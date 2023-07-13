Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review

From the more classic aesthetic of the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes worn by Rory McIlroy to the street-style sneaker of the Nike Air Max 90 G, the best Nike golf shoes come in all shapes and sizes. Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes.

Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all. I had never worn a pair of Jordan shoes before, and I was pleasantly surprised by the comfort on offer, particularly in the heel. After testing these for over a month, I never came off the course after 18 holes with aching feet or legs. This puts it right up there with some of the most comfortable shoes in its category in my opinion.

Image 1 of 2 The outsole is low profile so as you can't feel it when walking on harder surfaces (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

While the outsole has been adjusted to suit added grip on the golf course, it's still incredibly low profile. The adjustments on the outsole include a forefoot pivot circle, which offers extra traction on one of the most vital areas of the foot. I found no problems with my grip in dry and damp conditions. I certainly wouldn't wear these shoes in properly wet conditions, but the grip in damp morning conditions was impressive. For sure, there are spikeless golf shoes with more comprehensive outsoles than this, but up against its casual competitors like the Nike Air Max 270 G, Ecco Biom H4 and True Linkswear FS-01 golf shoes, it's on par.

The only place this shoe fell flat was in the support it offered my feet during the swing. With the silhouette being a like-for-like construction of the standard street sneaker, it's not built to take the loads that the feet experience during the golf swing. By no means was it a disaster, but I could certainly feel the shoe flexing a bit more than other spikeless golf shoes I've tested.

These shoes certainly look the part on the golf course. (Image credit: Future)

For sure, these shoes aren't anywhere near as supportive as performance spikeless golf shoes like the Payntr X 003 F or the FootJoy Pro SL, but that's not what they're designed to do. Despite the lack of medial support throughout the swing, I was impressed with how comfortable they were to walk in. Ultimately, these shoes exist to look really good on - and off - the golf course with the comfort I had while walking was an added bonus. With that in mind, these are brilliant casual spikeless golf shoes that I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing and will continue to do so for a long time to come.