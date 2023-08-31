Mizuno T24 Wedge Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you are a competent ball striker who likes the look and feel of the best golf blades or Mizuno irons and are looking to upgrade your wedges, then the Mizuno T24 may just be what you have been looking for. Crafted from one-piece Grain Flow Forged HD Boron in Hiroshima, Japan, the T24 wedges have seen small refinements made over the excellent T22 wedge to enhance the look, feel and performance.

My initial thoughts on these wedges visually were how much I liked the simplicity of the design. They have that timeless look to them comparable to the Titleist Vokey SM9, widely regarded as the industry leader in the wedge category. I tested the Mizuno T24 wedge in the Soft White Satin finish, which is my personal favourite, although these wedges are also available in a striking Denim Copper and Tour Raw finish, just like on the T22 range.

Mizuno T24 wedge at address (Image credit: Future)

I took these wedges out on the course to do some testing around the greens, in tricky lies and with more full shots and I really was impressed with what I saw. The T24 wedges are available in five different bounce options, all of which have been designed to allow players with specific club delivery the best chance in succeeding around the greens. Based on Tour player feedback, Mizuno has created a new ‘V’ grind, designed with high bounce and aggressive relief on the leading edge, ideal for those who are slightly steeper with their angle of attack. While there are grinds suitable for those who get both steep and shallow into the ball, those after a more forgiving wedge should consider the sister S23 wedge as an alternative.

The 'D' grind Mizuno T24 wedge (Image credit: Future)

The 56° wedge I was using was Mizuno’s 'D' grind - a mid bounce option, with moderate relief for gentle manipulation. While it’s worth noting that all of the T24 range possess Wrap-Around sole relief - a design process that has seen increased relief on both the heel and toe to allow for better versatility - I did notice that I could be very creative when greenside. Closing the face to produce lower shots with more run, as well as opening the face to create more height was not an issue and the additional relief became particularly beneficial when my ball came to rest in an iffy lie around the green and I had to manipulate the clubface a little in order to try and hit the ball close to the hole. The higher lofted wedges are said to feature a more rounded leading edge, compared to the straight edge of the lower lofted wedges, although I wouldn’t say this is too prominent.

Sam De'Ath testing the Mizuno T24 wedge on the course (Image credit: Future)

I think when hitting longer pitch shots and more full shots was where I really began to enjoy using the T24 wedge. While I’m fully aware that hitting spinning, flighted wedges like Justin Thomas and the world's best takes countless hours of practice and proper technique, technology and design also plays a key role. The new Quadcut+ grooves sit slightly closer together on the face than on previous designs and helped me produce plenty of spin, ideal for attacking tucked-away pins on the firm greens where I was testing. The spin-weighted blade design has also seen the upper portion of the head flared, which then produces a lower, more penetrative flight, one I really enjoyed when trying to control my distances on the course and what made me believe this has to be one of the best wedges I have tested in 2023.

The Quadcut+ grooves generate high spin on the T24 wedge (Image credit: Future)

With multiple loft, grind and finish options, Mizuno has really hit the nail on the head with the T24 wedges. I would still say they are better suited towards the more confident short game player, due to the compact head and lower flight, although the high spin characteristics and multiple bounce options mean this wedge would still perform well for higher handicappers that like to get creative around the green.

The Mizuno T24 wedges will be available from the 15th September, 2023, both in the US and Europe, with an RRP of £185.