fit and finish for clean swings and distraction-free wear on the course. Off it, the subtle colors and design mean it'll blend in in any environment you choose to wear it in. Available in three colors: White, Black and Blue.

Sun Day Red Long Sleeve Dark Matter T-Shirt | 25% Off At Sun Day Red Store

Was $75 $56.25 We had to include something in Tiger's famous Sunday red, right? After all, that's what this new brand is named after. This long-sleeved T-shirt has a little more branding on it, with the tiger and 'SDR' print on both arms and 'Sun Day Red' subtly printed on the front. If you don't like the red, it's available in white and black, too.