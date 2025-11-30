Live
75+ best Cyber Monday golf deals live - loads of deals already available at Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and more
Cyber Monday is here and there are lots of deals carrying over from Black Friday in the golf sector, and I'll find them for you.
Cyber Monday is officially here. Black Friday has been and gone for 2025 which means we have one more day of top deals before Christmas is basically upon us, which I must admit is a slightly scary sentence to type. Where has this year gone? But anyway, from my experience Cyber Monday golf deals are usually plentiful and as such I have created a dedicated Cyber Monday golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure. Or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.
There are plenty of deals in the golf tech sector with rangefinders, watches and launch monitors being popular categories, and I am very pleased to see that there is the return of the Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Box deal as well, of which you can find in the balls section below.
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sale continues with hundreds of discounts
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, Srixon and TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: 100's of discounts in Black Friday sale
- Scottsdale Golf: Gigantic Black November sale now live
- Callaway: $100 discounts on Elyte equipment
- Callaway Preowned: Up to 30% off golf clubs
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
- Vessel: 20% off sitewide until December 1st
- PXG: $100 off Black Ops Drivers
- Carl's Golfland: Huge flash clearance sale
- Clubhouse Golf: Discounts on every category
My favorite deals
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Sam Burns, who has five victories on the circuit, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2025 PGA Tour season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. So he is the best putter on the Tour, and you can get his model of choice here, reduced by $50!
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can with this special holiday pack which features two dozen.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review
Strictly speaking this isn't a deal, but we have written about the training grip Scottie Scheffler uses before and it's just such a steal at 10 dollars I shout about it often!
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
Clubs
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.
The Callaway Elyte driver is a superb all-rounder that delivers a slightly lower spin profile than some competitors ‘standard’ models. That combined with impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel make this a very strong driver offering for 2025 that will suit a broad spectrum of players.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review
A brand new model in 2025, the Elyte X should be a serious consideration for players looking for masses of forgiveness and significant assistance getting the ball airborne. It also has a premium finish and a robust feel at impact as well.
Read our full Callaway Elyte X Driver Review
The DS-Adapt MAX-K is a really good entry in the high-MOI category of drivers and has been very popular because of its sheer playability and user-friendly characteristics. We were big fans in testing and you can get a model with as much as 22% off at the moment.
Read our full Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-K Driver Review
Receiving five stars out five in our review, the G430 LST is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It is a low spin model with a truly broad appeal.
Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review
The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 17% off.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
What the Callaway Elyte fairway wood may lack in visual appeal it makes up for in performance. If you’re looking for a versatile, confidence-inspiring fairway wood that is long and accurate from the tee, fairway and even the rough, then this is a model to try. Right now you can get one for under $300 off which is nearly 20% off at the moment.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood Review
Not only are the Elyte drivers and fairway woods on offer, but the hybrids are as well, such as the X model here. If you’re looking for more distance from a hybrid or an alternative club to use from the tee, the Callaway Elyte X hybrid is worth considering, especially because it has over 20% off right now.
Read our full Callaway Elyte X Hybrid Review