75+ best Cyber Monday golf deals live - loads of deals already available at Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and more

Cyber Monday is officially here. Black Friday has been and gone for 2025 which means we have one more day of top deals before Christmas is basically upon us, which I must admit is a slightly scary sentence to type. Where has this year gone? But anyway, from my experience Cyber Monday golf deals are usually plentiful and as such I have created a dedicated Cyber Monday golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure. Or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.

There are plenty of deals in the golf tech sector with rangefinders, watches and launch monitors being popular categories, and I am very pleased to see that there is the return of the Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Box deal as well, of which you can find in the balls section below.

Deals Selected By Deals Selected By Sam Tremlett Senior E-commerce Editor I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.

My favorite deals

Save $50 adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $50 at Amazon A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Traderplus Training Grip: $9.99 at Amazon Strictly speaking this isn't a deal, but we have written about the training grip Scottie Scheffler uses before and it's just such a steal at 10 dollars I shout about it often! Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip

Clubs

Save $100 Strata Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

Save $100 Strata Women's Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.

Save $120 Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Callaway Elyte driver is a superb all-rounder that delivers a slightly lower spin profile than some competitors ‘standard’ models. That combined with impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel make this a very strong driver offering for 2025 that will suit a broad spectrum of players. Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review

Save $70 Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood: was $369.99 now $299.99 at Amazon What the Callaway Elyte fairway wood may lack in visual appeal it makes up for in performance. If you’re looking for a versatile, confidence-inspiring fairway wood that is long and accurate from the tee, fairway and even the rough, then this is a model to try. Right now you can get one for under $300 off which is nearly 20% off at the moment. Read our full Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood Review