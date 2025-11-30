Jump to category:
Back To Top

Live

75+ best Cyber Monday golf deals live - loads of deals already available at Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and more

Cyber Monday is here and there are lots of deals carrying over from Black Friday in the golf sector, and I'll find them for you.

Sam Tremlett's avatar
By
last updated
Jump to category:

cyber monday golf deals live

(Image credit: Future)
Deals Selected By
Sam Tremlett headshot
Deals Selected By
Sam Tremlett

I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.

Quick Links

My favorite deals

adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe
Save $50
adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $50 at Amazon

A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.

Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
Odyssey Ai-One #7 S Putter
Save $50
Odyssey Ai-One #7 S Putter: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Golf Galaxy

Sam Burns, who has five victories on the circuit, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2025 PGA Tour season, gaining 0.983 strokes on the field. So he is the best putter on the Tour, and you can get his model of choice here, reduced by $50!

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Pack
Save $10
Titleist Pro V1 Holiday Pack: was $109.98 now $99.98 at Amazon

The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can with this special holiday pack which features two dozen.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Traderplus Training Grip
Traderplus Training Grip: $9.99 at Amazon

Strictly speaking this isn't a deal, but we have written about the training grip Scottie Scheffler uses before and it's just such a steal at 10 dollars I shout about it often!

Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip

View Deal

Clubs

Strata Golf Club Set
Save $100
Strata Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 20% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

View Deal
Strata Women's Golf Club Set
Save $100
Strata Women's Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

You can also get the women's complete club set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.

View Deal
Callaway Elyte Driver
Save $120
Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The Callaway Elyte driver is a superb all-rounder that delivers a slightly lower spin profile than some competitors ‘standard’ models. That combined with impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel make this a very strong driver offering for 2025 that will suit a broad spectrum of players.

Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review

View Deal
Callaway Elyte X Driver
Save $120
Callaway Elyte X Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

A brand new model in 2025, the Elyte X should be a serious consideration for players looking for masses of forgiveness and significant assistance getting the ball airborne. It also has a premium finish and a robust feel at impact as well.

Read our full Callaway Elyte X Driver Review

View Deal
Cobra DS-ADAPT Max-K Driver
Save $119.01
Cobra DS-ADAPT Max-K Driver: was $549 now $429.99 at Amazon

The DS-Adapt MAX-K is a really good entry in the high-MOI category of drivers and has been very popular because of its sheer playability and user-friendly characteristics. We were big fans in testing and you can get a model with as much as 22% off at the moment.

Read our full Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-K Driver Review

View Deal
Ping G430 LST Driver
Save $160.01
Ping G430 LST Driver: was $579.99 now $419.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Receiving five stars out five in our review, the G430 LST is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It is a low spin model with a truly broad appeal.

Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review 

View Deal
TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood
Save $50.01
TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood: was $299.99 now $249.98 at Amazon

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 17% off.

Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

View Deal
Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood
Save $70
Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood: was $369.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

What the Callaway Elyte fairway wood may lack in visual appeal it makes up for in performance. If you’re looking for a versatile, confidence-inspiring fairway wood that is long and accurate from the tee, fairway and even the rough, then this is a model to try. Right now you can get one for under $300 off which is nearly 20% off at the moment.

Read our full Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood Review

View Deal
Callaway Elyte X Hybrid
Save $70
Callaway Elyte X Hybrid: was $319.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Not only are the Elyte drivers and fairway woods on offer, but the hybrids are as well, such as the X model here. If you’re looking for more distance from a hybrid or an alternative club to use from the tee, the Callaway Elyte X hybrid is worth considering, especially because it has over 20% off right now.

Read our full Callaway Elyte X Hybrid Review

View Deal
Cobra Darkspeed Iron