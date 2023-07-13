Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
An all-time classic sneaker, but how did the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G perform for us on the golf course?
A stand-out casual spikeless golf shoe that any sneaker fan should have in their locker. The grip and comfort surprised us out of the box and, while it won't win any competitions for support, this is an ideal golf shoe for a casual round.
-
+
Stand out looks
-
+
Excellent comfort, particularly in the heel
-
+
On/off course wearability
-
-
Not as much support through the swing as other spikeless shoes
Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
From the more classic aesthetic of the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes worn by Rory McIlroy to the street-style sneaker of the Nike Air Max 90 G, the best Nike golf shoes come in all shapes and sizes. Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes.
Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all. I had never worn a pair of Jordan shoes before, and I was pleasantly surprised by the comfort on offer, particularly in the heel. After testing these for over a month, I never came off the course after 18 holes with aching feet or legs. This puts it right up there with some of the most comfortable shoes in its category in my opinion.
While the outsole has been adjusted to suit added grip on the golf course, it's still incredibly low profile. The adjustments on the outsole include a forefoot pivot circle, which offers extra traction on one of the most vital areas of the foot. I found no problems with my grip in dry and damp conditions. I certainly wouldn't wear these shoes in properly wet conditions, but the grip in damp morning conditions was impressive. For sure, there are spikeless golf shoes with more comprehensive outsoles than this, but up against its casual competitors like the Nike Air Max 270 G, Ecco Biom H4 and True Linkswear FS-01 golf shoes, it's on par.
The only place this shoe fell flat was in the support it offered my feet during the swing. With the silhouette being a like-for-like construction of the standard street sneaker, it's not built to take the loads that the feet experience during the golf swing. By no means was it a disaster, but I could certainly feel the shoe flexing a bit more than other spikeless golf shoes I've tested.
For sure, these shoes aren't anywhere near as supportive as performance spikeless golf shoes like the Payntr X 003 F or the FootJoy Pro SL, but that's not what they're designed to do. Despite the lack of medial support throughout the swing, I was impressed with how comfortable they were to walk in. Ultimately, these shoes exist to look really good on - and off - the golf course with the comfort I had while walking was an added bonus. With that in mind, these are brilliant casual spikeless golf shoes that I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing and will continue to do so for a long time to come.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
